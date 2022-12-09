ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.83% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8301% for the last session’s close. At 19:06 EST on Monday, 12 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.03. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EUR to JPY currency pair can be a rewarding investment. The pair is known to exhibit high levels of volatility, and offers great opportunities to earn profits from steep price fluctuations.
via.news

USD/CNH Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.14% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:11 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.95. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.019% up from its 52-week low and 0.01% down from its 52-week high. News about EUR/USD.
via.news

CBOE Down Momentum With A 4% Drop In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.07% for the last session’s close. At 09:09 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.90. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.43% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $24.18 and 12.57% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $25.05.
via.news

Coffee Futures Jumps By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 5.28% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:52 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, Coffee (KC) is $168.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 576, 96.93% below its average volume of 18780.17. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Platinum Futures Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.66% for the last 5 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,022.60. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1301, 99.99% below its average volume of 12739983424.79. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.25% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,315.08. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 825120325, 86.73% below its average volume of 6219526221.69. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

S&P 500 Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 3.29% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,070.81. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 494980104, 78.18% below its average volume of 2268963906.51. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

Weibo Stock Jumps By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) rose by a staggering 34.01% in 21 sessions from $13.75 at 2022-11-14, to $18.42 at 13:58 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.44% to $11,306.14, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. Weibo’s...
via.news

NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 5.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:08 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,005.42. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.38% up from its 52-week low and 1.73% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

DocuSign Stock Up Momentum With A 9.17% Jump Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign jumping 9.17% to $53.67 on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. DocuSign’s last close...
Reuters

Marketmind: Thank you, next

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. With the market on edge after hawkish rhetoric from the Fed, the stage is set for the Bank of England and the European Central Bank to deliver 50 basis point interest rate hikes and chart their path in the fight against irrepressible inflation even as their economies teeter towards recession.
via.news

CBOE Slides By 6% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.25% for the last session’s close. At 17:09 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.14. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.49% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.46 and 18.19% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $25.84.
via.news

Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, Momo Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Momo‘s pre-market value is already 4.61% up. Momo’s last close was $8.02, 42.67% under its 52-week high of $13.99. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Momo (MOMO) sliding 10.19% to $8.02. NASDAQ jumped 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session.
via.news

Shaw Communications And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – LTC Properties (LTC), Shaw Communications (SJR), Garmin (GRMN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

Quidel Stock Went Down By Over 14% On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) dropped by a staggering 14.88% to $82.99 at 16:11 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.58% to $11,208.52, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy