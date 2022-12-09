Read full article on original website
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.83% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8301% for the last session’s close. At 19:06 EST on Monday, 12 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.03. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EUR to JPY currency pair can be a rewarding investment. The pair is known to exhibit high levels of volatility, and offers great opportunities to earn profits from steep price fluctuations.
USD/CNH Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.14% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:11 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.95. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.019% up from its 52-week low and 0.01% down from its 52-week high. News about EUR/USD.
CBOE Down Momentum With A 4% Drop In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.07% for the last session’s close. At 09:09 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.90. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.43% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $24.18 and 12.57% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $25.05.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Coffee Futures Jumps By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 5.28% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:52 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, Coffee (KC) is $168.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 576, 96.93% below its average volume of 18780.17. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.66% for the last 5 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,022.60. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1301, 99.99% below its average volume of 12739983424.79. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ Composite Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.25% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,315.08. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 825120325, 86.73% below its average volume of 6219526221.69. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
S&P 500 Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 3.29% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,070.81. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 494980104, 78.18% below its average volume of 2268963906.51. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Weibo Stock Jumps By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) rose by a staggering 34.01% in 21 sessions from $13.75 at 2022-11-14, to $18.42 at 13:58 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.44% to $11,306.14, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. Weibo’s...
NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 5.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:08 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,005.42. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.38% up from its 52-week low and 1.73% down from its 52-week high.
Emmis Communications Corporation And Clovis Oncology On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Emmis Communications Corporation, ClearSign Technologies Corporation, and Escalade. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Emmis...
DocuSign Stock Up Momentum With A 9.17% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign jumping 9.17% to $53.67 on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. DocuSign’s last close...
Marketmind: Thank you, next
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. With the market on edge after hawkish rhetoric from the Fed, the stage is set for the Bank of England and the European Central Bank to deliver 50 basis point interest rate hikes and chart their path in the fight against irrepressible inflation even as their economies teeter towards recession.
Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund, Energizer Holdings, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP), Energizer Holdings (ENR), Suncor Energy (SU) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP) 6.93 0.27% 11.95% 2022-12-10 23:14:06. 2 Energizer...
CBOE Slides By 6% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.25% for the last session’s close. At 17:09 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.14. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.49% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.46 and 18.19% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $25.84.
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, Momo Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Momo‘s pre-market value is already 4.61% up. Momo’s last close was $8.02, 42.67% under its 52-week high of $13.99. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Momo (MOMO) sliding 10.19% to $8.02. NASDAQ jumped 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session.
Shaw Communications And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – LTC Properties (LTC), Shaw Communications (SJR), Garmin (GRMN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Coupons.com And Aceto Corporation On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Coupons.com, Horizon Therapeutics, and Agenus. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Coupons.com (COUP) 78.67 26.7%...
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, FuelCell Energy Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and FuelCell Energy‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. FuelCell Energy’s last close was $3.47, 52.66% under its 52-week high of $7.33. The last session, NASDAQ ended with FuelCell Energy (FCEL) jumping 7.43% to $3.47. NASDAQ jumped...
Quidel Stock Went Down By Over 14% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) dropped by a staggering 14.88% to $82.99 at 16:11 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.58% to $11,208.52, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
