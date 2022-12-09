ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 50205, 99.99% below its average volume of 16216504165.02. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

IBOVESPA Drops By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.15% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Monday, 12 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $105,956.52. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.22% up from its 52-week low and 12.88% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

GBP/EUR Up Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:06 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.648% up from its 52-week low and 4.496% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

USD/EUR Over 3% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:11 EST on Monday, 12 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.253% up from its 52-week low and 9.321% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

Coffee Futures Down Momentum With A 3% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 3.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Monday, 12 December, Coffee (KC) is $156.80. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 766, 96.16% below its average volume of 19974.23. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

USD/CNH Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.96. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.006% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news

StoneCo Stock Is 20% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) dropped by a staggering 20.07% in 10 sessions from $11.91 at 2022-12-02, to $9.52 at 14:55 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.8% to $11,232.85, following the last session’s upward trend. StoneCo’s...
via.news

Platinum Futures Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.8% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,039.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15698, 99.99% below its average volume of 12493004862.64. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

S&P 500 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,961.44. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 281262849, 87.45% below its average volume of 2241938695.24. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

Splunk Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $76.48 at 2022-11-28, to $92.16 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Splunk’s...
kitco.com

Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
via.news

Crude Oil Futures Down By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 6.14% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, Crude Oil (CL) is $75.41. Today’s last reported volume for Crude Oil is 27780, 99.99% below its average volume of 21361716918.55. Volatility. Crude Oil’s last week,...
via.news

CBOE Down Momentum With A 4% Drop In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.07% for the last session’s close. At 09:09 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.90. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.43% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $24.18 and 12.57% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $25.05.
via.news

EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.83% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8301% for the last session’s close. At 19:06 EST on Monday, 12 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.03. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EUR to JPY currency pair can be a rewarding investment. The pair is known to exhibit high levels of volatility, and offers great opportunities to earn profits from steep price fluctuations.

