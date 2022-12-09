Read full article on original website
Cathy Kelley Reveals What Lead To Her Returning To WWE
WWE has seen a complete makeover with the new management in charge in terms of better storylines, the return of top superstars, and significant improvement in WWE’s television product. Cathy Kelley was another name brought back to the company during this period. She spoke about her return during a...
Sami Zayn Says He’s Honored To Be Able To Share The Ring With Jamie Noble For His Last Match
Jamie Noble has competed in his final match. On December 11th, Jamie Noble wrestled his last match at the WWE Live Event in Charleston, West Virginia. He teamed up with Ridge Holland, Butch, and Braun Strowman to face The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Noble clinched the win for his team by pinning Zayn to end his last match on a winning note. Following the match, Sami Zayn shared some thoughts on being apart of the match and said he’s grateful and humbled to be apart of it.
Athena On Becoming Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion: “It’s just really cool to just kind of know that I made the right decision.”
Athena discusses becoming the brand new Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion. Earlier this weekend on Saturday evening, Athena battled Mercedes Martinez for the Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship in a match where despite being the heel, Athena was cheered relentlessly by a home town crowd and eventually, she would hit the O Face and pin the champion.
Booker T Comments On Crying On Air Following Roxanne Perez NXT Deadline Win
Booker T was hysterical at NXT Deadline. Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, earning a NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose. On commentary, Booker T got emotional due to Roxanne being his former student from Reality of Wrestling. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker commented on her victory.
Exclusive: Reason Why Matt Riddle Was Written Off WWE TV For Six Weeks
We won’t be seeing Matt Riddle on WWE Television for six weeks, as was announced on the December 9th, 2022 episode of SmackDown. It was stated that Riddle was going to miss six weeks of action following an attack from Solo Sikoa on last week’s episode of RAW.
Vince McMahon “Intends To Make A Comeback”, Claims Bad Advice Lead To Him Stepping Down
Vince McMahon isn’t willing to let his empire go without a fight it would seem. Vince retired in July of this year to the shock of many fans amidst sexual misconduct allegations and over 20 million dollars in hush money settlements coming to light. McMahon would step down while...
WWE RAW Brings In Lowest Viewership Since July This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 12 averaged 1.472 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.536 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the lowest viewership number that Raw has recorded since July 4, 2022. The show averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from 0.41 demo rating last Monday. This is the lowest key demo rating that the show has recorded since October 31, 2022.
Ladder Match Made Official For Next Week’s WWE RAW
Tonight on RAW, The Miz tried to steal Dexter Lumis’ bag of money, but it didn’t go so well. But, Gargano and Lumis came to the conclusion that Miz can get his money back if he beats Dexter in a match. But, not just any match, a Ladder Match. Adam Pearce made the match official, so next week, the money will be hung up high and the only way to get it is the climb a ladder and retrieve it. Who will climb the ladder to grab the cash? Miz? Lumis? We’ll find out next week on RAW!
Ronda Rousey Wants To One Day Hold The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships With Shayna Baszler
The SmackDown Women’s Champion has been teaming up with longtime friend Shayna Baszler on the blue brand. Due to this, fans have started wondering whether the two will go after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. While speaking on a recent live stream on her YouTube channel, Rousey...
William Regal Will Have A Vice President Role In WWE
William Regal was released by WWE, back in January 2022 and was brought in by All Elite Wrestling two months later as the mentor for the emerging faction, Blackpool Combat Club. He had a successful run in AEW, however, reports emerged that he was on his way out after Triple H took creative control of WWE.
Valerie Loureda Discusses Her ‘Lola Vice’ WWE Name Change
Valerie Loureda is now Lola Vice. Valerie Loureda took to social media last week to reveal that she received a name change in WWE and will now go by Lola Vice. The former Bellator fighter turned Pro-Wrestler signed with WWE in June. Now, speaking to Jim Varasllone of the Miami Herald, Lola discussed her new name.
Cash Wheeler Praises NXT Deadline Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day captured the NXT Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. Many fans praised the match for being great and it seems Cash Wheeler thinks so too. Wheeler is apart of FTR, who lost their ROH Tag Team Titles to The Briscoes on Saturday afternoon at ROH Final Battle in a Dog Collar Match. Well, it seems like Cash Wheeler went back home after his match and checked out the NXT Tag Title Match. He posted on his social media saying that the match was quality tag team wrestling.
Rapper Smoke DZA Speaks On The Bloodline, Hopes The Rock Gets Involved
Smoke DZA is one of many rappers who are huge wrestling fans. He’s often referenced wrestling in his songs and even incorporated wrestling themes into his music. He’s an David watcher of wrestling and he recently sat down on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg and weighed in on the current storyline with The Bloodline. He even did some fantasy booking at the end.
Kylie Rae Debuts For WWE, Receives A New Name
Kylie Rae has debuted for WWE. Tonight ahead of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped Main Event. One of the matches taped was Dana Brooke vs. the debuting Kylie Rae, who worked under her new name “Briana Ray.” It was revealed a few weeks ago that Kylie Rae had worked the WWE tryout at the performance center alongside another independent standout, KC Navarro. You can see video footage of Briana Ray’s entrance below.
Roxanne Perez Speaks Following NXT Title Win: Everything Was Worth It
As you may know by now, Roxanne Perez is the new NXT Women’s Champion after defeating Mandy Rose on Tuesday’s NXT episode. Following her win, Roxanne Perez was interviewed for WWE Digital where she explained that she spent her life since 14 years old trying ti get to WWE and win a title and she finally did it.
WWE NXT Results – 12/13/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT was held on Wednesday December 13th, 2022 from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event aired live on the USA Network. Below are the quick results for WWE NXT – 12/13/22:. Wes Lee defeated Channing Lorenzo (w/Tony D’Angelo) – (9:52)...
Original Plan For Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration Segment Revealed
It looks like WWE had more in mind for Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration on this week’s SmackDown. This past week on SmackDown, Kurt Angle celebrated his birthday by recreating his infamous milk truck segment by dowsing the Alpha Academy with milk while Gable Steveson stood by his side. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed the original plan for the segment where he was supposed to hose down an unspecified number of heels with milk to close out the show.
Heath Slater Wanted Jon Moxley And Fandango In 3MB
A former member of The Shield nearly joined 3MB, according to former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The Stamford-based business signed the Scottish Warrior in 2007. Before the business terminated his contract in 2014, he was an active rival for almost seven years. McIntyre joined the trio of Heath Slater, Jinder...
AEW Dark Results – 12/13/22
AEW Dark (12/13) Tay Melo (with Sammy Guevara) defeated Miranda Vionette. The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) defeated Joe Keys, Chris Steeler, & LSG) Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated The Trustbusters (Slim J & Jeeves Kay) Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling...
Tessa Blanchard Still Wants To Face Charlotte Flair
Tessa Blanchard wants to face Charlotte Flair, but it is highly unlikely WWE will bring her in. Tessa Blanchard was previously deemed to be “nuclear” following several stories of backstage abuse. She began working in WOW Women of Wrestling, but even there, she had a huge fallout. Things only got worse for her from there.
