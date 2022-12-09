Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents
WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week
MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County woman could be the ‘Powerball First Millionaire’ of 2023
TOWN OF NORWAY — Amy Hughes of Wind Lake, in the Town of Norway, is one of 29 finalists who could be the next Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Hughes is the only Wisconsin finalist and was selected from an estimated 21,000 statewide entries on April 25, the Wisconsin Lottery said in a news release issued Tuesday.
kenosha.com
Kenosha’s Gregg Thompson has a backyard that will make golfers green with envy
D'Amato has covered golf in Wisconsin since 1980 and is a multiple award winner in the GWAA writing contest. He was inducted into the WSGA Hall of Fame in 2017 and joined Wisconsin.Golf in 2018 after a distinguished career at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He is a three-time Wisconsin Sportswriter of the Year.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?
Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
WISN
112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman
Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he’d arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let down
There have been many restaurants throughout the years that I consider fad restaurants. These restaurants gain popularity either via social media or from a celebrity or popular Internet influencer.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)
Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwald's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister Ginny's upcoming wedding.
Southwest offering nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota
Southwest Airlines will be offering non-stop flights from Milwaukee to the vacation stop of Sarasota, Florida this spring.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
MyStateline.com
Companies dropping job interviews in tight market
Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you. Rockford residents are one step...
suggest.com
Laura Ingalls Wilder Lost In The First Round Of Her Home State’s Popularity Contest To A YouTuber And We Feel Ancient
The Wisconsin website Milwaukee Record is currently running a contest for the most popular public figure born in the state. The contestants include athletes, actors, and writers—including Laura Ingalls Wilder. However, the Little House on the Prairie author didn’t even make it to the second round!. Wisconsin Celebs...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Holiday Lights: 11 stops to make in Racine and Kenosha Counties
This time of year you can bask in the fun of the holiday season by visiting holiday lights on display near you. Across Southeastern Wisconsin, lights are twinkling, dazzling, and even dancing to Christmas carols. Whether you choose to forego seeing a show from the comfort of your car or...
WISN
Grafton woman meets brother she's been searching for since she was 16
A Grafton woman has spent most of her life searching for a brother and sister who were separated by adoption when they were babies. "How long have you been looking for your family?" WISN 12 News reporter Kent Wainscott asked. "Since I was 16 years old," said Heather Boesch, who...
3 dead in fiery crash involving DPW truck in Wauwatosa
Three people were killed in a crash involving 10 vehicles in Wauwatosa near Mayfair and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Metra UP-NW train strikes pedestrian in Mount Prospect, extensive delays expected
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Service on the Metra UP-NW line has been suspended in both directions after a train struck a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in Mount Prospect. Metra UP-NW train #619, which was scheduled to arrive at the Harvard station at 1:45 p.m., struck a pedestrian around 12:20 p.m., officials said.
