Lake Geneva, WI

Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents

WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week

MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County woman could be the ‘Powerball First Millionaire’ of 2023

TOWN OF NORWAY — Amy Hughes of Wind Lake, in the Town of Norway, is one of 29 finalists who could be the next Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Hughes is the only Wisconsin finalist and was selected from an estimated 21,000 statewide entries on April 25, the Wisconsin Lottery said in a news release issued Tuesday.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?

Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman

Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he’d arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
BROOKFIELD, WI
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)

Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
MyStateline.com

Companies dropping job interviews in tight market

Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you. Rockford residents are one step...
ROCKFORD, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Holiday Lights: 11 stops to make in Racine and Kenosha Counties

This time of year you can bask in the fun of the holiday season by visiting holiday lights on display near you. Across Southeastern Wisconsin, lights are twinkling, dazzling, and even dancing to Christmas carols. Whether you choose to forego seeing a show from the comfort of your car or...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
