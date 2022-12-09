ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated look at 247Sports' top 10 recruiting classes in the country for 2023

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
With the early signing period approaching on Dec. 21, we’re starting to get a clear view of the top recruiting classes in the country for the 2023 cycle.

Steve Sarkisian’s class is currently comfortably sitting within the top five in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings. If Texas is able to land five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, it would bump the Longhorns up one spot to the No. 3 class in the country.

Hill would also become the second-highest rated player in Texas’ 2023 class behind five-star quarterback Arch Manning. The Longhorns are still the current favorite to land Hill after his decommitment from Texas A&M, but he could push his decision back to February.

Oklahoma is the only other Big 12 program within the top 10, while Alabama is the favorite to land the No. 1 class in the country. Here’s an updated look at 247Sports’ top 10 classes at this time.

