Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Athena On Becoming Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion: “It’s just really cool to just kind of know that I made the right decision.”
Athena discusses becoming the brand new Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion. Earlier this weekend on Saturday evening, Athena battled Mercedes Martinez for the Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship in a match where despite being the heel, Athena was cheered relentlessly by a home town crowd and eventually, she would hit the O Face and pin the champion.
bodyslam.net
Sami Zayn Says He’s Honored To Be Able To Share The Ring With Jamie Noble For His Last Match
Jamie Noble has competed in his final match. On December 11th, Jamie Noble wrestled his last match at the WWE Live Event in Charleston, West Virginia. He teamed up with Ridge Holland, Butch, and Braun Strowman to face The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Noble clinched the win for his team by pinning Zayn to end his last match on a winning note. Following the match, Sami Zayn shared some thoughts on being apart of the match and said he’s grateful and humbled to be apart of it.
bodyslam.net
Cathy Kelley Reveals What Lead To Her Returning To WWE
WWE has seen a complete makeover with the new management in charge in terms of better storylines, the return of top superstars, and significant improvement in WWE’s television product. Cathy Kelley was another name brought back to the company during this period. She spoke about her return during a...
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon “Intends To Make A Comeback”, Claims Bad Advice Lead To Him Stepping Down
Vince McMahon isn’t willing to let his empire go without a fight it would seem. Vince retired in July of this year to the shock of many fans amidst sexual misconduct allegations and over 20 million dollars in hush money settlements coming to light. McMahon would step down while...
bodyslam.net
NXT Star Praises The Brand, Says NXT Is Back
Follow NXT Deadline, NXT superstar JD McDonagh praised NXT heavily saying that if you don’t think NXT is back after Deadline, then he can’t help you. JD competed in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match where he ended up getting zero points and lost to Grayson Waller. Another superstar who was in the Women’s side of the Iron Survivor Challenge, Zoey Stark, agreed with his sentiments.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12
Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
bodyslam.net
Booker T Comments On Crying On Air Following Roxanne Perez NXT Deadline Win
Booker T was hysterical at NXT Deadline. Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, earning a NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose. On commentary, Booker T got emotional due to Roxanne being his former student from Reality of Wrestling. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker commented on her victory.
bodyslam.net
Ladder Match Made Official For Next Week’s WWE RAW
Tonight on RAW, The Miz tried to steal Dexter Lumis’ bag of money, but it didn’t go so well. But, Gargano and Lumis came to the conclusion that Miz can get his money back if he beats Dexter in a match. But, not just any match, a Ladder Match. Adam Pearce made the match official, so next week, the money will be hung up high and the only way to get it is the climb a ladder and retrieve it. Who will climb the ladder to grab the cash? Miz? Lumis? We’ll find out next week on RAW!
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey Wants To One Day Hold The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships With Shayna Baszler
The SmackDown Women’s Champion has been teaming up with longtime friend Shayna Baszler on the blue brand. Due to this, fans have started wondering whether the two will go after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. While speaking on a recent live stream on her YouTube channel, Rousey...
bodyslam.net
William Regal Will Have A Vice President Role In WWE
William Regal was released by WWE, back in January 2022 and was brought in by All Elite Wrestling two months later as the mentor for the emerging faction, Blackpool Combat Club. He had a successful run in AEW, however, reports emerged that he was on his way out after Triple H took creative control of WWE.
bodyslam.net
Rapper Smoke DZA Speaks On The Bloodline, Hopes The Rock Gets Involved
Smoke DZA is one of many rappers who are huge wrestling fans. He’s often referenced wrestling in his songs and even incorporated wrestling themes into his music. He’s an David watcher of wrestling and he recently sat down on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg and weighed in on the current storyline with The Bloodline. He even did some fantasy booking at the end.
bodyslam.net
WWE NXT Results – 12/13/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT was held on Wednesday December 13th, 2022 from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event aired live on the USA Network. Below are the quick results for WWE NXT – 12/13/22:. Wes Lee defeated Channing Lorenzo (w/Tony D’Angelo) – (9:52)...
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Rampage Sees Almost 100,000 Jump Up In Viewership, Key Demo Also Increases
The numbers are in for this week’s explosive edition of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 457,000 viewers. This number is up from the 360,000 viewers the show drew on November 25. Friday’s show drew a 0.11 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.08 rating the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
Cash Wheeler Praises NXT Deadline Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day captured the NXT Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. Many fans praised the match for being great and it seems Cash Wheeler thinks so too. Wheeler is apart of FTR, who lost their ROH Tag Team Titles to The Briscoes on Saturday afternoon at ROH Final Battle in a Dog Collar Match. Well, it seems like Cash Wheeler went back home after his match and checked out the NXT Tag Title Match. He posted on his social media saying that the match was quality tag team wrestling.
bodyslam.net
John Slyler Has His Sights Set On The X-Division Championship
John Skyler is looking for IMPACT gold. As reported earlier this week, John Skyler revealed that he has signed a multi year agreement with IMPACT Wrestling. The wrestling veteran has been around the game for 15 years. But now, he’s looking for some major gold. Speaking with Joey Karni on The Angle Podcast, Skyler discussed his goals in IMPACT and made it clear that he had his sights set on the X-Division Championship. He even mentioned possibly getting a tag team partner and going after the Tag Championships.
bodyslam.net
Kylie Rae Debuts For WWE, Receives A New Name
Kylie Rae has debuted for WWE. Tonight ahead of Monday Night RAW, WWE taped Main Event. One of the matches taped was Dana Brooke vs. the debuting Kylie Rae, who worked under her new name “Briana Ray.” It was revealed a few weeks ago that Kylie Rae had worked the WWE tryout at the performance center alongside another independent standout, KC Navarro. You can see video footage of Briana Ray’s entrance below.
bodyslam.net
AEW Hires Former WWE Vice President Of Global Television
AEW have made a big hire in order to aid their production. According to PW Insider, AEW has reportedly hired Michael Mansbury, who was the Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. It is also being reported that Michael will start his duties this week. “We are told he...
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard Still Wants To Face Charlotte Flair
Tessa Blanchard wants to face Charlotte Flair, but it is highly unlikely WWE will bring her in. Tessa Blanchard was previously deemed to be “nuclear” following several stories of backstage abuse. She began working in WOW Women of Wrestling, but even there, she had a huge fallout. Things only got worse for her from there.
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 12 Results (12/3/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode twelve of its show on December 3. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results for the show below. – GI Jane def. BK Rhythm. – Adriana Gambino & Gigi Gianni def. The...
Comments / 0