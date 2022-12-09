Tonight on RAW, The Miz tried to steal Dexter Lumis’ bag of money, but it didn’t go so well. But, Gargano and Lumis came to the conclusion that Miz can get his money back if he beats Dexter in a match. But, not just any match, a Ladder Match. Adam Pearce made the match official, so next week, the money will be hung up high and the only way to get it is the climb a ladder and retrieve it. Who will climb the ladder to grab the cash? Miz? Lumis? We’ll find out next week on RAW!

1 DAY AGO