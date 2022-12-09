Read full article on original website
Related
triad-city-beat.com
Here’s what you need to know about your birth control options
This story was originally published by North Carolina Health News on Dec. 9. Story by Rachel Crumpler. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, accessing abortion across the nation became more challenging as dozens of state legislatures restricted the procedure — some enacting restrictions after as little as six weeks, when many women don’t yet realize they’re pregnant.
Comments / 0