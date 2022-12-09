Read full article on original website
18-Year-Old Jaylen Smith Becomes Youngest Black Mayor in U.S.
Earle, Arkansas, has a new mayor. 18-year-old Jaylen Smith will take office and become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. According to Fox-13, Smith defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election to a count of 218-139. “It’s Time To Build A Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas,” Smith...
2 Memphis business owners indicted in PPP loan scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of Memphis business owners each face up to 60 years in jail and $2 million in fines after being indicted Friday for a pandemic relief fraud. The case involves a shipping company that, according to the US Attorney’s Office, partnered with a tax company to get a bigger Paycheck Protection Program loan.
Rapper who bragged about Covid relief fraud sentenced to over 6 years
LOS ANGELES — A Tennessee rapper who boasted about committing Covid-19 relief fraud in a music video was sentenced to over six years in prison Wednesday, prosecutors said. The 77-month sentence also included guilty pleas in separate cases to gun and drug counts, the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said.
Woman shoots boyfriend in groin in North Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged after a man was injured in a North Memphis shooting early Tuesday. Police responded to the shooting on the 1000 block of Kney Street around 10:30 a.m. The shooting victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say Alexius Payne is responsible for the shooting. […]
