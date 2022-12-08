Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of people mistakenly received student loan forgiveness emails
If you applied to have a portion of your student loans forgiven, you might have received an email saying that your application has been approved. Many borrowers needed clarification on the email, since it also stated their approval is pending because of the relief program’s legal challenges and they would receive an update when the issues were resolved.
Thieves are stealing SNAP funds electronically. In most states, victims never get reimbursed.
This story was produced by NBC News’ Elizabeth Chuck as part of the 2022 National Fellowship at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. Para leer en español, haga click aquí. A growing number of low-income households have been robbed of the funds they use to purchase...
An ex-Facebook manager says she got Meta's layoff email at 5.35 a.m. while on maternity leave
"This hit me hard as I'm currently out on maternity leave," said Anneka Patel, a manager at Facebook for over two years.
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
Florida teacher fired after allegedly disrupting Muslim students as they prayed, accusing them of doing 'magic'
A teacher in Florida was fired after allegedly disrupting Muslim students as they prayed and accusing them of doing "magic," according to a TikTok video that has gone viral. The video -- which was posted on Thursday and liked over 880,000 times -- shows three Franklin Academy Muslim students performing a prayer as one of them recites "Surah At-Tin" from the Quran.
What the central argument is in second Supreme Court case challenging student loans
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a second case challenging the Biden administration's plan to cancel up to $20,000 of student loan debt. Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade explains the argument brought forth in the lawsuit and why it asserts the Biden administration failed to follow standard procedures. Dec. 13, 2022.
Federal prisons are supposed to provide addiction medication. Prisoners are punished for using it.
This article was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for its newsletters, and follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Timothy York knows what works to treat his decadeslong opioid addiction: Suboxone, a medication that effectively quiets cravings.
Disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried 'orchestrated yearslong fraud' on investors and customers, SEC and criminal charges say
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cryptocurrency giant FTX, defrauded investors by funneling money into his private hedge fund and conspired to commit wire fraud against customers and lenders, federal authorities said Tuesday. Bankman-Fried, 30, the once-celebrated founder of FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday, following his indictment...
The Great Disconnect: Remote positions drying up as growing number of U.S. workers want to toil from home
Thanks to the pandemic, millions found out working from home, for them, really works. Now, remote gig opportunities are shrinking even as interest continues to rise.
bestcolleges.com
Watchdog: Few Colleges Accurately Disclose Cost of Attendance
The Government Accountability Office found that financial aid offers generally lack the information needed for many students to determine whether an institution is affordable for them. Edited by. Published December 7, 2022. The Government Accountability Office analyzed financial aid offers from 176 colleges in the U.S. for this report. It...
Comments / 0