Millions of people mistakenly received student loan forgiveness emails

If you applied to have a portion of your student loans forgiven, you might have received an email saying that your application has been approved. Many borrowers needed clarification on the email, since it also stated their approval is pending because of the relief program’s legal challenges and they would receive an update when the issues were resolved.
Florida teacher fired after allegedly disrupting Muslim students as they prayed, accusing them of doing 'magic'

A teacher in Florida was fired after allegedly disrupting Muslim students as they prayed and accusing them of doing "magic," according to a TikTok video that has gone viral. The video -- which was posted on Thursday and liked over 880,000 times -- shows three Franklin Academy Muslim students performing a prayer as one of them recites "Surah At-Tin" from the Quran.
Watchdog: Few Colleges Accurately Disclose Cost of Attendance

The Government Accountability Office found that financial aid offers generally lack the information needed for many students to determine whether an institution is affordable for them. Edited by. Published December 7, 2022. The Government Accountability Office analyzed financial aid offers from 176 colleges in the U.S. for this report. It...

