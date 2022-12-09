In today's Daily Fix, Microsoft wants everyone to know their plan to buy Activision Blizzard is totally fair because they don't have as many exclusives as PlayStation. They also kinda sorta complimented Sony by admitting they dominate the games industry. How nice of them. In PlayStation news, a ton of games are being added to the PlayStation Plus catalog (if you have the right tier of service, of course). Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry Primal, a few Yakuza games, the Shadow of Mordor games, and a lot more are coming. And Super Nintendo World's first North American location is opening in a few months! The Hollywood location will be open to the public this February. Do you think Sony "dominates" the games industry as Microsoft claims? Let us know in the comments!

3 HOURS AGO