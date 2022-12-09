Read full article on original website
Fortnite: Mr Beast Arrives on the Island with $1 Million Extreme Survival Challenges; All You Need to Know
Fortnite is big on collaborations but they have managed to outdo themselves with this one. Through their latest collaboration, Fortnite has brought the biggest content creator on the planet into the game. Yes, it is none other than MrBeast and he has come with some Extreme Survival Challenges that will fetch you $1 million if you score the highest in them.
Panda Punch - Official Teaser Trailer
Panda Punch is a new platformer puzzle game. Control Zeep, a red panda tasked with saving the world from evil alien robots. Solve puzzles, collect coins, and defeat bosses throughout the 58 levels in the game. Panda Punch is releasing on December 16, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Abyss World - Exclusive Unreal Engine 5 Trailer
Check out the trailer for third-person ARPG, Abyss World. In this upcoming Unreal Engine 5 game, players explore a dangerous kingdom, take on challenging enemies in its underworld, and unravel the region's secrets. This trailer gives us a good look at a variety of environments as well as a peek at some of the fearsome foes you encounter on your travels.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 17, 2023. A sequel to the acclaimed 2019 game subtitled Fallen Order, Survivor catches up with fiery hero Cal Kestis when he’s a full-blown Jedi Knight. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available in a few editions and comes with a nice little preorder bonus (see it at Amazon). We have full details about the release below.
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 6 - Official Announcement Trailer
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 6 is launching with eight game modes, revised AI, physics, and new riding settings. The new Supercross Park and Rhythm Attack game modes will ensure the utmost fun, while the introduction of full console cross-play and an online ranking system complete the multiplayer experience. Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 6 will release on March 9, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
High on Life: Gameplay of the First Bounty
In High on Life, after Earth is attacked you'll find yourself in the alien city of Blim trying to get your start as a bounty hunter. Here is the first bounty hunt, which takes you to the slums of the city in search of a crime lord named 9-TORG.
OnePlus Monitor X 27 and E 24 Launched; Everything You Need to Know Including Price in India, Specifications and More
OnePlus is doing bits in the tech industry as they have ventured out into the monitors and display business recently. Their new sub company called OnePlus Featuring had announced new monitors will be unveiled on December 12, and they have finally arrived. The new displays include OnePlus Monitor X 27 and OnePlus Monitor E 24, learn more about them below:
How to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water – Release Date and Streaming Status
Thanks in large part to its extraordinary visuals, Avatar ascended to the top of the box office to become the world's highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, 13 years later, James Cameron is taking moviegoers back to Pandora for a sequel that our Avatar: The Way of Water review called "a good old-fashioned Cameron blockbuster, full of filmmaking spectacle and heart."
Process of Elimination - Official Story Trailer
Get another look at the characters and learn more about the story of Process of Elimination in this new trailer for the game. In Process of Elimination, 14 detectives have gathered to stop a heinous killer at large. But how do they know who to trust when the killer they seek could be any one of them? The game is afoot in Process of Elimination!
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Patch Notes Reveal Console and PC-Specific Features; All We Know including the Supported Mods
Prior to its release on December 14, CD Projekt RED has unveiled details about the upcoming next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as part of the patch notes. The patch notes reveal a lot of information about the exclusive features that will be a part of the console and PC versions of the title.
Hogwarts Legacy Devs Give a Tour of the Dark Arts Battle Arena
In a deeper combat dive, watch as the Hogwarts Legacy developers pass through the Forbidden Forest before riding a Thestral to the Dark Arts Battle Arena. The Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Thestral Mount, and Dark Arts Battle Arena are available exclusively in the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition or for purchase in-game in the Dark Arts Pack.
GTA Online Patch Notes Dec 13: Los Santos Drug Wars
GTA 5 Update 1.64 brings with it the Los Santos Drug Wars, a new two-part story update for GTA Online. Join up with Dax and the rest of the Fooliganz crew in First Dose, a mission to take the Southern San Andreas drug scene by storm. On this page of...
Two Point Campus - Official Winter Update Trailer
Two Point Campus's free Winter update is available now, featuring new items, new costumes, and a new challenge mode. Watch the latest trailer to see what to expect with this festive Winter update for Two Point Campus.
Achievements Guide
Welcome to IGN's complete list of High On Life achievements, including secret Achievements. We got everything you need to know to maximize your Gamerscore. In total there are 32 Achievements you can unlock.
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Vander is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. As a Steward of the Dragon, Vander is an elite member of the protectors of the Divine Dragon in the Holy Land of Lythos, and has watched over Alear during their 100 year slumber. He serves the role of the defensive early promoted Paladin unit, who will likely be one of your strongest units early on, though you won't want to rely on him too much while leveling up the rest of your team.
Microsoft Says Their Activision Blizzard Deal Is Fair Because Sony Has More Exclusives - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, Microsoft wants everyone to know their plan to buy Activision Blizzard is totally fair because they don't have as many exclusives as PlayStation. They also kinda sorta complimented Sony by admitting they dominate the games industry. How nice of them. In PlayStation news, a ton of games are being added to the PlayStation Plus catalog (if you have the right tier of service, of course). Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry Primal, a few Yakuza games, the Shadow of Mordor games, and a lot more are coming. And Super Nintendo World's first North American location is opening in a few months! The Hollywood location will be open to the public this February. Do you think Sony "dominates" the games industry as Microsoft claims? Let us know in the comments!
The Last Remnants of Asgard - The Strond
Start by climbing up the eastern ledges shown in the image above, then squeeze through the gap to your right. Climb up the ledges that follow before dropping down and hurdling the small gap. When you reach the gate surrounded by Twilight Stone, take a right, and on the right-hand rock wall, you'll notice some handholds.
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord - Official Announcement Trailer
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord is a tactical RPG directly connected to the story of Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force. Use terrain, and objects such as rocks, boxes, and grass to your advantage. Strategic positioning on the battlefield can raise your evasiveness, or lower your movement speed, among other effects. Fang and the others run into a mysterious woman named Glace, who has the ability to brainwash other people with her song. Another woman named Fleur joins their party, who also has the power of song. The two are known as Muses, and are able to boost or change other peoples’ abilities with the power of singing.
All the Spideys in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse featuring many new Spider-People from across the Marvel multiverse, we've made a list of all the recognizable Spideys we could find. Keep in mind that many of the Spideys are original creations made just for the film. For ones that we're not entirely sure because the design is close but not an exact match to a pre-existing Spidey, we'll have some fun speculating which one it could be.
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters
Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
