ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Hart continues to deal with an ankle sprain but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Spurs. Our models expect him to see 35.1 minutes against San Antonio. Hart's...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the low back tightness he's dealing with currently. Our models project Davis for 27.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Maxi Kleber (knee) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup versus Cleveland

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kleber's availability is currently in the air after he suffered a right knee sprain. Expect. Christian Wood to see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday if Kleber is ruled out. Kleber's projection includes 6.5 points,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Davis Bertans (illness) available on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans has recovered from the illness that sidelined him on Monday and will be available to face Cleveland on Wednesday. Bertans is averaging 3.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 5.0 FanDuel points. His salary...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Spurs' Josh Richardson (hand) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (hand) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Richardson is dealing with a right-hand contusion and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against the Spurs. Richardson's Wednesday projection...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com

Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 12/13/22

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Portland on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Eubanks is dealing with a hip injury but is probable to face the Spurs on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 16.1 minutes against San Antonio. Eubanks' Wednesday projection includes 6.2 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (injury management) out for Miami on Wednesday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Butler will sit out the first game of Miami's back-to-back on Wednesday due to injury management. His next chance to play will come against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Butler is...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bates-Diop is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 8.8 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Bates-Diop's Wednesday...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

D'Angelo Russell (knee) questionable for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Russell's status is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent knee contusion. Expect Jaylen Nowell and Austin Rivers to see more minutes if Russell is ruled out. Russell's current Wednesday projection includes 18.5...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) out on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Robinson-Earl is dealing with a right ankle sprain and will not be available to face Miami on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Robinson-Earl...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Cameron Payne (foot) ruled out for remainder of Suns' Tuesday matchup

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (foot) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Payne is ruled out after he suffered a right foot injury in the first half. Expect Damion Lee to see more minutes off the bench if Payne were to miss more time. According to...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (ankle) will not return on Tuesday

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Tuesdays game against the Houston Rockets. Ayton will not return after leaving right before halftime with an ankle injury. Expect Bismack Biyombo to log more minutes at the center position if Ayton were to miss more time.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy