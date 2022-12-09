Britney Spears is reflecting on more things she had missed out on during her near-14-years in her conservatorship. "The significance in buying something for the first time in 15 years … security held my credit card for 15 years … when it was my time to purchase I always had to step aside and be ghosted as they would type the code in and write my name," she claimed in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 13, referring to the team that controlled every aspect of her life during those troubling years.

29 DAYS AGO