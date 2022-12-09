ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The New Orleans Pelicans are a legitimate NBA title contender and it's time to take them more seriously

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XRMV_0jdPcUU200

Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon

What’s happening, family? It’s Sykes, once again, with another edition of Layup Lines. Can we talk about the Pelicans for a sec?

The brutal beatdown the Boston Celtics gave the Phoenix Suns has left more questions than answers about the top of the Western Conference. The East seems to be the better conference this year.

But I think we should be looking at the Pelicans as a potential West juggernaut like the Celtics and the Bucks are in the East.

I know, I know. They haven’t really proven it to us yet. And they can’t, honestly. Not until the playoffs. They’re only 16-8 and somehow the No. 1 seed in the conference now. That record doesn’t exactly sound remarkable until you think about their circumstances.

Many teams have had some bad injury luck so far this season across the board. The Pelicans have not, generally speaking. Only 10 players have missed time so far and they’ve only missed 52 man games while injured, per Spotrac’s injury database. That’s near the bottom of the league.

However, when you look at the players who have been injured for them so far this season, the blows are significant. Their big 3 of CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have missed a whopping 19 of those 52 games and counting. New Orleans’ lineups are totally inconsistent with only one lineup so far playing in at least 10 games and having over 100 minutes played together.

That’s not normally the mark of a contender. Yet, somehow, the Pelicans have the 2nd best net rating in the NBA just behind the Celtics at +6.9. That’s good — really good. And with better health for their stars, it can get better.

The fact that they’ve been able to stay afloat despite the inconsistencies from their big 3 speaks to their depth and the rest of their cast. Jonas Valanciunas is an absolute rock who doesn’t miss games and consistently produces. Trey Murphy III has emerged as a legitimate 3-and-D wing and has also flashed All-Star potential this year. Jose Alvarado is one of the best backup point options in the NBA. Herb Jones is still elite defensively when he plays.

The Pelicans can legitimately go 10 deep when they want to and there aren’t too many teams across the league that can say that. The Celtics might actually be the only one.

It’s too early to say what the Pelicans’ ceiling actually looks like or whether they’re actually a Finals contender. But through this quarter of the season, there’s no question that they look like the real deal.

The Tip-Off

Some NBA goodness from around the USA TODAY Sports network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTHJo_0jdPcUU200
 (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

In WNBA news, Brittney Griner is finally home after being wrongfully detained in Russia for essentially 10 months. Russia finally agreed to a proposed prisoner swap from the U.S. in which Griner came back for Viktor Bout, who is a war merchant.

Yesterday, I wrote about the cost of the swap and how dangerous it was for Bout to be free again. He’s a very dangerous man.

“Mr. Bout was accused of selling weapons to Al Qaeda, the Taliban and militants in Rwanda. According to several investigations and his U.S. indictment, he and his associates flouted arms embargoes in Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Algeria, where he sold weapons to both the government forces and the rebels fighting them.”

But here’s the deal. An American woman who was wrongfully detained and imprisoned in a penal colony has been returned home. And, at the end of it all, that’s all that really matters.

One to Watch

(All odds via Tipico.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8Kt8_0jdPcUU200
Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports 

Pelicans (+1.5) vs. Suns (-1.5, -119), O/U 227.5, 8:30 PM ET

Speaking of the Pelicans and Suns, the two sides are actually matched up on Friday night. This is going to be for the top seed in the West and could be a potential tiebreaker game when the end of the season rolls around.

There’s a lot at stake here. Chris Paul is back for Phoenix, but both Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are out in New Orleans. I think the Pelicans will ultimately be better, but tonight give me the Suns -1.5.

Shootaround

— Watch the precious moment Cherelle Griner found out Brittney was safe and sound

Lonzo Ball is a funny dude. Who knew?

— Jordan Poole has no time for your bets.

— The best photos from the season so far

Enjoy the weekend, folks!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture

Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend

Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win

The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green: 'I'm never counting the Lakers out'

While the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to rediscover themselves and prove they’re a playoff team, the Golden State Warriors may be getting their mojo back. The defending NBA champs started the season 3-7, and some thought that they were done and that their dynasty was over. But they’ve won 11 of their last 17 games and have been over .500 for most of December.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Looking back on training camp, preseason and opening night for the 2022-23 Boston Celtics

How are the Boston Celtics approaching this season differently than the last given they got to within two wins of an NBA title, but ultimately fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games? The storied franchise decided to document exactly that heading into the 2022-23 season after the ball club fell just shy of its goals in the 2022 NBA Finals.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy