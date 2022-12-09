Read full article on original website
RECAP: 1,698 New Graduates Earned their MTSU Diploma this past Saturday
(Murfreesboro, TN) Persistence has been the key for members of the final Class of 2022 at Middle Tennessee State University, who accepted the challenges of earning a college degree while also facing global health, political and economic crises at their front doors. A total of 1,698 new graduates accepted their...
Christmas Fun For Age 60+ At St. Clair Senior Center
(MURFREESBORO) There are plenty of fun activities going on seven days a week at the St. Clair Street Senior Center. One of those was a gingerbread house making contest...and WGNS News was there . . . Since 1980, the St. Clair Street Senior Center has been helping seniors live an...
Smyrna West, an RCS alternative school, helps students find their inner strength
(Smyrna, TN) You won’t find murals or mascots or bright colors adorning the hallways at Smyrna West. There are no pep-rallies, busy hallways or throngs of socializing students. Instead, the hallways are quiet and muted. The walls are colored a soft blue. The school’s design is intentional. “You’ll...
Readyville Photographer Submits Winning Photograph
For a second time, a Readyville photographer has been selected to have her work displayed in the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine. The winning entry that was submitted by Kimberly Koon was chosen through a photo contest that was sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The TWRA, Tennessee Wildlife magazine staff and the public, picked the picture that was captured by Koon and 11-others, to appear in the 2023 TWRA calendar, which will soon be available (Click here to buy the calendar). Koon was also selected as a winning photographer in 2021 for the 2022 calendar.
Great 2022 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade - See the Photos!
(MURFREESBORO) At 2:00 o'clock sharp on Sunday afternoon (12/11/2022) the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade merrily rolled down historic East Main Street and around the town square. The theme was "Christmas Through The Years". Scroll down for more photos of the 2022 Christmas Parade this past Sunday and for a look back at the pictures of the parade in 2021!
Proposed Neighborhood Behind Regency Park Subdivision Turned Down by Murfreesboro City Council
(Murfreesboro, TN) As Murfreesboro’s growth continues to outpace many nearby cities, proposals for more and more high-density housing developments will be heard before city officials. Inevitably, some of these housing proposals will be on the outskirts of older neighborhoods that equal a stark contrast to existing homes and subdivisions.
Tennessee Remains 7th Cheapest Market in Nation to Buy Gas
Tennessee gas prices are continuing their downward trend this week, falling 13 cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.84 per gallon, which is nearly 47 cents less expensive than one month ago and 18 cents less than one year ago. In Rutherford County, the average...
UPDATE: Authorities Confirm the "SILVER ALERT" for a La Vergne Man has been Cancelled
(La Vergne, TN) The Silver Alert issued by the La Vergne Police Department has been cancelled and police confirmed on Monday that the local resident has been located. Previously, authorities say that Gregory LaJuan Cook had been missing since this past Thursday (12/8/2022). Again, he has since been located. Previously...
Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputies Earn TN Highway Safety Awards
(Rutherford County, TN) Five Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies enforcing traffic safety laws earned awards Tuesday from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Patrol Deputy Kody O’Donnell was selected as Deputy of the Year based on three traffic stops resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of illegal drugs and almost $300,000 cash. Patrol Cpl. John Wauchek received recognition for the Impaired Driver Award.
Stolen TBI Truck Found Abandoned In La Vergne
(La Vergne, TN) There are some vehicles that a car thief would be dumb to steal. On the top of the list would be a police vehicle. Obviously, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's pickup that was taken from the home of an agent living in Murfreesboro has been recovered. Murfreesboro...
Murfreesboro Woman Dies after being removed from BMW while having Convulsions Outside of Gas Station
(Nashville, TN) In Nashville, Metro Police are trying to determine the identity of a man who allegedly removed a female passenger from his car as she was having what was described as a seizure. The woman, who was in the midst of a medical crisis, has been identified as 38-year-old Hayley Grace from Murfreesboro.
Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot
(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
