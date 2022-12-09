God they will literally make a racial grievance out of anything. Things that have been deemed racist in the 2020s: Math, science, SAT tests, Daylight Savings Time, Punctuality, proper grammar, Covid, food, highways, bridges, computers, video games, Dr. Seuss, Cycling, Hockey, Auto Racing, the flu, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Starbucks, CVS, The VA, Thanksgiving, the Supreme Court, and now Artificial Intelligence. And that's just what I was able to rattle off the top of my head. I could go on for days if I had more time and energy. Enough is enough!
wow,another race card used on something that isn't even living. It was this man's art and he is being ridiculed for it. These are just racist people that are jealous of his success, hypocrits who are mad at everyone for not being like them.
Does anyone else see us failing as a species here soon or am I the only one?
Related
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes First Black Woman To Cover Forbes’ '30 Under 30' Issue
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
Why "Professional" Black Women on TV Always Have Relaxed Bobs
A woman is going blind after copying an Australian model’s eyeball tattoos
Summer Walker Gets Dragged After Offering $2,000 A Month For ‘Preferably White Or Gay’ Male Assistant, Responds To Backlash
Meghan Markle said she wasn't treated like a Black woman until she went to the UK where it was made an 'issue'
Woman Furious After Transgender Partner 'Tells Her What to Wear' for Work Event
Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear
Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again
Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
You’ll Never Guess How Many Nannies Beyoncé Hired For Blue, Rumi and Sir
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Plays in Mom's Clothes and Strikes a Pose: 'She Dressed Herself'
Sola Olulode paints Black queer couples in bed
Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth
Black Enterprise
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 121