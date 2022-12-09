Meet Borja Catanesi – the viral traveling street guitarist who makes better use of a wireless system than any other player on Earth

After months of anticipation, Argentine singer María Becerra’s new album “La Nena De Argentina” dropped on Thursday night. The 12-song set sees the pop artist displaying her artistic range over sultry reggaeton, cumbia and pop rhythms with hushed confessions sprinkled throughout. “I didn’t develop a concept behind the album like in the last one,” she tells Variety, in reference to her 2021 EP release “Animal,” which featured several guests from Tiago PZK to Becky G. Becerra has also appeared as a collaborator beside many big-name artists, resulting in massive hits and fan favorites like hers and J. Balvin’s “Que Mas...

