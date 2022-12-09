Meet Borja Catanesi – the viral traveling street guitarist who makes better use of a wireless system than any other player on Earth

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Guitarists argue the chord Prince Harry is fretting in a new Netflix trailer is, in fact, a complex jazz voicing
UK newspaper The Metro (opens in new tab) has highlighted a recent image of Prince Harry playing guitar saying it suggests that the former Royal “has some practising to do”. The photograph, of Harry sat next to Meghan Markle, guitar in hand, has been released to promote his...
Guitar World Magazine
Meet the FloraVolt, a fruit-powered guitar pedal
Effects innovator Mattoverse has given fans a sneak peek of its latest project: an effects pedal powered by fruit and vegetables, (tentatively) named the FloraVolt. Details on the pedal are still very light, but it offers a simple 1/4” in and out connection and a single footswitch to engage the circuit. There’s also a floating drip plate, which protects the pedal from any fruit juice spills.
Guitar World Magazine
One of Prince’s customized Thinline Teles has gone up for sale on Reverb
The Chuck Orr-tweaked guitar is said to be in good condition, and is up for sale via UK dealer Gear Emporium. A Telecaster that once belonged to Prince has come up for sale via online retail platform Reverb.com. While Prince is best known for his use of custom-made Cloud guitars...
Guitar World Magazine
Kayla Kent – a YouTuber heralded for nailing Dimebag Darrell’s playing style – has already learned one of Zakk Wylde’s live Pantera solos
The Kramer-wielding shredder tackled Wylde's take on the Cowboys From Hell solo, which he performed during Pantera's first show in 21 years last week. Exactly one week ago, a newly reformed Pantera – featuring Black Label Society axeman Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante – performed their first show in 21 years.
Guitar World Magazine
Steve Lukather talks jamming with Eddie Van Halen, and the time Prince gave him the silent treatment
The Toto guitarist waxed lyrical on his illustrious career in a new conversation recorded at Hollywood's Sunset Sound. A prolific session musician outside of his role in long-standing rock outfit Toto, Steve Lukather has played electric guitar with some of the biggest names in music over the course of his career.
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
Guitar World Magazine
That time a priceless 145-year-old Martin acoustic was smashed on the set of a Quentin Tarantino film
A mix-up on set meant that Kurt Russell ended up destroying an 1870s parlor guitar on loan direct from the Martin Museum while filming The Hateful Eight – but the story doesn't end there. For guitarists, it was one of the biggest gear-related scandals in recent memory – one...
This 24-Year-Old's TikTok About A Rare Yet Scary Menstrual Experience Is So Important To See
"The fact that I am a nurse in obstetrics and my coworkers and I have never heard of this made me want to share my story with others even more."
Guitar World Magazine
Rex Brown misses Pantera show in Santiago, Chile after reported “health issues”
Former Cattle Decapitation bassist and Phil Anselmo collaborator Derek Engemann assumed low-end duties for the event. The newly reformed Pantera are now well into the swing of their highly-anticipated 2022 run of dates, after kicking things off last week (December 2) with their first show in 21 years at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Guitar World Magazine
How the Les Paul transformed from elegant jazz guitar to rock ’n’ roll's weapon of choice
Gibson’s Mat Koehler has spent countless hours tracing the history of the company’s iconic electrics. We join him to learn more about the first 10 years of the Les Paul's history. As Senior Director of Product Development at Gibson, Mat Koehler is behind the company’s drive for maximum...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar
The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the rhythm and lead secrets of Mark Knopfler with this in-depth guitar lesson
Known for his superb guitar playing, unique sound and deep ‘rough cut’ vocal tones, Mark Knopfler is nothing short of a modern musical genius. One of the truly all-time great guitar players, he is much more even than that, being a singer, songwriter, film soundtrack composer, and producer.
Guitar World Magazine
TC Electronic Plethora X3 review
It’s a great way to expand a ’board with a whole range of decent-sounding effects and could quite literally be all the modulation pedals you'll need in one place. Just add a drive pedal to the X3 and you’ll have an utterly practical minimalist rig that you can take anywhere.
Guitar World Magazine
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram: "You always want to say something when you play the blues, you always want to feel. You can’t play the blues by the book”
The Clarksdale, Mississippi native tells GW how he and Fender blended their ideas – deviating from '70s orthodoxy at times – to create his stylish and powerful new signature model. He’s the kind of player who can make people’s heads turn with just a few notes. Christone "Kingfish"...
María Becerra Talks New Album ‘La Nena De Argentina’: ‘This Story Is Better Told Only by Myself’
After months of anticipation, Argentine singer María Becerra’s new album “La Nena De Argentina” dropped on Thursday night. The 12-song set sees the pop artist displaying her artistic range over sultry reggaeton, cumbia and pop rhythms with hushed confessions sprinkled throughout. “I didn’t develop a concept behind the album like in the last one,” she tells Variety, in reference to her 2021 EP release “Animal,” which featured several guests from Tiago PZK to Becky G. Becerra has also appeared as a collaborator beside many big-name artists, resulting in massive hits and fan favorites like hers and J. Balvin’s “Que Mas...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Steve Vai channel his biker-rock side on newly-released track, Busted
Featuring the late Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto on vocals, the song – recorded in 1991 – appears on the forthcoming Vai/Gash album. Last month, Steve Vai announced the release of Vai/Gash, an album he recorded in 1991 with his friend, the late Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto.
Guitar World Magazine
Dunable launches the Minotaur, an all-new guitar model built for “maximum ergonomic comfort”
Southern California’s Dunable Guitars has unveiled its latest electric guitar model, the Minotaur. With DNA rooted in the company’s Moonflower model – which was discontinued in 2017 – the Minotaur features a double-cut design with, like the mythological beast it’s named after, a pair of horns on its upper bout.
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Manzanera: “When I lived in Venezuela, a British boy showed me how to play R&B like Chuck Berry and that was it. I was converted to rock ’n’ roll”
The longtime Roxy Music guitarist talks obscure gear, early gigs and embarrassing onstage moments. By Phil Manzanera’s reckoning, he has played on 80 albums over five decades, most notably as guitarist in the English rock institution Roxy Music, playing alongside Brian Eno, and pioneering a style that took elements of glam rock and augmented them with synth-pop, punk and an adventurist spirit.
webisjericho.com
Slipknot’s Tortilla Man Detained By Security During Show (w/Video)
Slipknot is currently winding down the year with shows in Mexico and South America. Earlier this year, the band released a photo of Tortilla Man promoting a Reddit AMA. His identity? Multi-instrumentalist Michael Pfaff, who previously played keyboards with Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan in the band Dirty Little Rabbits. He’s also a member of the Iowa-based duo The Snacks.
Guitar World Magazine
Peter Frampton on the highs and lows of his remarkable guitar journey, meeting George Harrison, and how David Bowie made him cool again
From early pop stardom with The Herd to Frampton Comes Alive! and finding salvation in Bowie’s band, Frampton reflects on a rollercoaster career and the darker side of fame…. Peter Frampton is currently on a farewell tour having been forced into retirement owing to the onset of Inclusion Body...
