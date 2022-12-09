Around the NFL: Baker Mayfield’s Hollywood Rams Debut, Ridder Time in Atlanta, Joe Burrow Has Entered the MVP Conversation, More

Read full article on original website
Matt Eberflus reflects on the late Mike Leach: 'I became a better coach by going against him'
Bears coach Matt Eberflus has joined his peers in the football community in mourning the sudden passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who died Monday night at the age of 61 due to complications from a heart condition.
LSU offers 2025 running back from the Boot
D'Shaun Ford is a 2025 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back from Opelousas, Louisiana, where he plays for Opelousas High School. The Opelousas Tigers finished their 2022 season 10-3 after suffering a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Lakeshore in the second round of the LHSAA Division II Non-Select playoffs. Film Analysis: Ford burst...
Cowboys plan $295 million upgrade to AT&T Stadium
The Cowboys are trying to keep up with the Joneses. Via Ben Fischer of Sport Business Journal, up to $295 million in upgrades to AT&T Stadium are in the works. The goal is to refresh premium spaces and upgrade technology before hosting the 2026 World Cup. Owner Jerry Jones opened...
