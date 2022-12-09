Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
Roswell: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roswell, New Mexico
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roswell New Mexico. Located in southeast New Mexico, Roswell is the home of the 1947 UFO crash. While the government claims that the crash was a weather balloon, many believe that it was an alien. The mystery that surrounds the crash has made Roswell a popular tourist destination.
KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
KOAT 7
More than 2,500 'orphaned wells' are threatening New Mexico's environment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New data shows there are more than 2,500 "orphan wells" throughout New Mexico that have the potential to leak dangerous gas into the air and contaminate groundwater. And experts think there could be more that we don’t know about. Orphan wells are oil drilling operations...
Roswell housing program approved but has no funding
Developers would receive up to $10,000 per home in reimbursements for the infrastructure they put into the project. That includes the sewer, sidewalks, and drainage.
KRQE News 13
17-year-old arrested in Roswell murder case
Roswell police said they discovered a dead man with a gunshot wound Friday night. Sunday afternoon, officials announced they arrested someone in connection to the crime. Roswell police said they discovered a dead man with a gunshot wound Friday night. Sunday afternoon, officials announced they arrested someone in connection to the crime.
KRQE News 13
Clouds and wind increase overnight
High temperatures Sunday were well above average as Albuquerque reached 56°, Roswell 64°, and Santa Fe 51°. Even Farmington climbed to 60° which was a record high for December 11. All eyes now turn to the big storm slamming the west coast. It’ll have impacts all over the Intermountain West and Desert Southwest regions with high wind gusts, snow, and bitter cold temperatures. Clouds are already working their way into the Four Corners. For the southeast corner, those southerly winds will bring more low level moisture/fog back into the state. So plan on more dense fog for Clovis southward into Hobbs.
Roswell catalytic converter thief ID’d by parents
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man has been arrested for the theft of at least a dozen catalytic converters from the same used car lot. Police say a man they now know as Cody Brown was caught on surveillance video stealing them at the Budget Cars and Trucks on Second Street on three occasions. The […]
Roswell police discover man dead with gunshot wound
Law enforcement is currently investigating and asks anyone with information to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.
Roswell man sentenced to prison for killing wife
A man was sentenced to prison for a murder conviction.
Prosecutors urge suspected child rapist stay behind bars
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are trying to keep an accused child rapist behind bars until trial, saying there are more victims. Juan Rodriguez, 38, of Roswell is charged with four counts of rape for allegedly paying a 12-year-old to have sex with him. The girl told police that she contacted Rodriguez in September after learning […]
