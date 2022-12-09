Anchorage state House recount doesn’t change outcome, as Republican incumbent McKay keeps lead

Read full article on original website
Nancy Dahlstrom has spent most of her 20-year political career out of the spotlight. Now she’s second in command.
Nancy Dahlstrom’s entry into politics was an unusual one. In 2002 she challenged then-Rep. Lisa Murkowski for a state House seat encompassing part of Eagle River and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Dahlstrom, a Republican, ran to Murkowski’s right, and lost. A year later, Gov. Frank Murkowski appointed Lisa Murkowski,...
Alaska lawmaker can’t block public from social accounts based on their views, judge rules
An Alaska state legislator can’t block members of the public who they disagree with from commenting on a social media account the lawmaker maintains in connection with her elective office, a judge has ruled. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews said in a decision he issued Friday that the...
Democracy actually dies in full daylight, too
How many lawsuits must the municipal clerk settle before being forced to comply with the Alaska Public Records requirements? Ms. Jones’ latest failure to follow the Alaska law that guarantees transparency in government has resulted in yet another Superior Court lawsuit, filed less than three months after settling a similar public records case (that she was guaranteed to lose).
Alaska marine highway board supports bigger budget for 2024
The statewide advisory board to the Alaska Marine Highway System voted Dec. 2 to spend more in 2024. But labor shortages could hamstring efforts to improve service after years of cost-cutting. The nearly $160 million approved by the Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board would allow all but one of the...
Anchorage Mayor Bronson commits more workers and equipment to snow removal
After a second dump of snow within a week on Alaska’s biggest city, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said additional workers and equipment are supplementing the city’s normal snow removal crews. “Some have suggested that we declare an emergency,” Bronson said during a press briefing on snow removal Monday...
Anchorage students return to school after four snow days
Today’s hearing centered around expert testimony from Jonathan Lewis, a research fellow of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University. Goriune Dudukgian, the plaintiff attorney for Randall Kowalke, spent hours questioning Lewis about the Oath Keepers’ role before, during, and after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Biden’s nuke expert, Anchorage Assembly consultant, and apparent luggage thief, is ‘no longer a DOE employee’
The man in charge of spent nuclear fuel for the Department of Energy has left the administration. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters,” the Department said. Brinton has been accused in two separated instances of...
Alaska’s elections head reflects on significant career, acknowledges issues with rural votes
On her last day as director of the Alaska Division of Ds on Friday, Gail Fenumiai walked into her office in downtown Juneau and found about a hundred balloons everywhere – covering the floor, all the surfaces and chairs. Her whiteboard said, “It’s the final countdown” with the no. 1 underneath. “I’m feeling a sense […] The post Alaska’s elections head reflects on significant career, acknowledges issues with rural votes appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 12, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Anchorage schools closed again, and so did the city’s buses today...
In wake of a smaller $48M deficit, Anchorage school officials weigh numerous budget cuts
The Anchorage School District is facing an uncertain financial future as officials look to overcome a $48 million budget deficit for next school year. That budget shortfall is much less than the $68 million hole school officials have told the public it faces since July. The district says there’s a...
WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's equity summit included a presentation telling state agencies that ideas like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in White supremacy.
FastCast Dec. 12, 2022
The Anchorage School Board held a work session to look at all options for decreasing the budget deficit. An explosion in Wasilla was felt in nearby homes (video courtesy of Sierra Hamilton) Sat 12-10-22 Eve Update Heavy Snow SC. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:26 PM AKST. Sat 12-10-22 Eve...
Monday morning snowfall update
Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. The district says it wants to get kids back in the classroom as soon as possible but is taking it day by day and in some cases hour by hour. Trial for Wasilla...
Gas prices drop in Alaska and around the U.S.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In June of 2022, average gas prices peaked in the United States at more than $5 a gallon, considerably higher in much of Alaska. However, since then, prices have been dropping around the country. According to Jared Bernstein, a member of President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, “The price of gas nationally is now down below where it was a year ago, below where it was before Putin invaded Ukraine and you saw a real spike in energy prices.”
‘Anomaly’ winter storm closes Anchorage and Mat-Su schools, slows traffic
Anchorage got hit Sunday with another record-breaking snowfall, just days after a prior storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of town. The latest storm brought more than a foot of new snow. The snow again closed schools, tangled traffic and left some residents frustrated about unplowed roads. At least two more storms are forecast to hit Anchorage later this week.
Anchorage school officials consider remote learning as winter storms keep students home for 4 days
Monday marks the fourth straight day students in Anchorage have been home from school after a second snowstorm in less than a week battered the city, blocking residents in their driveways and making roads difficult to navigate. A major concern for parents is how the Anchorage School District plans to...
Gov.-elect Hobbs says she will stop construction of shipping container wall on border
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs says she is going to halt any further work placing storage containers on the state’s southern border. Hobbs has called the move from current Gov. Doug Ducey a political stunt that is not providing an effective barrier. Ducey is asking a federal judge to declare a...
Proceeds from new holiday album will help rural Alaska domestic violence shelters
When it comes to classic holiday songs, there are some that are impossible to top. That’s why producer James Glaves said the Alaska artists on this year’s Bright Lights album aren’t trying to reinvent the classics. Each song on the compilation is a fresh take on holiday music.
Mat-Su schools closed, Anchorage schools reopen Tuesday after weekend storm
Mat-Su Borough schools remained closed Tuesday in the wake of Sunday’s major snowstorm. Meanwhile, Anchorage schools reopened after four consecutive snow days. The Mat-Su Borough School District announced its second consecutive remote learning day on Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions. In the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, schools...
Luggage heist II? Energy Dept. official with Anchorage Assembly ties now accused of stealing second suitcase
The Biden administration’s top nuclear waste disposal expert, who in 2020 closely advised the Anchorage Assembly on its gay counseling ban ordinance, has been accused of stealing yet another piece of luggage at yet another airport. A warrant for grand larceny was issued for Sam Brinton, the same high-ranking...
