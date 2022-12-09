Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nomadlawyer.org
Roswell: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roswell, New Mexico
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roswell New Mexico. Located in southeast New Mexico, Roswell is the home of the 1947 UFO crash. While the government claims that the crash was a weather balloon, many believe that it was an alien. The mystery that surrounds the crash has made Roswell a popular tourist destination.
KOAT 7
More than 2,500 'orphaned wells' are threatening New Mexico's environment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New data shows there are more than 2,500 "orphan wells" throughout New Mexico that have the potential to leak dangerous gas into the air and contaminate groundwater. And experts think there could be more that we don’t know about. Orphan wells are oil drilling operations...
KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
Roswell housing program approved but has no funding
Developers would receive up to $10,000 per home in reimbursements for the infrastructure they put into the project. That includes the sewer, sidewalks, and drainage.
KRQE News 13
Clouds and wind increase overnight
High temperatures Sunday were well above average as Albuquerque reached 56°, Roswell 64°, and Santa Fe 51°. Even Farmington climbed to 60° which was a record high for December 11. All eyes now turn to the big storm slamming the west coast. It’ll have impacts all over the Intermountain West and Desert Southwest regions with high wind gusts, snow, and bitter cold temperatures. Clouds are already working their way into the Four Corners. For the southeast corner, those southerly winds will bring more low level moisture/fog back into the state. So plan on more dense fog for Clovis southward into Hobbs.
KRQE News 13
Roswell catalytic converter thief ID'd by parents
Roswell catalytic converter thief ID’d by parents. ABQ car show doubles as toy drive for local hospital. A car show in Albuquerque Sunday doubled as a toy donation drive for a good cause. 28th Cops for Kids includes goodies, shopping trip, …. Local kids got to check some items...
KRQE News 13
17-year-old arrested in Roswell murder case
Roswell police said they discovered a dead man with a gunshot wound Friday night. Sunday afternoon, officials announced they arrested someone in connection to the crime. Roswell police said they discovered a dead man with a gunshot wound Friday night. Sunday afternoon, officials announced they arrested someone in connection to the crime.
Roswell police discover man dead with gunshot wound
Law enforcement is currently investigating and asks anyone with information to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.
Prosecutors urge suspected child rapist stay behind bars
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are trying to keep an accused child rapist behind bars until trial, saying there are more victims. Juan Rodriguez, 38, of Roswell is charged with four counts of rape for allegedly paying a 12-year-old to have sex with him. The girl told police that she contacted Rodriguez in September after learning […]
Comments / 3