California State

fox5ny.com

How much New Jersey's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

NEW JERSEY - The New Jersey minimum wage is rising to $14.13 an hour for most employees on Jan. 1, 2023. It is rising $1.13 an hour from the current rate of $13 an hour. Tipped workers’ cash wage will increase to $5.26/hour, with employers able to claim an $8.87 tip credit, an increase in the maximum allowable tip credit of $1. If the minimum cash wage plus an employee’s tips do not equal at least the state minimum wage, then the employer must pay the employee the difference.
NEW JERSEY STATE
themainewire.com

Maine AG Aaron Frey Backs Taxpayer Funded Castrations for West Virginians

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Friday announced that he has joined a coalition of Attorneys General from across the country in support of a legal fight to have so-called “gender affirming care,” including voluntary orchiectomies and mastectomies, covered by Medicaid. “West Virgina’s refusal to provide transgender patients...
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Refund payments not seen in 35 years to reach millions next week in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents will receive some extra pocket cash ahead of Christmas thanks to a tax refund issued by the state. The state of Massachusetts will be giving excess money from tax collections, roughly $3 billion, to state residents who filed their income tax returns in 2021. The money being given to residents comes after the state collected enough revenue to spark a law from 1986 that caps the annual growth in the state's tax collection, according to WGBH.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Final Checks Going Out From These 7 States This Month

Every little bit can help counter the effects of inflation. Seven states are still distributing stimulus funds. Much of the money is expected to reach state residents by the end of 2022. For most, eligibility requirements apply. By the end of this month, final stimulus checks should be automatically deposited...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $800 coming from the state

counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, here is some important news you'll want to know about. The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to finally get $300 one-time tax rebate from $294million pot – see exact date

HAWAII has finished sending out all of its tax refunds, but for those who haven't received them, there may be a problem on the part of the taxpayer. Governor David Ige said in September that state tax refunds were going to be given to taxpayers. Around 600,000 taxpayers in Hawaii were expected to get tax refunds totaling about $294million, per Hawaii News Now.
HAWAII STATE

