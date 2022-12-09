Read full article on original website
Railroad workers aren't the only Americans without paid sick days
As freight railroad workers look to Congress to provide them with paid sick days, millions of other American employees have no safety net if they fall ill.
Marco Rubio slams Biden's shutting down a rail strike for workers who want more paid sick leave: 'I will not vote to impose a deal that doesn't have the support of the rail workers'
Rail workers are demanding more paid leave, but the agreement Biden wants to pass includes just one day off.
Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders
President Joe Biden is making his case to African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States can be a critical catalyst to their growing continent in the years ahead.
UAW says workers at Ohio battery plant vote to join union
Workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery factory in Ohio have voted to join the United Auto Workers union.
🎥 White House hosts party as Biden signs gay marriage bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed gay marriage legislation into law Tuesday before a crowd of thousands, a ceremony that reflected growing acceptance of same-sex unions. Click the video below to watch the performers and the signing ceremony. “This law and the love it defends strike a blow...
10 States With the Highest Minimum Wages
Move to this state if you want the highest minimum wage.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Detroit News
Feds to provide $36 billion to ensure Teamsters pensions through 2051
The federal government will allocate $36 billion to shore up the Central States Pension Fund, a cash-strapped retirement fund that primarily benefits members of the Teamsters union, President Joe Biden announced Thursday. Around 40,300 Michigan workers and retirees stand to benefit from the funding, according to White House estimates —...
U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Ohio workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory vote to unionize
Workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory voted to unionize with the United Auto Workers by an overwhelming vote of 710 to 16.
Biden called gay marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law
WASHINGTON (AP) — A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage on national television. But not everyone was surprised. A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles,...
On The Money — Will Biden’s rail deal backfire?
Rail workers say their colleagues are preparing to leave after being disappointed by the contract forced through by Congress and signed by President Biden. We’ll also look at the battle for the child tax credit and the Trump Organization’s guilty verdict in a tax fraud case. But first, follow along here to see the live Georgia Senate…
Rail strike bill: Both sides do it — wage relentless war against the working class, that is
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The congressional decision to prohibit railroad workers from going on strike and force them to accept a contract that meets few of their demands is part of the class war that has defined American politics for decades. The two ruling political parties differ only in rhetoric. They are bonded in their determination to reduce wages; dismantle social programs, which the Bill Clinton administration did with welfare; and thwart unions and prohibit strikes, the only tool workers have to pressure employers. This latest move against the railroad unions, where working conditions have descended into a special kind of hell with massive layoffs, the denial of even a single day of paid sick leave and punishing work schedules that include being forced to "always be on call," is one more blow to the working class and our anemic democracy.
Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment on overnight shifts at five different meatpacking plants in three states.
Shareholders are asking rail companies to grant paid sick leave for workers because it's a 'prudent investment'
Congress backed a deal between rail workers and companies that only included one paid sick day. Shareholders are now stepping in.
Guild members vow to walk out if the publication does not agree to a ‘complete and fair’ contract
More than 1,000 members of the New York Times Guild signed a pledge Friday that they would “walk out” of the newspaper if it doesn’t agree to a contract including higher pay, pensions and health care funding. The union gave the Times until Dec. 8 to agree to a “complete and fair contract” for its…
Voting opens in key UAW test to organize U.S. battery plants
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Workers begin two days of voting on Wednesday to decide whether to unionize at a General Motors (GM.N)-LG Energy (373220.KS) battery cell manufacturing joint venture in Ohio.
