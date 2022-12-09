Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
UK has no plan to cut interest BoE pays to banks: Treasury official
LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry has no plan for the Bank of England to cut the amount of interest it pays to banks, the Treasury's top official said on Monday, following suggestions from some former BoE deputy officials said this should be considered. "There will be no...
kitco.com
UK cannot take foreign bond buyers for granted: Treasury official
LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain cannot take for granted that foreign investors will have a strong appetite for its government debt, the finance ministry's top official, permanent secretary James Bowler, told lawmakers on Monday. Harriett Baldwin, the Conservative lawmaker who chairs the House of Commons' Treasury Committee, asked Bowler...
Bank of Canada makes oversized rate hike, hints increases may be over
OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in almost 15 years and signaled its historic tightening campaign was near an end.
Musk says wise to avoid margin loans during macroeconomic risks
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said it was "generally wise" to avoid using margin loans on any company when there are macroeconomic risks involved, in response to a question on Twitter about the electric-vehicle maker's stock performance.
kitco.com
Bank of England warns higher rates and inflation to squeeze households in 2023
LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England warned on Tuesday about "significant pressure" on households and businesses due to higher inflation and borrowing costs, but said they were more resilient than before the global financial crisis. The BoE had previously flagged that Britain was entering a lengthy recession...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
The Fed will slash rates by 200 basis points by mid-2024 after staying hawkish in the short term, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed will cut interest rates by 200 basis points by the middle of 2024, according to Deutsche Bank. But analysts expects the central bank to remain hawkish in the near-term. Deutsche Bank increased its view on the terminal rate and now sees it hitting 5.1% in May. The Federal...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
kitco.com
Cyprus watchdog to extend FTX EU licence suspension
NICOSIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Cyprus's securities regulator plans to extend the suspension of the licence of FTX EU and will meet to discuss the matter next week, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. "CySEC is taking all the necessary actions to safeguard the interests of investors of FTX EU and...
kitco.com
TUI to repay at least 730 million euros in German state aid
FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - TUI (TUIGn.DE) has struck an agreement with the German government to repay at least 730 million euros ($775 million) of state aid that bailed out the German tourism group during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the deal, TUI would fully repay the silent participation provided by...
kitco.com
Fed seen tapering rate hikes, likely ending them by March
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Traders boosted bets Tuesday that cooling inflation will allow the Federal Reserve to continue to taper its interest-rate hikes into next year and likely end them in March, after a government report showed consumer prices last month rose at their slowest pace in nearly a year.
kitco.com
Britain's Co-op Bank pension completes $1.5 bln insurance deal-insurer
LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-operative Bank pension scheme has completed a 1.2 billion pound ($1.47 billion) insurance deal for all its pension members with insurer Rothesay, Rothesay said in a statement on Tuesday. In such bulk annuity deals, companies transfer the risk of their defined benefit, or final...
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that it...
kitco.com
Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF
OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report. The central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate currently...
The Fed's slower interest rate hike this month is good news for Americans looking to buy a car, house, or use their credit card in 2023
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday in its latest efforts to fight inflation while trying to avoid a recession.
kitco.com
Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2
ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
kitco.com
Italy's Enasarco pension fund takes 2% stake in Banco BPM
MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Enasarco has bought 1.97% of Banco BPM (BAMI.MI), the specialist Italian pension fund said on Tuesday, as the country's third largest bank prepares to appoint a new board and investors jostle for influence. Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna is running for reappointment in April...
kitco.com
U.S banks warn of recession risk, inflation hurting consumers
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power, he said.
Comments / 0