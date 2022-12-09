ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

UK has no plan to cut interest BoE pays to banks: Treasury official

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry has no plan for the Bank of England to cut the amount of interest it pays to banks, the Treasury's top official said on Monday, following suggestions from some former BoE deputy officials said this should be considered. "There will be no...
kitco.com

UK cannot take foreign bond buyers for granted: Treasury official

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain cannot take for granted that foreign investors will have a strong appetite for its government debt, the finance ministry's top official, permanent secretary James Bowler, told lawmakers on Monday. Harriett Baldwin, the Conservative lawmaker who chairs the House of Commons' Treasury Committee, asked Bowler...
Reuters

Musk says wise to avoid margin loans during macroeconomic risks

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said it was "generally wise" to avoid using margin loans on any company when there are macroeconomic risks involved, in response to a question on Twitter about the electric-vehicle maker's stock performance.
kitco.com

Bank of England warns higher rates and inflation to squeeze households in 2023

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England warned on Tuesday about "significant pressure" on households and businesses due to higher inflation and borrowing costs, but said they were more resilient than before the global financial crisis. The BoE had previously flagged that Britain was entering a lengthy recession...
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
kitco.com

Cyprus watchdog to extend FTX EU licence suspension

NICOSIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Cyprus's securities regulator plans to extend the suspension of the licence of FTX EU and will meet to discuss the matter next week, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. "CySEC is taking all the necessary actions to safeguard the interests of investors of FTX EU and...
kitco.com

TUI to repay at least 730 million euros in German state aid

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - TUI (TUIGn.DE) has struck an agreement with the German government to repay at least 730 million euros ($775 million) of state aid that bailed out the German tourism group during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the deal, TUI would fully repay the silent participation provided by...
kitco.com

Fed seen tapering rate hikes, likely ending them by March

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Traders boosted bets Tuesday that cooling inflation will allow the Federal Reserve to continue to taper its interest-rate hikes into next year and likely end them in March, after a government report showed consumer prices last month rose at their slowest pace in nearly a year.
kitco.com

Britain's Co-op Bank pension completes $1.5 bln insurance deal-insurer

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-operative Bank pension scheme has completed a 1.2 billion pound ($1.47 billion) insurance deal for all its pension members with insurer Rothesay, Rothesay said in a statement on Tuesday. In such bulk annuity deals, companies transfer the risk of their defined benefit, or final...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that it...
kitco.com

Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF

OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report. The central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate currently...
kitco.com

Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
kitco.com

Italy's Enasarco pension fund takes 2% stake in Banco BPM

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Enasarco has bought 1.97% of Banco BPM (BAMI.MI), the specialist Italian pension fund said on Tuesday, as the country's third largest bank prepares to appoint a new board and investors jostle for influence. Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna is running for reappointment in April...
kitco.com

U.S banks warn of recession risk, inflation hurting consumers

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power, he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy