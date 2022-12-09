Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Democrats After Beto
Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Dec. 12, 2022: The odds on a Greg Abbott presidential bid
For the past four decades, there’s almost always been a Texas Republican running when presidential elections roll around. Will Gov. Greg Abbott continue the trend?. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022:. Texas’s only public lighthouse was relit over the weekend for the first...
KSAT 12
After disappointing midterms, Texas GOP votes unanimously for a new national leader
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Frustrated with the outcome of the midterm elections, the executive committee of the Texas GOP voted unanimously Saturday to call for new leadership at the national party. By a vote...
fox34.com
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
texasstandard.org
Rush to install new batteries to meet power demands underway in Texas and California
Though often called the “Energy Capital of the World,” the 2021 winter storm shook Texas energy complacency to its core. Now, with a mind toward the growing population in the Lone Star State and a robust renewables output, there is something of a battery boom underway in Texas. Lithium ion batteries, much larger than those found in cars, are being installed with the notion that they could provide a backup source of power when strains on the grid occur.
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"
"I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally. I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime." Texas Gov. Abbott.
Billionaire suing Beto for $1 million in damages
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.
KFDM-TV
Chronically understaffed Texas prisons set stage for prison bus escape, massacre of family
Dec. 9, 2022 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "Chronically understaffed Texas prisons set stage for prison bus escape and massacre of family" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?
HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
KSAT 12
Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years
Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
orangeandbluepress.com
$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
Is It A Law To Pull Over For Funeral Processions In Oklahoma?
Odds are, whether you've lived in Oklahoma long or not, you've seen vehicles pull to the side of the road to allow a funeral procession to pass. You've probably done the same thing yourself, but is it Oklahoma state law that demands it?. It was a good classic debate we...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
texasbreaking.com
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
Canine Flu is Spreading Throughout Texas – Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For
There’s no better companion than a man’s best friend especially here in Texas. If your fur babies find their selves in some type of pain or sickness it’s truly like one of our children and it hurts. FLU SEASON IS ALSO FOR THE PETS. There are cases...
Most Dangerous and Deadliest Road in The Texas Panhandle
Driving can be dangerous, you never know what might happen when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving on the Texas Panhandle Roads. One Texas Highway seems to be the deadliest road in the Texas Panhandle. More wrecks and deaths have occurred on this road. State...
texasstandard.org
North Texas soccer fans look ahead to 2026 World Cup
When the U.S. men’s national team faced off against Iran late last month in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, Sylvan Avenue Tavern in West Dallas was packed to the brim with soccer fans hoping for the U.S. to pick up a win. Joshua Hall was one...
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the extension of the maximum amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.
The First Rule of Making Competition-Style Texas Chili? No Beans Allowed.
Following a resolution that was introduced in the House of Representatives of the State of Texas which was adopted by the Senate, the Texas Legislature officially proclaimed chili as the state dish of the Lone Star State in 1977 “in recognition of the fact that the only real ‘bowl of red’ is that prepared by Texans.” The legislation goes on to state that “one cannot be a true son or daughter of this state without having his taste buds tingle at the thought of the treat that is real, honest-to-goodness, unadulterated Texas chili.”
Comments / 0