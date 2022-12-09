ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Bank of England warns higher rates and inflation to squeeze households in 2023

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England warned on Tuesday about "significant pressure" on households and businesses due to higher inflation and borrowing costs, but said they were more resilient than before the global financial crisis. The BoE had previously flagged that Britain was entering a lengthy recession...
kitco.com

Fed seen tapering rate hikes, likely ending them by March

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Traders boosted bets Tuesday that cooling inflation will allow the Federal Reserve to continue to taper its interest-rate hikes into next year and likely end them in March, after a government report showed consumer prices last month rose at their slowest pace in nearly a year.
kitco.com

Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
kitco.com

UK has no plan to cut interest BoE pays to banks: Treasury official

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry has no plan for the Bank of England to cut the amount of interest it pays to banks, the Treasury's top official said on Monday, following suggestions from some former BoE deputy officials said this should be considered. "There will be no...
kitco.com

Rouble weakens to 63 vs dollar as rate decision edges closer

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Monday, sliding to 63 against the dollar, as global inflation pressure and recession concerns limited appetite for risk, with investors looking ahead to the Bank of Russia's rate-setting meeting on Friday. Markets also are awaiting a flurry of other interest...
kitco.com

U.S. dollar tumbles across the board as inflation rise eases

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar nosedived across the board on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer price inflation rose less than expected last month, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate increases after its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The greenback fell to a...
The Guardian

Raising interest rates to tame inflation will only cause more pain

Central banks’ unwavering determination to increase interest rates is truly remarkable. In the name of taming inflation, they have deliberately set themselves on a path to cause a recession – or to worsen it if it comes anyway. Moreover, they openly acknowledge the pain their policies will cause, even if they don’t emphasise that it is the poor and marginalised, not their friends on Wall Street, who will bear the brunt of it. And in the US, this pain will disproportionately befall people of colour.
kitco.com

Saudi leads fall in major Gulf markets amid Fed policy jitters

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market dropped in early trade on Monday, leading declines in the Gulf region ahead of interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday....

Comments / 0

Community Policy