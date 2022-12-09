Read full article on original website
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Elon Musk urges the Fed to cut interest rates, warning its hikes have vastly increased the risk of a serious US recession
Elon Musk has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately. The Tesla and Twitter CEO said the central bank's hikes have hugely increased the risk of a recession. Musk recently predicted a severe US recession that will last a year or two. Elon Musk has called on the...
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
Fed to keep interest rates high all next year, making a recession very likely: Survey
High inflation will likely keep the Fed on track to continue raising interest rates well into 2023 as policymakers try to crush stubbornly high prices.
Bank of Canada makes oversized rate hike, hints increases may be over
OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in almost 15 years and signaled its historic tightening campaign was near an end.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Rapid wage growth will keep inflation sticky and could force the Fed to raise interest rates above 5%, UBS warns
Surging wages could disrupt the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation, according to UBS. Wage growth "is too high for the Fed's liking and heading in the wrong direction," the bank said Monday. Average hourly earnings have climbed at the fastest month-on-month pace since January. Accelerated wage increases will likely...
Bank of Canada hikes rates by 50 bps but signals potential pivot, gold priced in CAD loses daily gains
(Kitco News) The Bank of Canada raised rates by another 50 basis points Wednesday, which brought its key interest rate to 4.25%. The move was largely in line with market expectations. In preparation for a potential pivot or a further slowdown in rate hikes, the Bank of Canada also said...
Bank of England warns higher rates and inflation to squeeze households in 2023
LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England warned on Tuesday about "significant pressure" on households and businesses due to higher inflation and borrowing costs, but said they were more resilient than before the global financial crisis. The BoE had previously flagged that Britain was entering a lengthy recession...
Gold investors need to pay attention to Fed's terminal rate forecasts next week - Commerzbank
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In his latest report, Carsten Fritsch, precious metals analyst at Commerzbank, said that gold prices had rallied nearly...
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
Fed seen tapering rate hikes, likely ending them by March
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Traders boosted bets Tuesday that cooling inflation will allow the Federal Reserve to continue to taper its interest-rate hikes into next year and likely end them in March, after a government report showed consumer prices last month rose at their slowest pace in nearly a year.
Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2
ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
UK has no plan to cut interest BoE pays to banks: Treasury official
LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry has no plan for the Bank of England to cut the amount of interest it pays to banks, the Treasury's top official said on Monday, following suggestions from some former BoE deputy officials said this should be considered. "There will be no...
Rouble weakens to 63 vs dollar as rate decision edges closer
MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Monday, sliding to 63 against the dollar, as global inflation pressure and recession concerns limited appetite for risk, with investors looking ahead to the Bank of Russia's rate-setting meeting on Friday. Markets also are awaiting a flurry of other interest...
Larry Summers predicts Fed will need to raise interest rates more than market anticipates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said the Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than the market anticipates as prices remain high but grew at slower rates in October. Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin that the economy has a “long way to go” before inflation is under…
U.S. dollar tumbles across the board as inflation rise eases
NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar nosedived across the board on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer price inflation rose less than expected last month, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate increases after its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The greenback fell to a...
Raising interest rates to tame inflation will only cause more pain
Central banks’ unwavering determination to increase interest rates is truly remarkable. In the name of taming inflation, they have deliberately set themselves on a path to cause a recession – or to worsen it if it comes anyway. Moreover, they openly acknowledge the pain their policies will cause, even if they don’t emphasise that it is the poor and marginalised, not their friends on Wall Street, who will bear the brunt of it. And in the US, this pain will disproportionately befall people of colour.
Bank of England set to raise rates to 3.5% after inflation hits 41-year high
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England looks set to raise interest rates to 3.5% or more next week, but policymakers appear increasingly split on how much tightening is needed to tame double-digit inflation as the economy heads into recession.
Saudi leads fall in major Gulf markets amid Fed policy jitters
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market dropped in early trade on Monday, leading declines in the Gulf region ahead of interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday....
