Prices as of 11:06 a.m. EST 13 December 2022 $1,821.80 (Basis the February 2023 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 13 December 2022 to 30 December 2022. Gold prices rallied this morning, following lower than expected inflation numbers for the United States. Stock markets climbed, the dollar retreated, U.S. bond yields fell, while commodities prices rose. The recent downward trend in inflation in the U.S. suggests that the Federal Reserve may not increase interest rates at an aggressive pace as it had been doing for the past several months. Market may have interpreted the recent data as supportive for most asset classes, given lower inflation figures likely going forward. How low, however, remains to be seen. On a technical basis, gold prices firmly broke and rallied above $1,800, suggesting this could be a new support level. Price volatility should be expected to continue and it would not be surprising for gold prices to retreat somewhat, but continue their upward trajectory, at least in the short term.

23 HOURS AGO