Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
2 Stocks That Are Always Safe to Hold During Bear Markets
The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance has kept the stock market highly volatile. Although the latest inflation report showed signs of a slowdown, it is far from target results. So,...
Technology stocks push TSX to one-week high
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit one-week high at the open on Tuesday, boosted by technology stocks, as a softer U.S. inflation reading raised hopes of the Federal Reserve shifting to smaller rate hikes. At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
Toronto stocks scale one-week highs on boost from tech stocks, miners
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a one-week high on Tuesday, lifted by technology and mining stocks, as softer-than-expected U.S. inflation raised hopes the Federal Reserve could shift to smaller rate hikes. At 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was...
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on China optimism ahead of c.bank decisions
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Friday over hopes that further easing of COVID curbs in China would boost economic activity and demand, while investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings next week. While most emerging markets rose boosting the MSCI index .MSCIEF by 1.0%, Indian...
Newmont ranked top miner in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company noted that DJSI World represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&...
Saudi leads fall in major Gulf markets amid Fed policy jitters
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market dropped in early trade on Monday, leading declines in the Gulf region ahead of interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday....
U.S. dollar tumbles across the board as inflation rise eases
NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar nosedived across the board on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer price inflation rose less than expected last month, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate increases after its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The greenback fell to a...
TSX posts biggest weekly decline since September as oil tumbles
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday for a sixth straight session as weaker oil prices dragged on energy shares and investors weighed the risk of central banks raising interest rates too much for the economy to handle. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended...
Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes
Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
Rouble weakens to 63 vs dollar as rate decision edges closer
MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Monday, sliding to 63 against the dollar, as global inflation pressure and recession concerns limited appetite for risk, with investors looking ahead to the Bank of Russia's rate-setting meeting on Friday. Markets also are awaiting a flurry of other interest...
European markets close lower as global sentiment wavers on recession fears
European markets closed lower on Wednesday as jitters set in over the state of the global economy. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks moved lower as traders considered the possibility of a recession and the likelihood of a lengthy cycle of hikes from the Federal Reserve. Sentiment was mixed overnight with shares in...
Indonesia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, slipping more than 250 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,820-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Hot PPI, Sentiment Data as Fed Meeting Looms
Stocks finished lower Friday amid a hotter-than-expected reading for producer price inflation that could trigger broader concerns over the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes as traders looked to close out a difficult week for domestic stocks highlighted by added concerns over a near-term recession. Factory gate inflation rose 0.3%...
Bitcoin Dec. 12 daily chart alert - Traders await a "breakout"
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Monday. The recent sideways...
CPM Trade Signal - December 13, 2022
Prices as of 11:06 a.m. EST 13 December 2022 $1,821.80 (Basis the February 2023 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 13 December 2022 to 30 December 2022. Gold prices rallied this morning, following lower than expected inflation numbers for the United States. Stock markets climbed, the dollar retreated, U.S. bond yields fell, while commodities prices rose. The recent downward trend in inflation in the U.S. suggests that the Federal Reserve may not increase interest rates at an aggressive pace as it had been doing for the past several months. Market may have interpreted the recent data as supportive for most asset classes, given lower inflation figures likely going forward. How low, however, remains to be seen. On a technical basis, gold prices firmly broke and rallied above $1,800, suggesting this could be a new support level. Price volatility should be expected to continue and it would not be surprising for gold prices to retreat somewhat, but continue their upward trajectory, at least in the short term.
This is what Jeffrey Gundlach is watching in the gold price
(Kitco News) Billionaire "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach said gold had performed well this year, and now it needs to cross the 200-day moving average on a weekly basis to send a much more bullish signal. "Gold [has] done pretty well this year. We were looking at it in dollar terms,...
U.S. producer prices increase in November; trend slowing
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years. The report from the Labor Department on Friday...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher As Markets Test Fed 'Soft Landing' Thesis
Stocks finished higher Thursday, while the dollar held firm against its global peers, as investors continue to worry that the Federal Reserve will fail to engineer the 'soft landing' needed to tame inflation pressures while avoiding falling into recession. With stocks riding a five-day losing streak, giving back most of...
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
