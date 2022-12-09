Read full article on original website
KYTV
Doctors said vaccine fatigue could be a reason for high flu numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As flu cases rise across the Ozarks, doctors say now is the time to get the flu shot to battle the virus. Dr. David Barbe, department chair of primary care for Mercy Springfield, said across the Ozarks, they are seeing a scary trend. “There is a...
koamnewsnow.com
Home ravaged by fire in Oronogo
Courtesy Oronogo Fire District.ORONOGO, Mo. — Friday morning, December 9, 2022, about 7:30 a.m. reports of a structure fire near MO-96 and Prairie Meadow Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Oronogo Police Dept and METS ambulance responded. Mutual aid fire depts included Webb City and Tri-Cites. “Upon of arrival Oronogo E1 & Oronogo Chief 1 found a single…
KYTV
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D trooper narrowly escaped serious injury Monday morning after a driver was heading the wrong way on Highway 65. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on HWY 65 just south of Fair Grove.
A city in Missouri named one of the Best for NYE in the US
No, it's not St. Louis, so which city in Missouri was named one of the absolute BEST places to go for New Year's Eve here in the US? Let us just say that you will have plenty of options for entertainment if you choose to spend your NYE in this place.
KYTV
Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
Cars wait in long line to try new Whataburger
REPUBLIC, Mo. – Cars were lined up along Highway 60 in Republic for the opening of the new Whataburger. The first location, which is one of many planned in the Ozarks, officially opened at 11 a.m. on Monday. However, the first person got in line at 11 p.m. on Sunday. “It’s a fairly common thing for there […]
Man accused of power drill attack, pointing rifle at deputies
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after deputies responded to a call about a man threatening a person with a cordless power drill. David Melvin Bibber, 57, of Springfield, was arrested on Dec. 6 and formally charged with three felonies: two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of […]
KYTV
New Arc of the Ozarks clinic to help area children with autism
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new clinic for children with autism will soon be opening in Springfield. Arc of the Ozarks made the announcement Friday night as part of a partnership with Mercy Hospital and Missouri State University. Lawmakers approved a $5 million grant for the clinic. It will provide...
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Heavy traffic expected as Whataburger serves first customers in Republic
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The new Whataburger built on Highway 60 in Republic is set to take its first orders with its drive-thru services only today. In the coming weeks, plans to roll out additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger app and whataburger.com, curbside pickups, and delivery will be offered. However, […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Young daughter's heroics lead to life saving measures
A Bradleyville man has been given the opportunity to live another day, thanks to quick thinking by his heroic 9 year old daughter. Dustin Gross of Bradleyville was doing repair work to his truck on Monday, Dec. 5, when the unthinkable happened. Gross said as he was working beneath the truck, it began to roll and ran over him, crushing his chest cavity.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin schools selected for James River Church “Season of Giving” campaign
JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas has come early for more than 1,800 southwest Missouri school children. As part of its annual “Season of Giving” campaign, James River Church is spreading holiday cheer gifts to kids in Springfield and Joplin. The church has done this, now, for almost 25 years.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri
While there’s no doubt about it, Springfield is a prominent city in Missouri. So you need to see classic representations of this city, like the state capitol building, the James River, or even Drury University. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of things to do in Springfield, Missouri. Wonders...
KYTV
Ozark city leaders explain how McCracken Road project will connect the city
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark is set to break ground on the McCracken Road project. It’s been in the works for a long time and will elevate a busy intersection and renovate the 95-year-old Old Mill Pond bridge. Many cities in southwest Missouri are growing, and Ozark is no...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: $1000 reward to find a 98 year old woman’s missing dog
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re looking for an elderly woman’s constant companion. It’s been more than a week since Prince got away from his home in the 1200 block of north Hillcrest in Springfield. An A-T-and-T crew was working in the yard at the time and left the gate open.
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
fourstateshomepage.com
Neosho R-5 schools to offer daycare for staff
NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho teachers could soon have an easier time juggling work and home responsibilities. District officials are in the process of creating a new daycare facility for the children of teachers and staff members. They plan to remodel a former church. Officials say it’s a good idea...
