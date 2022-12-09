ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Home ravaged by fire in Oronogo

Courtesy Oronogo Fire District.ORONOGO, Mo. — Friday morning, December 9, 2022, about 7:30 a.m. reports of a structure fire near MO-96 and Prairie Meadow Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Oronogo Police Dept and METS ambulance responded. Mutual aid fire depts included Webb City and Tri-Cites. “Upon of arrival Oronogo E1 & Oronogo Chief 1 found a single…
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D trooper narrowly escaped serious injury Monday morning after a driver was heading the wrong way on Highway 65. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on HWY 65 just south of Fair Grove.
FAIR GROVE, MO
KYTV

Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Cars wait in long line to try new Whataburger

REPUBLIC, Mo. – Cars were lined up along Highway 60 in Republic for the opening of the new Whataburger. The first location, which is one of many planned in the Ozarks, officially opened at 11 a.m. on Monday. However, the first person got in line at 11 p.m. on Sunday. “It’s a fairly common thing for there […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

New Arc of the Ozarks clinic to help area children with autism

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new clinic for children with autism will soon be opening in Springfield. Arc of the Ozarks made the announcement Friday night as part of a partnership with Mercy Hospital and Missouri State University. Lawmakers approved a $5 million grant for the clinic. It will provide...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Young daughter's heroics lead to life saving measures

A Bradleyville man has been given the opportunity to live another day, thanks to quick thinking by his heroic 9 year old daughter. Dustin Gross of Bradleyville was doing repair work to his truck on Monday, Dec. 5, when the unthinkable happened. Gross said as he was working beneath the truck, it began to roll and ran over him, crushing his chest cavity.
BRADLEYVILLE, MO
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri

While there’s no doubt about it, Springfield is a prominent city in Missouri. So you need to see classic representations of this city, like the state capitol building, the James River, or even Drury University. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of things to do in Springfield, Missouri. Wonders...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Neosho R-5 schools to offer daycare for staff

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho teachers could soon have an easier time juggling work and home responsibilities. District officials are in the process of creating a new daycare facility for the children of teachers and staff members. They plan to remodel a former church. Officials say it’s a good idea...
NEOSHO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy