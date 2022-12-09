Read full article on original website
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an HourEvan CrosbySpringfield, MO
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historic Keet-McElhany House in Springfield, Missouri is a product of success from the late 1800sCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage Corporation announces newest CEO hire
CARTHAGE, Mo. - For the first time in the long history of the Carthage Economic Development Corporation, the board has hired a Chief Executive Officer. The Carthage Economic Development Corporation announced today that it has hired Jeff Meredith to serve as its first CEO. The board says Jeff is an...
koamnewsnow.com
SUV crashes into a building in the 2900 block of E 4th in Joplin, Mo. on December 12, 2022.
Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments
Heer's building in 2010 before the renovation, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2002, when the Heer's Department Store building was nominated to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the building was vacant. The building was constructed in 1915. and the architectural firm was Opel & Torbitt. It was the largest commercial building in this area.
Iron Chef host Alton Brown says this Springfield restaurant has the best cashew chicken
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Food Network star Alton Brown visited Springfield as a part of his Alton Brown: LIVE! BEYOND THE EATS tour. Brown has been on the road with his new culinary variety show filled with cooking, comedy, music, and fun science. On Wednesday, December 7, the Good Eats star came to Juanita K Hammons […]
KYTV
New Arc of the Ozarks clinic to help area children with autism
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new clinic for children with autism will soon be opening in Springfield. Arc of the Ozarks made the announcement Friday night as part of a partnership with Mercy Hospital and Missouri State University. Lawmakers approved a $5 million grant for the clinic. It will provide...
KYTV
PARADE MAP: See the route and parking for Saturday’s downtown Springfield Christmas parade
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Christmas spirit will fill downtown Springfield on Saturday as the annual Christmas parade returns. The parade’s theme is ‘Hope for the Holidays.’ It will feature floats, high school bands, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade begins at 2...
KYTV
Paul Adler goes back to the 80s in charity lip-sync battle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In case you’re wondering why Paul Adler was not at the anchor desk Friday night, he was lip-syncing... for a good cause. The Community Partnership of the Ozarks held a lip-sync battle featuring many familiar faces in Springfield raising money for the organization. Volunteers took...
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
iheart.com
City Councilor Has Plan To Suspend The Trash Fee
Springfield Mayoral candidate Justin Hurst says the city should spend about three point seven million dollars in free cash and other unrestricted funds to eliminate the trash fee for next year. The city has about 68 million dollars in unrestricted funds, about 41 million of that from a settlement with...
KYTV
Schools in the Ozarks discuss uptick in flu cases
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders around the region are going to war against the flu with case numbers rising. Springfield, Nixa, and Republic school districts all have had significant increases in flu cases in just the past few weeks but all said it isn’t alarming right now. The...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri
While there’s no doubt about it, Springfield is a prominent city in Missouri. So you need to see classic representations of this city, like the state capitol building, the James River, or even Drury University. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of things to do in Springfield, Missouri. Wonders...
KYTV
Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an Hour
1. Prime Inc - Mechanic. Thefreight transport and logistics company, Prime Inc, is hiring mechanics. According to the job posting, no experience is necessary -- the company will provide free training. And these positions pay up to $98,000 a year (nearly $50 an hour).
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
ksmu.org
Reminder: Greene County personal property, real estate taxes due December 31
The Greene County Collector is reminding taxpayers that the deadline to pay personal property and real estate taxes is approaching. Tax statements went out around Thanksgiving, said Allen Icet. If you haven’t received one, he said, you can go to countycollector.com to view or print your statement and to pay...
KYTV
Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Christmas decorations vandalized in downtown Hollister
Someone’s getting a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking this year. During the night time hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7 or early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 8, Christmas decorations in downtown Hollister were vandalized. According to Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead, the actions taken against the decorations...
KYTV
Doctors said vaccine fatigue could be a reason for high flu numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As flu cases rise across the Ozarks, doctors say now is the time to get the flu shot to battle the virus. Dr. David Barbe, department chair of primary care for Mercy Springfield, said across the Ozarks, they are seeing a scary trend. “There is a...
Bird flu confirmed in Webster County
The Webster County Health Unit has been informed by the state that avian influenza (bird flu) has been detected in several locations across the county.
Heavy traffic expected as Whataburger serves first customers in Republic
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The new Whataburger built on Highway 60 in Republic is set to take its first orders with its drive-thru services only today. In the coming weeks, plans to roll out additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger app and whataburger.com, curbside pickups, and delivery will be offered. However, […]
