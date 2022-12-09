ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get Destiny 2 Seraph Key Codes and open Seraph Chests

By Will Sawyer
 3 days ago

Collect Destiny 2 Seraph Key Codes by completing any activity in the game and spend them on Seraph Chests found in Heist Battlegrounds to get extra Season of the Seraph loot. Seraph Key Codes are Season 19’s main currency and, thankfully, they’re really easy to get – so long as you’re spending some time each week doing regular playlist activities in Destiny 2 , such as Strikes and Crucible matches, you’ll have more Seraph Key Codes than you know what to do with. Here’s how you get Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph and how you spend them to open Seraph Chests.

How to get Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2

(Image: © Bungie)

Seraph Key Codes are a new currency for Destiny 2 Season 19 and are earned by completing any activity within Destiny 2 – Strikes, Crucible, Gambit, Patrol missions, Public Events, Lost Sectors, the new Heist Battlegrounds missions, and even Raid and Dungeon encounters to name a few.

With that said, ritual playlist activity completions – that’s Vanguard Ops, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches – award significant amounts of Seraph Key Codes. We’ve been getting 285 Key Codes at the end of every Vanguard Ops or Strike mission, but we’ve also found that Heroic Public Event completions also award a considerable amount too. If you want to quickly farm Seraph Key Codes, buddying up with some fellow Guardians and speeding through some Strikes or planet-hopping for Heroic Public Events are your best options.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Be aware that you can only hold 2,000 Seraph Key Codes at once, so you’ll quickly reach the cap if you’re not spending them regularly on Seraph Chests in Heist Battlegrounds – and surplus Seraph Key Codes are lost forever. However, these upgrades for the Exo Frame in the HELM will increase your key code capacity and give you new methods of collecting them in Destiny 2:

  • Seraph Key Code Capacity: Increases Seraph Key Codes maximum to 4,000 key codes.
  • Seraph Key Code Bounties: Adds a small Seraph Key Code reward to completed Exo Frame Bounties
  • Seraph Key Code Combatants: causes defeated enemies to have a small chance of dropping Seraph Key Codes.

How to open Destiny 2 Seraph Chests

(Image credit: Bungie)
Destiny 2 Rose returns

(Image credit: Bungie)

Find out exactly how to get the reprised Destiny 2 Rose Hand Cannon in the revamped Competitive Crucible playlist

Some challenges, triumphs, and quests might require you to open Seraph Chests, which are bonus loot chests found at the end of missions in the Heist Battlegrounds playlist. A Seraph Chest costs 500 Seraph Key Codes to open will fire out an extra piece of Season of the Seraph gear, some Seraphic Umbral Energy, and some Resonate Stems for the Destiny 2 Resonance Amp.

There is no limit on the number of times you can open Seraph Chests in a given week, just so long as you have Seraph Key Codes to spend on unlocking them. You can also improve the loot you get from Seraph Chests by unlocking certain upgrades for the Exo Frame:

  • Heisted Deepsight: Guarantees that the first Seraph Chest you open in each week will give you an additional Seraph weapon with Deepsight Resonance that you do not already have the weapon crafting pattern for.
  • Heisted High Stat: Guarantees that the first Seraph Chest you open in each week will give you an additional piece of Seraph armor with high stats.
  • Seraphic Deepsight Bonus: Seraph Chests have a chance to drop an additional Seraph weapon with Deepsight Resonance that you do not already have the crafting pattern for.

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

