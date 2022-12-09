ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

Traditional Hanukkah menorah placed in Western Wall Plaza—WATCH

The traditional menorah was placed in the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem’s Old City on Tuesday in advance of the upcoming Hanukkah holiday. The menorah stands over two meters tall, is nearly two meters wide and weighs about a ton. The Hanukkah candles will be lit using olive oil...
Hdogar

American Presidents and Their Odd Habits

It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.
allthatsinteresting.com

Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?

From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all of America’s presidents have left their terms with a glowing reputation. A number of these leaders have been harshly judged by history for their scandals, political decisions, inaction in the face of crises, and even for dying too quickly. And some have even been called the worst presidents in American history.
VIRGINIA STATE
Hdogar

Opinion: Was Buchanan the Worst President in American History?

James Buchanan was the 15th President to occupy the oval office (1857-1861), elected right before Abraham Lincoln. He was the only president from Pennsylvania and the only president to remain single throughout his life. He came from the Democrat Party.
Cleveland Jewish News

Biden task force to draft strategy for fighting antisemitism

WASHINGTON (JTA) — President Joe Biden has set up an interagency task force to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia and has set as its first task coming up with a strategy to tackle antisemitism. “This strategy will raise understanding about antisemitism and the threat it poses to the Jewish community...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Biden administration to create inter-agency group to combat antisemitism, Islamophobia

The White House announced on Monday the establishment of an inter-agency group to coordinate U.S. government efforts “to counter antisemitism, Islamophobia, and related forms of bias and discrimination.”. “As President [Joe] Biden has made clear: antisemitism has no place in America. All Americans should forcefully reject antisemitism—including Holocaust denial—wherever...
Cleveland Jewish News

Liberal Jewish groups, including Reform movement, blast Kevin McCarthy for pledge to remove Ilhan Omar from committee

WASHINGTON (JTA) — An array of Jewish groups, including the activist arm of the Reform movement, blasted the likely incoming Republican House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, for pledging to remove Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee over past comments he has called antisemitic. The tone of...
GEORGIA STATE
Vox

The deep roots of antisemitism’s resurgence in America

President Donald Trump’s weekend dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes — two figures who have become the face of modern-day antisemitism in America — has shocked the political world. For Jews, the dinner was more than simply shocking: It was a reminder of an old and very ugly history of influential Americans mainstreaming antisemitism.
CALIFORNIA STATE

