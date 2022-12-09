Richard Norman “Dick” Salter, 68, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away December 8, 2022, at his home. He was born February 3, 1954, in Liberty, Missouri, the son of Norman Clinton and Nina Faye Wallace Salter. Dick was a lifelong Alden and Sterling resident. He graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1972 and received his associates degree in agriculture from Hutchinson Community College in 1974. Dick was a farmer, stockman, and a truck driver for Dillions Corporation in Hutchinson. He was a member of the Alden United Methodist Church and Teamsters. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, wood working, mechanic work and most of all spending time with his family. On October 24, 1974, Dick was united in marriage with Peggy Ann Bell in Alden, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his three children, Jessica Mihm and husband Andrew of Kearney, NE, Heather Lang and husband Craig of Burrton, KS, and Zach Salter and fiancé Saucha Silvers of Sterling, KS; and seven grandchildren, Caleb Claussen, Cameron Claussen, Carson Claussen, Haley Mihm, Wallace Lang, Lillian Lang, and Bria Salter. Dick is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Doug Salter. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Alden United Methodist Church, with Dennis Corbett and Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Burial will follow at the Alden Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the Sterling Public Library in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

