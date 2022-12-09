Read full article on original website
McPherson Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Students to Participate in Trade Show
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The public is encouraged to visit with Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge students at their tradeshow booths on Wednesday, December 14th anytime between 9-11:00 at the McPherson Community Building, 122 E. Marlin. McPherson High School students in Chris Strathman’s Entrepreneurship Class will be competing in three areas: executive...
Dr. Ryan Diehl to Receive National Collegiate Honors Council Award for Excellence
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Dr. Ryan Diehl, son of Shirley and the late Richard Diehl, has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 National Collegiate Honors Council (NCHC) Ron Brandolini Award for Excellence at a Two-Year Institution. The award, presented by NCHC and the Valencia College Foundation, recognizes a two-year college honors director or faculty member for their outstanding contributions to the honors community. Recipients of the award must have contributed greatly to honors education and been a past recipient of a teaching award. Three letters of recommendation are also required.
Buhler USD 313 BOE Retains Architect for BAC Expansion, Other Projects
BUHLER, Kan. – The Buhler USD 313 Board of Education Monday approved an agreement for architectural services connected with plans to expand the Burkholder Administration Center, build a new indoor practice facility, and one additional set of projects to be added. The agreement with Plan4 Architecture Design of McPherson...
McPherson USD 418 Approves December Bonus for Employees
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Employees of McPherson USD 418 who have continued employment with the district through November 30th will be receiving a one-time $500 premium pay bonus in their December paychecks. The payment approved by the Board of Education Monday will come from ESSER funds given to the district for COVID-19 response.
Bullpup Swimmers Prepare for “Christmas Sweater” Relays, Following Competitive Weekend in Andover
TOPEKA, Kan. – It was a night decided by the slimmest of margins, but the Bullpup boys swimmers came home with a commendable 2nd place finish overall, just 3 points from a first place finish on Wednesday, as they competed in the Topeka-Hayden Invite, where results were finalized over the weekend.
McPherson City Commissioners Move Forward with Lakeside Park Bank Restoration
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Phase I of the Lakeside Park bank restoration project can now move forward following action taken by the McPherson City Commission Tuesday. Initial steps for a second phase were also approved. Commissioners agreed on a change order with Chronus, LLC, adding the nearly $348,000 project to...
Hutch Rec Accepting Applicants for New Neighborhood Development Manager Position
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutch Rec is in search of a full-time professional that embraces collaboration, innovation, and community involvement as the Neighborhood Development Manager, a position that is a collaboration between Hutch Rec and the City of Hutchinson. The Neighborhood Development Manager will work collaboratively with residents, community partners,...
Blue Dragons to Meet Iowa Western in NJCAA Championship Game
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Just like in the NJCAA national semifinals, the Hutchinson Community College football team will meet an opponent the Blue Dragons have already faced this season. The No. 1 ranked Blue Dragons will play No. 3 Iowa Western in the 2022 NJCAA National Championship game on Wednesday,...
Revised Burn Resolution Presented to Reno County Commissioners
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A new burn resolution was presented to Reno County Commissioners Tuesday that would impose more stringent requirements on stand-alone brush pile burns. The resolution was brought about by the large wildfires west of Hutchinson earlier this year. Under the proposal, burn permits for stand-alone brush piles...
Larry R. Drummond
Larry Ray Drummond, age 71, passed away to his heavenly home on December 8, 2022, after a long illness. He passed at Hospice House in Hutchinson, Kansas. Larry attended grade schools at Scottsbluff, Nebraska and Pratt, KS. Larry graduated from Pratt Senior High School in 1969. He graduated from Pratt Community Junior College in 1971 with an Associate Degree in Science. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology from Kansas State College of Pittsburg in 1973, majoring in Building Design and Construction.
McPherson Sweeps Buhler in AVCTL Div. III Opener Tuesday
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Tuesday, the McPherson High Basketball teams began AVCTL Div. III action, after testing themselves against some of the top teams in Class 5 and 6A to begin their first three games of the season. After defeating Andover on Friday, both Bullpup teams entered 2-1. The...
Gary A. Blauer
Gary Alan Blauer, 81, died December 1, 2022, at his home. He was born September 19, 1941, in Lyons, to Earl Raymond and Veda Cleo (Jones) Blauer, Sr. Gary graduated from Phillipsburg High School. He then received his Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Fort Hays State University, followed by his Master of Arts in Music Composition from North Texas State University. Gary was a band instructor for Stafford Public Schools and North Reno Public Schools. A gifted musician, Gary was a jazz trombonist with the United States Army Band while he was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. In addition, Gary enjoyed arranging and composing music.
Nyla Mae Stucky
Nyla Mae Stucky, 83, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Mercy Hospital. She was born on February 3, 1939 in Moundridge, the daughter of Lester and Nelda (Fowler) Westerman. She graduated from Moundridge High School with the class of 1957. She later graduated from Venus Beauty...
No. 21 Dodge City Surges by Blue Dragons
DODGE CITY, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team survived two major scoring runs by No. 21 Dodge City on Saturday, but wasn’t able to withstand a third. A 14-0 Dodge City run late in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter put...
Franklin Hits Clutch Free Throws to Help Dragons Snap Skid
DODGE CITY, Kan. – Aaron Franklin sank two free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining in regulation and the Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team earned a huge victory over No. 8 Dodge City on Saturday at the DC3 Student Events Center. Franklin’s free throws created the 13th and...
ImoJean E. (Sheller) Frantz
ImoJean E. (Sheller) Frantz, 98, of McPherson, KS, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in her home at Angel Arms Residential Care Facility. She was born on March 20, 1924, on the family farm near Grundy Center, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Ruth (Schwab) Sheller. Graduating from McPherson College, she spent her days as a teacher and ultimately as a homemaker.
Richard Norman “Dick” Salter
Richard Norman “Dick” Salter, 68, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away December 8, 2022, at his home. He was born February 3, 1954, in Liberty, Missouri, the son of Norman Clinton and Nina Faye Wallace Salter. Dick was a lifelong Alden and Sterling resident. He graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1972 and received his associates degree in agriculture from Hutchinson Community College in 1974. Dick was a farmer, stockman, and a truck driver for Dillions Corporation in Hutchinson. He was a member of the Alden United Methodist Church and Teamsters. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, wood working, mechanic work and most of all spending time with his family. On October 24, 1974, Dick was united in marriage with Peggy Ann Bell in Alden, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his three children, Jessica Mihm and husband Andrew of Kearney, NE, Heather Lang and husband Craig of Burrton, KS, and Zach Salter and fiancé Saucha Silvers of Sterling, KS; and seven grandchildren, Caleb Claussen, Cameron Claussen, Carson Claussen, Haley Mihm, Wallace Lang, Lillian Lang, and Bria Salter. Dick is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Doug Salter. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Alden United Methodist Church, with Dennis Corbett and Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Burial will follow at the Alden Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the Sterling Public Library in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
Keith Bennett Kincaid
Keith B. Kincaid, 73, died December 11, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born June 1, 1949, in Hutchinson at Grace Hospital, to Russell W. Kincaid and Margaret A. (VanBuren) Kincaid. Keith graduated from Haven High School in 1967. He then joined the...
Kansas Pharmacies Running Short of Tamiflu, Antibiotics
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A shortage of drugs, especially those that treat childhood illnesses, is straining Kansas pharmacies. The Kansas News Service reports the shortage is coming just as the flu, RSV and COVID-19 continue to spread across the state. Tamiflu, which treats the flu, is in short supply nationally and in Kansas. So is Amoxicillin, a common antibiotic and one often prescribed to kids with chest infections.
Ida Mary (Schader) Dauber
Ida Mary Dauber, 87, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly Sterling, Kansas, passed away December 9, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. She was born December 2, 1935, in Prosser, Washington, the daughter of Ed and Annie Goodhue Schader. Ida Mary resided in Seattle, Washington in her early...
