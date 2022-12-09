Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner's Agent Describes Moment WNBA Star Reunited With Her Wife
After 10 months apart, the basketball player and her wife, Cherelle, embraced in a Texas airplane hangar.
‘Welcome home Brittney’: Biden proud to ‘make family whole again’ with Griner release
Joe Biden has spoken of how “proud” he is to reunite Brittney Griner with her family after the WNBA star was released from Russian detention on Thursday (8 December).Ms Griner will return to the US as part of a prisoner exchange which also saw notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was held in an American prison for 12 years, released.“I’m proud that today we have made one more family whole again,” the US president said.“So welcome home, Brittney.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Brittney Griner ‘in good spirits and relieved to be coming home’, Biden saysBrittney Griner ‘in good spirits and relieved to be coming home’, Biden saysWar in Ukraine: Are Putin and Zelensky ready for peace talks?
'My Bags Are Packed': Former Marine Paul Whelan Furious With President Biden After Britney Griner's Release
Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan declared his disappointment in President Joe Biden over a lack of effort to secure his release from Russian imprisonment. Whelan said that his "bags are packed" after the Biden administration confirmed the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner on December 8, RadarOnline.com has learned. President Biden announced that an agreement had been reached in regard to Griner's imprisonment in Russia after she was found guilty of a drug charge from a February 2022 incident at a Russian airport. Griner's freedom was secured in an exchange for the release of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Whelan,...
Brittney Griner celebrates return to US with long-overdue slam dunk
Brittney Griner celebrated her US return with a slam dunk. After nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, the WNBA star was back on the court Sunday after landing in her home state of Texas days earlier. Griner, 32, donned a pair of Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt promoting Title IX — and delivered a dunk at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, ESPN reported. The 6-foot-9 hoopster — freed in a prisoner swap with international arms dealer Viktor Bout — had a light workout at the facility, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told the outlet. But Colas added that Griner isn’t...
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner made 'personal connection' with every crew member on flight home, US official says
On Friday, WNBA star Brittney Griner landed on United States soil after being released from a Russian penal colony in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. After helping secure her release, one U.S. official described what it was like to be with Griner on the flight home.
newsnationnow.com
Grant Wahl’s wife reveals cause of death
(NewsNation) — Renowned American soccer journalist Grant Wahl‘s wife announced Wednesday that he died from an aortic aneurysm that ruptured, CBS News reported. Dr. Celine Gounder revealed the cause of Wahl’s death in an interview on CBS Mornings. Gounder shared a statement on Twitter, expressing her and...
Details emerge of Brittney Griner’s path back to normalcy following U.S. return
As Brittney Griner re-acclimates herself to life in the United States after being in Russian prison for 294 days, she is getting the quality time with her family she was robbed of since last February. In her first workout since she was detained, Griner threw down a dunk, signaling she has the spark that has made her so dominant in the WNBA over the last decade.
Comments / 2