adastraradio.com
McPherson Boys & Girls Wrestlers Finish in the Middle of the Pack in Weekend Tournaments
COLBY/ GREAT BEND, Kan. – On Friday and Saturday, the McPherson High School Wrestlers all traveled different distances to compete. The Varsity boys competing in Colby where they would take 11th, and the girls would compete in Great Bend, where they would finish 10th out of 29 teams. Below...
adastraradio.com
Haven Set to Play for Championships in Kingman
KINGMAN, Kan. – Haven’s basketball teams will both play for the championship today at the Kingman Eagle Classic. The Haven girls sealed their place in the finals with a 48-39 win Thursday over Sunrise Christian Academy out of Wichita. Haven also beat the host school on Tuesday. Sienna...
KAKE TV
Kansas snaps Wichita State's seven-game win streak
Wichita State lost for the first time since Nov. 12, falling 72-52 to the Jayhawks Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Shockers (8-2) fell to 7-33 all-time versus the Jayhawks. Kansas (9-0) led for all but 38 seconds of playing time and remained unbeaten this season with the win.
adastraradio.com
State Tournament for “National Archery in the Schools Program” to Remain in Hutchinson
PRATT, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the Kansas State Fairgrounds and Visit Hutch are proud to announce that the Kansas “National Archery in the Schools Program” (NASP) State Tournament will remain in Hutchinson for a minimum of five years. Previously, the Kansas NASP State Tournament moved locations. However, following positive feedback from the Tournament being held in Hutchinson in 2021, the three coordinating entities quickly began discussions about a long-term agreement that would ensure continued success of the Tournament. As a result, the next State Tournament will be held March 24-25, 2023, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, with at least four more annual Tournaments to follow.
adastraradio.com
Dragons depart Monday for Little Rock
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College football team departs for Little Rock, Arkansas and the NJCAA National Championship game on Monday morning. The public is invited to get together for a sendoff Monday morning. The team will depart from the Mull Family Football Complex and Stringer Fine Arts...
catchitkansas.com
Derby’s Dylan Edwards announces commitment to Colorado
DERBY, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Days after announcing his decommitment from Notre Dame, Derby star running back Dylan Edwards has given his verbal commitment to Colorado and new head coach Deion Sanders. Edwards, who also previously committed to Kansas State, is the first big get for Coach Prime with...
adastraradio.com
Dr. Ryan Diehl to Receive National Collegiate Honors Council Award for Excellence
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Dr. Ryan Diehl, son of Shirley and the late Richard Diehl, has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 National Collegiate Honors Council (NCHC) Ron Brandolini Award for Excellence at a Two-Year Institution. The award, presented by NCHC and the Valencia College Foundation, recognizes a two-year college honors director or faculty member for their outstanding contributions to the honors community. Recipients of the award must have contributed greatly to honors education and been a past recipient of a teaching award. Three letters of recommendation are also required.
adastraradio.com
Betty Louise (Fox) Fesler
Betty Louise (Fox) Fesler 81, passed peacefully in her home in Hutchinson, Kansas on December 5, 2022. She was born on December 3, 1941, in Erie, Kansas to Francis Matthew Fox and Ruth Louise (Carson) Fox. She graduated from Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community Junior College. She worked at...
KWCH.com
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson USD 308 BOE Hears Presentation on Boys & Girls Club Project at Ave. A School
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The USD 308 Board of Education heard a presentation on the Boys & Girls Club at Avenue A at their meeting on Monday (December 12, 2022). Skip Wilson, former Chief Executive Officer of Boys and Girls Club, presented a schematic drawing showing the plans to create a vestibule at the northwest entrance of Avenue A. The goal is to provide a more structured and secure environment that matches the work completed at Shadduck Park.
wichitabyeb.com
Torchy’s Tacos has left the Wichita market
We have some breaking news to report. As of today, Torchy’s Tacos has permanently closed both locations in Wichita. There were two stores in town at 2901 N. Maize Road that opened in 2021 and the original location at 2191 N. Rock Road which debuted in 2020. It’s unfortunate...
KAKE TV
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
Kansas man was one step away from a heart attack
Kevin Will is a 56-year-old disabled Army veteran. In July, he noticed something was off.
USD 308 buildings to be closed starting next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —All USD 308 schools will be closed to the public for winter break, December 19, 2022, through January 3, 2023. Staff return for a professional development day on January 3, 2023, but there will be no school for students. School resumes on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, for all grade levels.
KWCH.com
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Students to Participate in Trade Show
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The public is encouraged to visit with Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge students at their tradeshow booths on Wednesday, December 14th anytime between 9-11:00 at the McPherson Community Building, 122 E. Marlin. McPherson High School students in Chris Strathman’s Entrepreneurship Class will be competing in three areas: executive...
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: One person observed after Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County.
One person was observed for possible medical treatment after a crash southwest of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 100.8 southbound around 7:20 pm after a reported rollover crash. The person, identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Murdock of Topeka, declined a trip to a hospital.
Sugartime Confections is downtown sweet spot
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections seeks to be downtown Hutchinson’s sweet-treats that cannot be beat. “I started in July of 2017,” Malynda Jarrett, owner of Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections, said. “I just had this storefront here, where I just did baked items, decorated cookies, cakes, baked cookies, cupcakes, any custom order.”
