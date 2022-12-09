Dylan Kedzior did not see much of the field during his freshman year two seasons ago. The third-year sophomore, who was a freshman in Drew Dallas' first season as the head coach of the Hutchinson Community College football team in 2020, was a special teams player who made the most of the his time when he jogged with the unit onto the field. He did rotate through on offense - the Claremore, Oklahoma native rushed for 221 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.

