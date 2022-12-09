Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
From zero to hero: How failure fueled this Derby senior to high school basketball stardom
It wasn’t long ago that Kaeson Fisher-Brown wasn’t scoring in games. Now he’s the star scorer for one of 6A’s best teams.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Boys & Girls Wrestlers Finish in the Middle of the Pack in Weekend Tournaments
COLBY/ GREAT BEND, Kan. – On Friday and Saturday, the McPherson High School Wrestlers all traveled different distances to compete. The Varsity boys competing in Colby where they would take 11th, and the girls would compete in Great Bend, where they would finish 10th out of 29 teams. Below...
adastraradio.com
Haven Set to Play for Championships in Kingman
KINGMAN, Kan. – Haven’s basketball teams will both play for the championship today at the Kingman Eagle Classic. The Haven girls sealed their place in the finals with a 48-39 win Thursday over Sunrise Christian Academy out of Wichita. Haven also beat the host school on Tuesday. Sienna...
🏈 Kedzior powering Blue Dragon backfield in second go-around at National Title
Dylan Kedzior did not see much of the field during his freshman year two seasons ago. The third-year sophomore, who was a freshman in Drew Dallas' first season as the head coach of the Hutchinson Community College football team in 2020, was a special teams player who made the most of the his time when he jogged with the unit onto the field. He did rotate through on offense - the Claremore, Oklahoma native rushed for 221 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.
KAKE TV
Kansas snaps Wichita State's seven-game win streak
Wichita State lost for the first time since Nov. 12, falling 72-52 to the Jayhawks Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Shockers (8-2) fell to 7-33 all-time versus the Jayhawks. Kansas (9-0) led for all but 38 seconds of playing time and remained unbeaten this season with the win.
adastraradio.com
Dragons depart Monday for Little Rock
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College football team departs for Little Rock, Arkansas and the NJCAA National Championship game on Monday morning. The public is invited to get together for a sendoff Monday morning. The team will depart from the Mull Family Football Complex and Stringer Fine Arts...
Wichita State basketball finds a spark in Shocker walk-on for blowout win over Longwood
Little-used walk-on Melvion Flanagan was the hero of the game on Saturday.
adastraradio.com
Dr. Ryan Diehl to Receive National Collegiate Honors Council Award for Excellence
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Dr. Ryan Diehl, son of Shirley and the late Richard Diehl, has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 National Collegiate Honors Council (NCHC) Ron Brandolini Award for Excellence at a Two-Year Institution. The award, presented by NCHC and the Valencia College Foundation, recognizes a two-year college honors director or faculty member for their outstanding contributions to the honors community. Recipients of the award must have contributed greatly to honors education and been a past recipient of a teaching award. Three letters of recommendation are also required.
Wichita’s Nico Hernandez remains undefeated as pro boxer with win on Manny Pacquaio card
Wearing red trunks with Wichita prominently featured in white lettering, Hernandez won on a high-profile stage.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson USD 308 BOE Hears Presentation on Boys & Girls Club Project at Ave. A School
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The USD 308 Board of Education heard a presentation on the Boys & Girls Club at Avenue A at their meeting on Monday (December 12, 2022). Skip Wilson, former Chief Executive Officer of Boys and Girls Club, presented a schematic drawing showing the plans to create a vestibule at the northwest entrance of Avenue A. The goal is to provide a more structured and secure environment that matches the work completed at Shadduck Park.
adastraradio.com
Ida Mary (Schader) Dauber
Ida Mary Dauber, 87, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly Sterling, Kansas, passed away December 9, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. She was born December 2, 1935, in Prosser, Washington, the daughter of Ed and Annie Goodhue Schader. Ida Mary resided in Seattle, Washington in her early...
Delta offers non-stop flight from Wichita to Sugar Bowl
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Delta Airlines is offering a non-stop flight from Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport to New Orleans for fans hoping to see the Kansas State Wildcats play in the Sugar Bowl. This is the only non-stop flight being offered by Delta between Wichita and New Orleans. The rest of their flights have layovers […]
adastraradio.com
Betty Louise (Fox) Fesler
Betty Louise (Fox) Fesler 81, passed peacefully in her home in Hutchinson, Kansas on December 5, 2022. She was born on December 3, 1941, in Erie, Kansas to Francis Matthew Fox and Ruth Louise (Carson) Fox. She graduated from Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community Junior College. She worked at...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Students to Participate in Trade Show
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The public is encouraged to visit with Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge students at their tradeshow booths on Wednesday, December 14th anytime between 9-11:00 at the McPherson Community Building, 122 E. Marlin. McPherson High School students in Chris Strathman’s Entrepreneurship Class will be competing in three areas: executive...
KWCH.com
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
wichitabyeb.com
Torchy’s Tacos has left the Wichita market
We have some breaking news to report. As of today, Torchy’s Tacos has permanently closed both locations in Wichita. There were two stores in town at 2901 N. Maize Road that opened in 2021 and the original location at 2191 N. Rock Road which debuted in 2020. It’s unfortunate...
USD 308 buildings to be closed starting next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —All USD 308 schools will be closed to the public for winter break, December 19, 2022, through January 3, 2023. Staff return for a professional development day on January 3, 2023, but there will be no school for students. School resumes on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, for all grade levels.
maizenews.com
Video: TopGolf review
The new TopGolf in east Wichita is filled with happy employees, knowledgeable staff, tasty food and multiple game modes for anyone to enjoy hitting golf balls.
KAKE TV
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
Kansas man was one step away from a heart attack
Kevin Will is a 56-year-old disabled Army veteran. In July, he noticed something was off.
Comments / 0