Dr. Ryan Diehl to Receive National Collegiate Honors Council Award for Excellence
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Dr. Ryan Diehl, son of Shirley and the late Richard Diehl, has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 National Collegiate Honors Council (NCHC) Ron Brandolini Award for Excellence at a Two-Year Institution. The award, presented by NCHC and the Valencia College Foundation, recognizes a two-year college honors director or faculty member for their outstanding contributions to the honors community. Recipients of the award must have contributed greatly to honors education and been a past recipient of a teaching award. Three letters of recommendation are also required.
Revised Burn Resolution Presented to Reno County Commissioners
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A new burn resolution was presented to Reno County Commissioners Tuesday that would impose more stringent requirements on stand-alone brush pile burns. The resolution was brought about by the large wildfires west of Hutchinson earlier this year. Under the proposal, burn permits for stand-alone brush piles...
Hutchinson USD 308 BOE Hears Presentation on Boys & Girls Club Project at Ave. A School
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The USD 308 Board of Education heard a presentation on the Boys & Girls Club at Avenue A at their meeting on Monday (December 12, 2022). Skip Wilson, former Chief Executive Officer of Boys and Girls Club, presented a schematic drawing showing the plans to create a vestibule at the northwest entrance of Avenue A. The goal is to provide a more structured and secure environment that matches the work completed at Shadduck Park.
McPherson USD 418 Approves December Bonus for Employees
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Employees of McPherson USD 418 who have continued employment with the district through November 30th will be receiving a one-time $500 premium pay bonus in their December paychecks. The payment approved by the Board of Education Monday will come from ESSER funds given to the district for COVID-19 response.
Phyllis J. Young
Phyllis J. Young, 91, of Wichita, passed away December 8, 2022, at Reflection Living, Wichita. She was born January 5, 1931, in Cairo, KS, to Athol C. and Ethel L. (Cook) Hanson. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church and Tuesday morning support groups. She liked playing bridge when...
Larry R. Drummond
Larry Ray Drummond, age 71, passed away to his heavenly home on December 8, 2022, after a long illness. He passed at Hospice House in Hutchinson, Kansas. Larry attended grade schools at Scottsbluff, Nebraska and Pratt, KS. Larry graduated from Pratt Senior High School in 1969. He graduated from Pratt Community Junior College in 1971 with an Associate Degree in Science. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology from Kansas State College of Pittsburg in 1973, majoring in Building Design and Construction.
Gary A. Blauer
Gary Alan Blauer, 81, died December 1, 2022, at his home. He was born September 19, 1941, in Lyons, to Earl Raymond and Veda Cleo (Jones) Blauer, Sr. Gary graduated from Phillipsburg High School. He then received his Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Fort Hays State University, followed by his Master of Arts in Music Composition from North Texas State University. Gary was a band instructor for Stafford Public Schools and North Reno Public Schools. A gifted musician, Gary was a jazz trombonist with the United States Army Band while he was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. In addition, Gary enjoyed arranging and composing music.
Richard Norman “Dick” Salter
Richard Norman “Dick” Salter, 68, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away December 8, 2022, at his home. He was born February 3, 1954, in Liberty, Missouri, the son of Norman Clinton and Nina Faye Wallace Salter. Dick was a lifelong Alden and Sterling resident. He graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1972 and received his associates degree in agriculture from Hutchinson Community College in 1974. Dick was a farmer, stockman, and a truck driver for Dillions Corporation in Hutchinson. He was a member of the Alden United Methodist Church and Teamsters. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, wood working, mechanic work and most of all spending time with his family. On October 24, 1974, Dick was united in marriage with Peggy Ann Bell in Alden, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his three children, Jessica Mihm and husband Andrew of Kearney, NE, Heather Lang and husband Craig of Burrton, KS, and Zach Salter and fiancé Saucha Silvers of Sterling, KS; and seven grandchildren, Caleb Claussen, Cameron Claussen, Carson Claussen, Haley Mihm, Wallace Lang, Lillian Lang, and Bria Salter. Dick is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Doug Salter. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Alden United Methodist Church, with Dennis Corbett and Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Burial will follow at the Alden Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the Sterling Public Library in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
McPherson Museum Welcomes New Executive Director
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Museum & Arts Foundation Board of Directors recently announced the hiring of a new Executive Director for the McPherson Museum. Tyler Glidden will begin duties in that roll Dec. 15. A native of Washington, Kan., Glidden moved to McPherson in 2016. Most recently, he...
Dorothy Maxine Wallis
Dorothy Maxine Wallis, 84, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 8:30 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 at Cedars House in McPherson. Dorothy was born in Granite City, Illinois on March 20, 1938, a daughter of Esther Helen (Boelling) Rice and Frank Arnold. Maxine attended Venice grade school and Venice High...
Betty Louise (Fox) Fesler
Betty Louise (Fox) Fesler 81, passed peacefully in her home in Hutchinson, Kansas on December 5, 2022. She was born on December 3, 1941, in Erie, Kansas to Francis Matthew Fox and Ruth Louise (Carson) Fox. She graduated from Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community Junior College. She worked at...
Ida Mary (Schader) Dauber
Ida Mary Dauber, 87, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly Sterling, Kansas, passed away December 9, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. She was born December 2, 1935, in Prosser, Washington, the daughter of Ed and Annie Goodhue Schader. Ida Mary resided in Seattle, Washington in her early...
Dennis William Sidwell
Dennis William Sidwell, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away December 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Wichita South Seventh-day Adventist Church, 820 W. 27th St. S, Wichita, KS 67217 with Pastor Fred Dacosta officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 until service at the church. Burial will be at 3:00 P.M., Friday, December 16, 2022, at Frederick Cemetery, Frederick, Kansas. Memorials may be given to The Voice of the Martyrs, Bartlesville, OK, in care of Birzer Funeral Home, 214 West Avenue S, Lyons, KS 67554.
State Tournament for “National Archery in the Schools Program” to Remain in Hutchinson
PRATT, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the Kansas State Fairgrounds and Visit Hutch are proud to announce that the Kansas “National Archery in the Schools Program” (NASP) State Tournament will remain in Hutchinson for a minimum of five years. Previously, the Kansas NASP State Tournament moved locations. However, following positive feedback from the Tournament being held in Hutchinson in 2021, the three coordinating entities quickly began discussions about a long-term agreement that would ensure continued success of the Tournament. As a result, the next State Tournament will be held March 24-25, 2023, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, with at least four more annual Tournaments to follow.
Nyla Mae Stucky
Nyla Mae Stucky, 83, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Mercy Hospital. She was born on February 3, 1939 in Moundridge, the daughter of Lester and Nelda (Fowler) Westerman. She graduated from Moundridge High School with the class of 1957. She later graduated from Venus Beauty...
Charles “Chuck” Wooten
Charles “Chuck” Wooten, 84, died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Kansas Medical Center, Andover, KS. He was born January 4, 1938 in Independence, KS, the son of John W. Wooten and Virginia E. Circle Wooten. Charles attended Hutchinson High School and graduated in 1956. He worked for Safeway...
Mark Adams
Mark Lee Adams, 60, of Hutchinson, died December 11, 2022, at his home. He was born April 4, 1962, in Berlin, Germany, the son of Hansel and Helen (Moncus) Adams. Mark graduated from Hutchinson High School and worked as a custodian at Hutch High for over 10 years. He also worked at R&B Drive-in making onion rings on onion rings day. Mark was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Alabama Crimson Tide football fan. He also loved NASCAR, cheering on #4, Kevin Harvick.
ImoJean E. (Sheller) Frantz
ImoJean E. (Sheller) Frantz, 98, of McPherson, KS, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in her home at Angel Arms Residential Care Facility. She was born on March 20, 1924, on the family farm near Grundy Center, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Ruth (Schwab) Sheller. Graduating from McPherson College, she spent her days as a teacher and ultimately as a homemaker.
McPherson Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Students to Participate in Trade Show
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The public is encouraged to visit with Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge students at their tradeshow booths on Wednesday, December 14th anytime between 9-11:00 at the McPherson Community Building, 122 E. Marlin. McPherson High School students in Chris Strathman’s Entrepreneurship Class will be competing in three areas: executive...
McPherson City Commissioners Move Forward with Lakeside Park Bank Restoration
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Phase I of the Lakeside Park bank restoration project can now move forward following action taken by the McPherson City Commission Tuesday. Initial steps for a second phase were also approved. Commissioners agreed on a change order with Chronus, LLC, adding the nearly $348,000 project to...
