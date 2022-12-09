James L. Roberts, known to family and friends as Jimmy or Firpo, passed away Sunday morning, December 11, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 72. Jimmy was born March 25, 1950 in Willard to the late Roy and Wilma (Wallace) Roberts. He was previously employed by Pioneer Balloon in Willard and retired from Mickey Mart in Shelby. While many people knew Jimmy from his workplace, he was most known for, and always found at the softball field, umpiring. He was a sports fanatic and loved his Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians. Jimmy was also an avid card and coin collector and loved to golf in his younger days.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO