Frederick Detrow
Frederick Detrow, age 56, resident of Shelby Ohio died on September 17, 2022 at Shelby hospital. Born July 21, 1966 in Ashland Ohio to Charles N. Jr. and MaryAnn(Mesko) Detrow. Fred enjoyed smoking delicious foods in his smoker, spending time with his grandchildren, caring for his three dogs, and studying the Norse religion. Some of his other hobbies included his motorcycle, watching movies, playing DND, along with many others.
Michael J. Kovinchick
Michael J. Kovinchick, 80, of Ashland, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at The Good Shepherd Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born March 22, 1942 in Mansfield, he was the son of Peter Kovinchick, Sr. and Mary (Kudika) Kovinchick. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and retired from Moritz Concrete and Anderson’s Towing.
Terri Lynn Fagan
Terri Lynn Fagan, age 66, of Shelby died Sunday, December 11, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a brief and unexpected illness. Terri was born November 11, 1956 in Shelby to the late Robert “Gene” and Marjorie “Marge” (Pugh) Fagan and was a 1975 graduate of Shelby High School. After graduation, she worked at AMF until it’s closing, moving then to work at Corpad Co. in Mansfield, until ultimately working for Enman Stamping in Mansfield where she was currently employed.
Dorothy Steele
Dorothy Jane Steele, age 89, of Shelby, died at her home on Friday, December 9, 2022 in the embrace of her loving husband. Dorothy was born June 30, 1933 in Lexington, Ohio—the eldest of four sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Mabel (Henry) Dent, and sister, Marilyn Siebott.
Mary "Cathy" Argo
Mary C. "Cathy" Argo, age 58, resident of Shelby, left this life peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, December 12, 2022. Born June 2, 1964, in Crestline to the late David E. Groh and Carol A. (Gary) Dunn, Cathy had been a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Crestline High School and from the Physical Therapy Assistant Program at North Central State College. She spent over 30 years working as a PTA in area nursing homes. Recently, she worked at the Shelby Moose Lodge #422, where she was also a member. Cathy also held memberships at the Shelby Eagles #859, Owls Club Nest 2553, and the American Legion Post #488.
Nancy Courser
Nancy Lee (Whitcomb) Courser, 74, of Navarre passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Canton, after a brief illness. The daughter of Yeatts and Pauline (Trimmer) Whitcomb, Nancy was born October 30, 1948, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Nancy moved with her family to Florida in her childhood where they settled in Clearwater. She graduated from Clearwater High School and went on to become a Registered Nurse (RN) after attending the Gordon Keller School of Nursing in Tampa, Florida.
William "Bill" H. VanOver
William “Bill” Henry VanOver, Jr., 67, formerly of Crestline, passed away on December 12, 2022, at his residence in Shelby, OH. Bill was born in Crestline, on September 12, 1955, to the late William and Marjoie (Straka) VanOver, Sr. Bill spent the last 20 years of his life, with his love Sheryl Willis, and she survives in Shelby.
Shirley C. DeWitt
Shirley Dianne Calhoun DeWitt of Mansfield, Ohio, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family in the early morning hours of December 9, 2022, following a long illness. Shirley is survived by her childhood sweetheart and loving husband of 63 years, Frank DeWitt; her sister Jackie (Sterling) Edwards; children Michele (Kerry) Collins, Susan (Rick) Gladden, Pam (Fernando) DeWitt-Meza, Chris (Lisa) DeWitt; grandchildren Stephanie (Chris) Yankaskas, Michael, Nick, Jessica (Dan) Meza, Jake (Maddie) Meza, Sadie, Mollie, Marco and Sofi; great grandchild Liam Yankaskas and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by both parents and sister Agnes Rollins.....
Josephine Doris Parsons
Josephine Doris Parsons, 88, of Lucas, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Mansfield Memorial Homes. She was born on May 14, 1934 in London, United Kingdom to the late Francis and Doris Mackie. She lived most of her life in the United Kingdom until moving to the U.S. where she had resided in Lucas for the last 8 years.
Jeanne Markley
Jeanne Markley, 94, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, after a 4-week illness. Jeanne was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church since 1958. To plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Markley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Stephen James Wachtel
MANSFIELD: Sometimes you run into people who change your life for the better. Those people are called bartenders. Part pharmacist, part psychiatrist, part philosopher, part comedian, and part best friend, Stephen Wachtel mixed the best of those ingredients and added a garnish of fun. Stephen passed away Tuesday, December 6,...
Donovan Estill
MANSFIELD: Donovan Dale Estill of Mansfield died Friday, December 9, 2022 due to complications from a cardiac arrest. He was surrounded by his wife and two daughters. He was born February 20, 1970 in Ashland, Ohio to Dale and Marilyn (Shoemaker) Estill. Donovan’s greatest gift was his ability to never...
James L. Roberts
James L. Roberts, known to family and friends as Jimmy or Firpo, passed away Sunday morning, December 11, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 72. Jimmy was born March 25, 1950 in Willard to the late Roy and Wilma (Wallace) Roberts. He was previously employed by Pioneer Balloon in Willard and retired from Mickey Mart in Shelby. While many people knew Jimmy from his workplace, he was most known for, and always found at the softball field, umpiring. He was a sports fanatic and loved his Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians. Jimmy was also an avid card and coin collector and loved to golf in his younger days.
Children’s Cupboard Outreach teaming with community partners for Christmas Gveaway
MANSFIELD — Children’s Cupboard Outreach and The Golden Girls will host the annual Christmas giveaway on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Elks Lodge in Mansfield. The program is in partnership with Kingdom Grace Fellowship Church Overseer Pastor Renea Collins, Universal Enterprises, Shenandoah Ministries, City of Mansfield Police Department, Elks Club #56, Mechanics Bank, Gorman Rupp Employee Civic Fund, Richland Public Health, Third Street Family Health Services, Comfrey Corner Natural Foods, Richland County Children Services (RCCS), We ACT, Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, and Masons Pride of Ohio Lodge #80.
Mansfield proves to be too much for Mt. Vernon
Mansfield pushed past Mt. Vernon for a 73-57 win in Ohio boys basketball on December 13. Recently on November 30, Mt Vernon squared off with Johnstown in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Grove City gallops past Canal Winchester
Grove City grabbed a 74-60 victory at the expense of Canal Winchester on December 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Grove City darted in front of Canal Winchester 11-6 to begin the second quarter.
Zanesville claims close encounter of the winning kind over Johnstown Northridge
Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Zanesville passed in a 44-41 victory at Johnstown Northridge's expense at Johnstown Northridge High on December 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 6, Zanesville squared off with Utica in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Johnstown barely beats Pataskala Licking Heights
Johnstown topped Pataskala Licking Heights 40-36 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on December 13. Pataskala Licking Heights showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-5 advantage over Johnstown as the first quarter ended.
Mansfield Board of Education recognizes social studies teacher Robert Watson
MANSFIELD — Robert Watson wants to do more than teach his students about the past. He wants to empower them to take charge of their future. “When they find out certain rights they have — they don't have to wait til they're 18. They don't have to wait til they're 21. They just have them because they're human — I love that," said Watson, a social studies teacher at Mansfield Senior High School.
Marysville proves to be too much for Newark
Marysville knocked off Newark 55-40 on December 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 2, Marysville faced off against Hilliard Darby and Newark took on Delaware Olentangy Berlin on December 6 at Newark High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
