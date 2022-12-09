ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election Legislation Weekly Digest: December 9, 2022

By Ballotpedia staff
 5 days ago

Here is our weekly round-up on election-related legislation. In it, you’ll find the following information:

  • Noteworthy bills: Here, we identify and report on the contents and legislative status of noteworthy bills.
  • Recent activity: Here, we report on the number of bills acted on within the past week.
  • The big picture: Here, we look at the bills in the aggregate.
  • Legislative status: How many bills have been introduced, voted upon, or enacted into law?
  • Concentration of activity: What states have seen the highest concentration of legislative activity?
  • Partisan affiliation of sponsorship: How many bills have been sponsored by Democrats vs. Republicans?
  • Subject: What subjects are most commonly addressed in the bills?

Noteworthy bills

This part of our report highlights recent activity on specific noteworthy bills. A bill is noteworthy if it meets one or more of the following criteria:

  • It has been enacted into law.
  • It is poised to be enacted into law.
  • It is the subject of significant debate in the legislature.
  • It is the subject of significant commentary by activists, journalists, etc.

New York S00284: This bill allows the casting of affidavit ballots from the wrong polling place but the correct county, as long as that voter was not prohibited from voting in said election.

Legislative history: The bill was introduced on Jan. 6, 2021, and passed the New York State Senate on May 20. After failing to pass the New York State Assembly, the bill was returned to the Senate on Jan. 5, 2022. The Senate voted to pass the bill again on Jan. 10, and the Assembly passed the bill on May 17. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed the bill into law on Dec. 6.

Political context: New York has a Democratic trifecta, meaning the Democratic Party controls both the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

Recent activity

Since December 2, eight bills have been acted on in some way (representing a 300 percent increase as compared to last week’s total of two bills). These eight bills represent 0.3 percent of the 2,533 bills we are tracking. Five of these bills are from states with Democratic trifectas, and three are from states with Republican trifectas.

The bar chart below compares recent activity on a week-to-week basis over the last eight weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGP8L_0jdPMJ5Z00
  • Six bills were introduced (or saw pre-committee action).
  • Democratic trifectas: 3
  • Republican trifectas: 3
  • One bill passed both chambers
  • Democratic trifectas: 1
  • One bill was enacted
  • Democratic trifectas: 1

The map below visualizes the concentration of this recent activity across the nation. A darker shade of yellow indicates a higher number of relevant bills that have been acted upon in the last week. A lighter shade of yellow indicates a lower number of bills that have been acted upon in the last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNO29_0jdPMJ5Z00

The big picture

To date, we have tracked 2,533 election-related bills. These bills were either introduced this year or crossed over from last year’s legislative sessions.

Legislative status

The pie charts below visualize the legislative status of the bills we are tracking. The following status indicators are used:

  • Introduced: The bill has been pre-filed, introduced, or referred to committee but has not otherwise been acted upon.
  • Advanced from committee: The bill has received a favorable vote in committee. It has either advanced to another committee or to the floor for a vote.
  • Passed one chamber: The bill has been approved by one legislative chamber.
  • Conference committee: Differing versions of the bill have been approved by their respective chambers and a conference committee has been appointed to reconcile the differences.
  • Passed both chambers: The bill has cleared both chambers of the legislature.
  • Enacted: The bill has been enacted into law, by gubernatorial action or inaction or veto override.
  • Vetoed: The bill has been vetoed.
  • Dead: The bill has been defeated in committee or by floor vote.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ClHa_0jdPMJ5Z00

The pie charts below visualize the legislative status of bills in Democratic and Republican trifectas, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kroIT_0jdPMJ5Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7n0R_0jdPMJ5Z00

Concentration of activity

The map below visualizes the concentration of legislative activity across the nation. A darker shade of yellow indicates a higher number of relevant bills that have been introduced. A lighter shade of yellow indicates a lower number of relevant bills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpz3t_0jdPMJ5Z00

Partisan affiliation of sponsor(s)

The pie chart below visualizes the partisan affiliation of bill sponsors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2C9p_0jdPMJ5Z00

The bar chart below visualizes the correlation between the partisan affiliation of bill sponsors and trifecta status (e.g., how many Democratic-sponsored bills were introduced in Democratic trifectas vs. Republican trifectas).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAD7U_0jdPMJ5Z00

Bills by topic

The chart below presents information on the total number of bills dealing with particular topics. The number listed on the blue portion of each bar indicates the number of Democratic-sponsored bills dealing with the subject in question. The number listed on the red portion of the bar indicates the number of Republican-sponsored bills. The purple and gray portions of the bar indicate the number of bipartisan-sponsored bills and bills with unspecified sponsorship, respectively. Note that the numbers listed here will not, when summed, equal the total number of bills because some bills deal with multiple topics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4984KH_0jdPMJ5Z00

Related
Ballotpedia News

Warnock (D) defeats Walker (R) in the runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia

Incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) defeated Herschel Walker (R) in the runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on December 6, 2022. Warnock and Walker were the top-two vote-getters in the November 8, 2022, general election, with Warnock winning 49.4% of the vote to Walker’s 48.5%. Libertarian Chase Oliver won 2.1% of the vote and did not advance to the runoff. In Georgia, a runoff is held between the two top finishers if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

The lowest and the highest readability scores for 2017-2022 ballot measures

Ballotpedia conducts an annual readability report analyzing what level of education voters would need to understand the ballot titles and summaries of statewide ballot measures using Flesch Reading Ease (FRE) and Flesch-Kincaid Grade Level (FKGL). Measurements used in calculating readability scores include the number of syllables, words, and sentences in a text. Other factors, such as the complexity of an idea in a text, are not reflected in readability scores.
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

U.S. Supreme Court to hear oral argument Dec. 7 on elections case

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper on Dec. 7, the last day of its’ December sitting. Moore v. Harper concerns the elections clause in Article I, section 4 of the Constitution and whether state legislatures alone are empowered by the Constitution to regulate federal elections without oversight from state courts.
Ballotpedia News

Texas holding local runoff elections on December 13

Two cities in Texas are holding nonpartisan general runoff elections on December 13, 2022. In Corpus Christi, three city council seats will be on the ballot. Three city council seats will also be on the ballot in Austin, along with the mayor. The runoff elections were required after no candidates received a majority of votes in the general elections that were held on November 8.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ballotpedia News

Union Station: Missouri Court of Appeals upholds trial court ruling ordering state to resume payroll deductions for Department of Corrections employees

Missouri Court of Appeals upholds trial court ruling ordering state to resume payroll deductions for Department of Corrections employees. On Dec. 6, 2022, a three-judge panel of the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals upheld a September 2021 ruling by Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Edward Beetem in which Beetem ordered the Missouri Office of Administration to resume payroll deductions for Department of Corrections employees. The Office of Administration issued rules in 2019 and 2020 suspending and denying, respectively, payroll deductions for the Missouri Corrections Officers Association.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Campaign to repeal California fast food wage and labor regulation law submits more than 1 million signatures

On Dec. 5, Save Local Restaurants submitted more than 1 million signatures to the California secretary of state to place a veto referendum on the 2024 ballot that would repeal Assembly Bill 257 (AB 257). AB 257 would create a fast food council authorized to increase the minimum wage of workers in the fast-food industry to $22 per hour in 2023 and set working hours and conditions for fast-food workers. The minimum wage in California is set to increase to $15.50 on January 1, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Two citizen initiatives certified to the state legislature in Maine

On Nov. 30, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows confirmed that two citizen initiative campaigns—Protect Maine Elections and Our Power—submitted enough signatures for each initiative to be certified to the state legislature. Each initiative will have a chance of being approved by the state legislature or appearing on the Nov. 2023 ballot.
MAINE STATE
Ballotpedia News

ICYMI: Top stories of the week

Voters rejected all three ballot measures calling for constitutional conventions. Fourteen states have a constitutional requirement to ask voters to weigh in on whether there ought to be a constitutional convention. These states’ constitutions require such questions to be referred to the ballot. Three states had those questions on the ballot in 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Florida divests from BlackRock

Florida divests from BlackRock over its ESG policies. Last week, the state of Florida, at the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and State Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis, became the latest state to divest funds from BlackRock over its sustainability and ESG policies:. “Florida will replace BlackRock as...
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Connecticut announces plan to develop Native American studies curriculum for K-12 public schools

Governor Ned Lamont (D) and the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) announced a partnership with state tribal leaders on November 30, 2022, to develop a Native American studies model curriculum for K-12 students. The announcement follows legislation signed by the governor in June 2021. The bill established new subject matter requirements, including a requirement to establish a model curriculum for Native American studies to be implemented by the 2023-2024 school year, according to Senate Bill No. 1202.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

