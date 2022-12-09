ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby Smart doing numerous home visits ahead of signing day

By James Morgan
 4 days ago
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and other Georgia assistants are visiting committed Georgia prospects ahead of early signing day. The Bulldogs have the second-ranked class of 2023 in the country.

Georgia trails only Alabama in the recruiting rankings. The Dawgs’ current recruiting class features 23 total commitments. Georgia has verbal commitments from two five-star recruits and 18 four-star recruits.

What talented recruits are Kirby Smart and other Georgia assistants visiting ahead of signing day?

Five-star cornerback AJ Harris

AJ Harris is Georgia’s top-ranked recruit. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback is ranked the No. 31 recruit in the class of 2023. Harris is the No. 3 corner and No. 3 player in Alabama.

Four-star receiver Anthony Evans

Kirby Smart and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon convinced four-star wide receiver Anthony Evans to flip his commitment from Oklahoma to Georgia a few weeks ago. The duo recently visited Evans at his home.

Four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searles visited four-star Georgia commit Monroe Freeling. Freeling is the top-ranked recruit in South Carolina.

Four-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell

Four-star Georgia commit Raymond Cottrell has been committed to the Bulldogs for over a year. Cottrell received a home visit from UGA head coach Kirby Smart and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon.

Four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams

Four-star Lakeland High School wide receiver has been committed to Georgia since Sept. 2022. Kirby Smart and Bryan McClendon visited the speedster at his home.

Four-star offensive lineman Kelton Smith

Kirby Smart, Stacy Searles, and running backs coach Dell McGee all visited four-star Georgia commit Kelton Smith. Smith is the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the country.

Four-star linebacker CJ Allen

Kirby Smart and co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann visited linebacker prospect CJ Allen, who is ranked as a four-star recruit. Schumann and Georgia have commitments from three top-five linebacker recruits in the class of 2023. That’s impressive.

