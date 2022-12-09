I would like to acknowledge and thank Santa’s elves behind the scenes at Griggs Wyatt Post 33 in Meredith. The Ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary continue to go above and beyond to bring the spirit of Christmas to many families. They put in many hours to make the holidays special, and their time and dedication all year through needs to be recognized. Thank you, ladies, for your commitment to our community. God bless America.

MEREDITH, NH ・ 9 HOURS AGO