FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire Ski legend to host Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film: 'Daymaker' at the Colonial Theatre
LACONIA — Celebrate the start of winter with Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film "Daymaker." Extreme skiing pioneer and 14-time Warren Miller ski film star Dan Egan will host this year’s film at the Laconia Colonial Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. Dan and his brother...
Belmont Library Friends partner with Gunstock to hold tubing raffle
BELMONT — Friends of the Belmont Public Library received four mid-week tubing passes from Gunstock Mountain Resort. They are raffling the tickets to raise funds for Belmont library’s expansion. Raffle tickets are sold online for $5 an entry via GiveButter.com/TUBING, which accepts all major credit cards, Paypal and...
New Horizons Band holiday concert Dec. 17
GILFORD — The New Horizons Band of the Lakes Region will present their 2022 Holiday Concert Series. The band will be playing music from holiday movies, big band arrangements and traditional classical and carols of Christmas. You’ll even have an opportunity to sing those traditional carols with a full band accompaniment.
Michelle Renzi: Grateful for elves who work to make the holidays special
I would like to acknowledge and thank Santa’s elves behind the scenes at Griggs Wyatt Post 33 in Meredith. The Ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary continue to go above and beyond to bring the spirit of Christmas to many families. They put in many hours to make the holidays special, and their time and dedication all year through needs to be recognized. Thank you, ladies, for your commitment to our community. God bless America.
Woman found morning after fall from 20-foot wall
TILTON — A woman spent several hours lying at the base of a retaining wall she fell from late Thursday night before being discovered Friday morning and taken to a hospital. Chief Michael Sitar Jr., of Tilton-Northfield Fire and EMS, said the woman fell from the top of a retaining wall estimated to be 20 feet high at the back of the MB Tractor property on Route 3.
Scott Everett: Lakeport is a special village in Laconia
By definition, a community is a group of people with something in common, including location, heritage and/or culture. Lakeport is such a unique village within Laconia and, like all of you, it is very special to me. Everyone within this community has unique value and contributes in different ways for...
Lt. Erin Hannafin promoted to acting deputy chief
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and hazardous materials emergency communications, and mutual aid coordination to the 35 member communities in the Lake’s Region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 27,000 emergency calls for service so far in 2022. Chief...
Institute of Justice says Conway's 'doughnut' ordinance has holes
CONWAY — Leavitt’s Country Bakery, locked in a battle with the town over a mural depicting doughnuts and other baked goods, is being backed by an Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit, the Institute for Justice, which maintains that the town ordinance is unconstitutional. The IJ is supporting the bakery but...
