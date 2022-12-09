ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

fox56news.com

Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'

Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'

Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey.
WINCHESTER, KY
fox56news.com

Formula sickness leads to baby's cancer diagnosis

Formula sickness leads to baby's cancer diagnosis

The parents of a baby girl in West Michigan say the large baby formula recall earlier this year may have saved her life. (Dec. 12, 2022)
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

'Bogus Beggar' arrested in eastern Kentucky

'Bogus Beggar' arrested in eastern Kentucky

40-year-old Gary Thompson was arrested by Paintsville police on Saturday for faking solicitation, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Harm Reduction program Sharing Shelf in need of cold weather items

Harm Reduction program Sharing Shelf in need of cold weather items

As the colder months roll in, staff from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Harm Reduction program is calling on the community for a crucial need.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped | NewsNation Prime

Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped | NewsNation Prime

Almost a month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect. NewsNation's Nancy Loo reports. Read more here: https://trib.al/tX7udBz #Idaho #College #Killings.
IDAHO STATE
fox56news.com

Evening weather forecast: 12/12/2022

Evening weather forecast: 12/12/2022

Kentucky's evening weather forecast for Dec. 12, 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Man recovering after Lexington stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges | Early Morning

CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges | Early Morning

Concerns are growing nationwide for rapidly increasing cases of what health officials have deemed a tripledemic: the flu, RSV, and COVID-19, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again urging the public to wear face masks indoors. #Tripledemic #Flu #RSV.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Great Crossing wins Billy Hicks Classic over Frederick Douglass

Great Crossing wins Billy Hicks Classic over Frederick Douglass
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Lexington church hosts Build A Deer event

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One Lexington church is providing kids with an opportunity to give to those in need. Motion Church held its annual “Celebrate with Family” day Sunday. The event’s mission is to encourage the community to celebrate Jesus Christ as the reason for the season. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Devine Carama begins 50-hour walk to raise money for coat drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington activist Devine Carama officially began a 50-hour walk this morning in hopes of raising $50,000 toward Believing in Forever’s annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” youth coat drive. Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests...
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Daniel Cameron: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers

Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage that comes with having abundant fossil fuels and using them to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Man stabbed overnight on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing on Versailles Road. Police said they received a call from a Lexington hospital around 1 a.m. about a stabbed man. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to authorities. The incident is being investigated, there are no...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

UK professor offers advice on coping through the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Joy and happiness go hand and hand like green eggs and ham during the holidays. “You are not alone probably about a third of people, so one and three struggle with anxiety and depression this time of year, some of that is about the holidays some of it is about shorter days and colder weather,” University of Kentucky professor Michelle Martel said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Thousands affected by phone/internet outage

EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr

Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr

Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?
KENTUCKY STATE

