LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Joy and happiness go hand and hand like green eggs and ham during the holidays. “You are not alone probably about a third of people, so one and three struggle with anxiety and depression this time of year, some of that is about the holidays some of it is about shorter days and colder weather,” University of Kentucky professor Michelle Martel said.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO