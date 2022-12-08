ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Week

Congress contemplates last-minute bipartisan immigration proposal

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have drafted a framework for an immigration policy that provides a route to citizenship for millions of young undocumented immigrants in exchange for more stringent border security, CNN reports. The bipartisan duo hopes to garner support for the bill in the final days of the lame-duck session, but some lawmakers remain unsure.  The urgency of this last-minute push for a compromise on immigration is heightened in light of the impending end of Title 42 and the possibility of a federal judge ending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The 2012 policy protects undocumented...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Longtime Republican Congressman Dies

Rep. Jim Kolbe, a former Republican Representative from Arizona, has died at the age of 80, according to Arizona Central. Kolbe, who was "a moderate Republican from Tucson who advocated free trade and liberalized immigration rules during his 22 years in Washington," left Congress in 2007 after originally entering Congress in 1985 following the 1984 election.
ARIZONA STATE
WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nevada Current

Organizers call on Congress to pass last-minute immigration reform, pathway to citizenship

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, David Beltran Barajas lives his life two years at a time. The DACA program, created through an executive order by former President Barack Obama, protects eligible immigrants who arrived in the United States as children from deportation, but they have to repeatedly reapply. The legality of […] The post Organizers call on Congress to pass last-minute immigration reform, pathway to citizenship appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — In a last-minute push, U.S. senators are working on a bipartisan agreement to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children. But the success of any major immigration deal appears unlikely, as a lame-duck session of Congress dwindles into its last days. Democrats are […] The post Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive appeared first on Nevada Current.
ARIZONA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Biden signs law extending marriage protections to same-sex and interracial couples

WASHINGTON — Same-sex and interracial couples had many of their marriage rights codified Tuesday when President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan marriage equality bill during a ceremony attended by thousands outside the White House. In a brief speech, Biden told supporters on the South Lawn that “marriage is a simple proposition — who do you […] The post Biden signs law extending marriage protections to same-sex and interracial couples appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Schumer prepares to lead Democrats with outright Senate majority

Chuck Schumer (D-NY) achieved his long-held dream of becoming Senate majority leader in 2021, with a pair of runoffs in Georgia handing him the slimmest of majorities in a 50-50 chamber due to Vice President Kamala Harris’s tiebreaking vote. Soon, the five-term New York senator will be able to...
GEORGIA STATE
Route Fifty

A Last-ditch Effort to Revive the Expanded Child Tax Credit

Congressional Democrats and Republicans are at a stalemate over restoring an expansion of federal child tax credits, a program that experts say offered a significant financial boost to many American families, especially those with lower-incomes. Reviving the more generous credits, which expired last year, is a priority for many state...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

The ‘freeloader’ myth in the right-to-work debate

When Michigan Democrats narrowly won the state House and state Senate in November’s election, one of the first things organized labor pushed for them to do was repeal the state’s right-to-work law. And a key reason cited against this law is to force “freeloaders” to pay their fair share of bargaining. But this argument is…
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Lame-duck session offers an opportunity for Congress to fix immigration

For years, Republicans and Democrats have been at each other's throats about immigration. Democrats have urged Republicans to legalize many in the undocumented community, while Republicans have called for increased border security. Rather than wait for a new Congress and the start of a new year, Democrats should prioritize an...
GEORGIA STATE

Community Policy