Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have drafted a framework for an immigration policy that provides a route to citizenship for millions of young undocumented immigrants in exchange for more stringent border security, CNN reports. The bipartisan duo hopes to garner support for the bill in the final days of the lame-duck session, but some lawmakers remain unsure. The urgency of this last-minute push for a compromise on immigration is heightened in light of the impending end of Title 42 and the possibility of a federal judge ending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The 2012 policy protects undocumented...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO