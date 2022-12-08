Read full article on original website
Congress contemplates last-minute bipartisan immigration proposal
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have drafted a framework for an immigration policy that provides a route to citizenship for millions of young undocumented immigrants in exchange for more stringent border security, CNN reports. The bipartisan duo hopes to garner support for the bill in the final days of the lame-duck session, but some lawmakers remain unsure. The urgency of this last-minute push for a compromise on immigration is heightened in light of the impending end of Title 42 and the possibility of a federal judge ending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The 2012 policy protects undocumented...
Longtime Republican Congressman Dies
Rep. Jim Kolbe, a former Republican Representative from Arizona, has died at the age of 80, according to Arizona Central. Kolbe, who was "a moderate Republican from Tucson who advocated free trade and liberalized immigration rules during his 22 years in Washington," left Congress in 2007 after originally entering Congress in 1985 following the 1984 election.
House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Trump Sat On $94 Million As His Chosen Candidates Lost The Senate For Republicans
The coup-attempting former president, expected to run for the 2024 nomination, spent just a small fraction of the $151 million he raised on GOP candidates.
Organizers call on Congress to pass last-minute immigration reform, pathway to citizenship
Policy, politics and progressive commentary As a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, David Beltran Barajas lives his life two years at a time. The DACA program, created through an executive order by former President Barack Obama, protects eligible immigrants who arrived in the United States as children from deportation, but they have to repeatedly reapply. The legality of […] The post Organizers call on Congress to pass last-minute immigration reform, pathway to citizenship appeared first on Nevada Current.
Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive
Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — In a last-minute push, U.S. senators are working on a bipartisan agreement to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children. But the success of any major immigration deal appears unlikely, as a lame-duck session of Congress dwindles into its last days. Democrats are […] The post Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive appeared first on Nevada Current.
Biden signs law extending marriage protections to same-sex and interracial couples
WASHINGTON — Same-sex and interracial couples had many of their marriage rights codified Tuesday when President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan marriage equality bill during a ceremony attended by thousands outside the White House. In a brief speech, Biden told supporters on the South Lawn that “marriage is a simple proposition — who do you […] The post Biden signs law extending marriage protections to same-sex and interracial couples appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Schumer prepares to lead Democrats with outright Senate majority
Chuck Schumer (D-NY) achieved his long-held dream of becoming Senate majority leader in 2021, with a pair of runoffs in Georgia handing him the slimmest of majorities in a 50-50 chamber due to Vice President Kamala Harris’s tiebreaking vote. Soon, the five-term New York senator will be able to...
Clock ticking as Dems try to pass big spending bill by Dec. 16 deadline
Democrats have less than two weeks to find a way to fund the government, and may be forced into a short-term bill if they can't find agreement on an "omnibus" spending package.
A Last-ditch Effort to Revive the Expanded Child Tax Credit
Congressional Democrats and Republicans are at a stalemate over restoring an expansion of federal child tax credits, a program that experts say offered a significant financial boost to many American families, especially those with lower-incomes. Reviving the more generous credits, which expired last year, is a priority for many state...
The ‘freeloader’ myth in the right-to-work debate
When Michigan Democrats narrowly won the state House and state Senate in November’s election, one of the first things organized labor pushed for them to do was repeal the state’s right-to-work law. And a key reason cited against this law is to force “freeloaders” to pay their fair share of bargaining. But this argument is…
Sinema leaving Democratic Party, will register as independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced that she will leave the Democratic Party and officially register as an independent.
Lame-duck session offers an opportunity for Congress to fix immigration
For years, Republicans and Democrats have been at each other's throats about immigration. Democrats have urged Republicans to legalize many in the undocumented community, while Republicans have called for increased border security. Rather than wait for a new Congress and the start of a new year, Democrats should prioritize an...
Texas Republican Introduced the SAFER Bill to Limit Illegal Immigration
Migrants crossing the Rio Grande River to El Paso, TexasPhoto byJ. Omar Ornelas on Twitter. Fox News reported House Republicans were working on a bill to remove illegal immigrants quickly along the southern border. The bill comes as Title 42 is set to end next week on December 21.
Democratic lawmakers make last-ditch effort to enhance child tax credit
Buoyed by the steep drop in child poverty last year, a group of Democratic lawmakers and progressive advocates are pushing hard to restore at least part of the enhanced child tax credit that stabilized many families' finances in 2021. Its prospects are slim.
Business groups optimistic Congress may finally strike immigration deal
WASHINGTON — Some of the largest business groups in Washington are making a last-ditch effort to get Congress to pass immigration legislation before the end of the year and are optimistic a bipartisan agreement could fall into place. Companies in a range of industries, from agriculture to technology, have...
