Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro standoff ends with suspect in handcuffs on Lees Chapel Road
Police came to a home on Lees Chapel Road on Friday night. They had to block off the road for hours.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Peachtree Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Peachtree Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital; his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
retail-merchandiser.com
Owned by the Harris family for over 50 years and dubbed the world’s largest store of its kind, Furnitureland South is keen to prove that when the going gets tough, the tough get furnished
When the pandemic first hit, no one knew what it was going to mean for us personally or professionally,” begins Jeff Harris, President and CEO at Furnitureland South, a 1.3 million-square-foot one-stop shop located in Jamestown, North Carolina that caters to every possible furniture need with more than 1000 partnered manufacturers.
WXII 12
Police have suspect in custody after road closure in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect just surrendered to police on Lee's Chapel Road between Yanceyville Road and White Chapel Way Friday night in Greensboro. Officers temporarily blocked off the street in both directions to serve an arrest warrant. All lanes are now open, according to Greensboro Police. There is...
Teen pleads guilty to death of 14-year-old at Fourth of July park in Kernersville, district attorney announces
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Kernersville. On Friday, Tristan Jones appeared in court and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Marcus Key, who was shot and killed in November 2021 at Fourth of July park in Kernersville. On Nov. 17, […]
WBTV
Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
WXII 12
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died after being shot multiple times Thursday night in Winston-Salem. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information as they continue to investigate the death of 31-year-old, Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown. Police said he was shot around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Hartman Plaza.
NC gunman fired gunshots into 2 homes within minutes, police say; 2 guns seized
Victims provided a possible suspect name of "Donyea" and described a grey Chevrolet Impala as a potential suspect vehicle, police said.
WXII 12
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in deadly shooting
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a deadly shooting in Winston-Salem. Members of the S.W.A.T. team took Shawn Vargas Jr., 26, of Clemmons, into custody Sunday morning. Vargas is being held without bond in the Forsyth...
860wacb.com
Man Held Without Bond In Alexander County
Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 51-year old Joseph Ross Gibson of Taylorsville on Sunday, December 4th. He was charged with domestic criminal trespass. Gibson was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond.
860wacb.com
Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
publicradioeast.org
School board votes down parent request to remove book from school library
“Life is Funny” by E.R. Frank is one of more than 12,000 books at the Northern Guilford High School library. The novel follows the lives of 11 diverse teenagers who struggle with various issues, and it is not part of any required curriculum. The Guilford County Board of Education...
WSET
Nearly 19,000 Grams of Cocaine Captured in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man, Vicente De Jesus Rochin, for Trafficking Cocaine. The seized narcotics were valued at more than $1.8 million dollars. On November 30, FCDTF and other law enforcement officers conducted an investigation related to De Jesus Rochin's...
