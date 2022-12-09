Three Harvard seniors will be heading to England and Ireland in the fall after being awarded Rhodes and Mitchell scholarships. International students Marcus Montague-Mfuni and Sílvia Casacuberta Puig will join six other Harvard seniors in October at the University of Oxford to pursue degrees. Meanwhile, newly minted Mitchell Scholar Michael Frim will head to University College Cork to continue his studies in Celtic civilization.

