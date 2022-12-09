ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

The Cadillac V-LMDh Race Car Sounds Like A Banshee On The Track

The upcoming LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) class might be the most highly anticipated motorsport series of 2023. These new hybrid regulations have drawn entries from popular brands such as Acura, BMW, Ferrari, and Porsche, to name a few. Cadillac revealed its entrant, called the V-LMDh, back in June and we've spotted the car testing in preparation for Le Mans and other races such as the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Carscoops

Abarth Classiche Celebrates 100 Years Of Monza Circuit With Fiat 500 Restomod

Italy’s historic Autodromo di Monza circuit turns 100 this year, and Stellantis Heritage is marking the occasion with a tribute to a car that set a stack of records there, helping put the Abarth name on the map. Called the Abarth Classiche 500 Record Monza ’58, the celebration car...
Top Speed

Watch This Tuned BMW M8 Convertible Do An Epic Top Speed Run On The Autobahn

The BMW M8 Competition fits the bill perfectly for those seeking a big-boy convertible with serious performance and upmarket luxury. It is a sports car with all the right ingredients to make you feel special whenever you get the wheel. Apart from the attractive looks and the impeccably crafted interior, the engine is quite beefy. It is the same S63 V-8 that powers the M5 CS, which is the most bonkers limited-edition BMW with unadulterated performance. However, the M8 Competition Convertible we are talking about here is rated at a whopping 800 horsepower. To experience this wild beast’s enhanced raw performance, AutoTopNL brought another POV video on the Autobahn.
Top Speed

Gymkhana 12 Is Unadulterated, Rubber-Shredding, Air-Grabbing Insanity

Do you remember Travis Pastrana’s wild, 862-horsepower Subaru WRX STI that pushed physics to the limit alongside Ken Block in Gymkhana 11? Well, that car has practically been rendered obsolete, thanks to Pastrana’s new, 865-horsepower AWD Subaru GL Wagon known as “The Family Huckster.” Purpose-built to be beaten on brazenly, we finally see what it (and Travis Pastrana) is truly capable of in Gymkhana 2022 – the most extreme installation to the series yet, set in multiple venues from the Florida Keys to Fort Lauderdale and even parts of the Everglades.
fordmuscle.com

Ford Sneaks Carbon Clad GT MK IV With 800 Horsepower Into Market

Ford’s GT has long since been held as the ultimate Ford vehicle. The blend of mid-engine layout with aerodynamic exterior designs, strokes supercar vibes from a muscle car company. While the GT was designed and raced on tracks around the world, the street going derivative has long since been held in prestige, as well. While vehicles like the Ford GT GT1 reinvigorates its racing roots, it’s the latest from Multimatic that brings the Ford GT MK IV full circle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy