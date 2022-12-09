Read full article on original website
Related
The Cadillac V-LMDh Race Car Sounds Like A Banshee On The Track
The upcoming LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) class might be the most highly anticipated motorsport series of 2023. These new hybrid regulations have drawn entries from popular brands such as Acura, BMW, Ferrari, and Porsche, to name a few. Cadillac revealed its entrant, called the V-LMDh, back in June and we've spotted the car testing in preparation for Le Mans and other races such as the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Autoweek.com
Why 21-Year-Old Richard Petty Started His NASCAR Cup Career in Canada
The greatest racer in American sports-car history kicked off his NASCAR Cup career ... in Canada. Six days before the 1958 NASCAR Cup race in Toronto, Richard Petty made his NASCAR debut in a non-Cup, Convertible Division race at Columbia Speedway in central South Carolina. Petty didn’t finish his first...
Carscoops
Abarth Classiche Celebrates 100 Years Of Monza Circuit With Fiat 500 Restomod
Italy’s historic Autodromo di Monza circuit turns 100 this year, and Stellantis Heritage is marking the occasion with a tribute to a car that set a stack of records there, helping put the Abarth name on the map. Called the Abarth Classiche 500 Record Monza ’58, the celebration car...
Top Speed
Watch This Tuned BMW M8 Convertible Do An Epic Top Speed Run On The Autobahn
The BMW M8 Competition fits the bill perfectly for those seeking a big-boy convertible with serious performance and upmarket luxury. It is a sports car with all the right ingredients to make you feel special whenever you get the wheel. Apart from the attractive looks and the impeccably crafted interior, the engine is quite beefy. It is the same S63 V-8 that powers the M5 CS, which is the most bonkers limited-edition BMW with unadulterated performance. However, the M8 Competition Convertible we are talking about here is rated at a whopping 800 horsepower. To experience this wild beast’s enhanced raw performance, AutoTopNL brought another POV video on the Autobahn.
Autoweek.com
How Ned Jarrett won the 1965 NASCAR Southern 500 at Darlington ... By 14 Laps!
Ned Jarrett won the 1965 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway by 14 laps. Buck Baker was second, 14 laps down. Darel Dieringer was third. He and fourth-place Roy Mayne were 19 laps behind. Unless something wildly spectacular—for example, a 32-car accident—occurs, Ned Jarrett holds a NASCAR record that will never...
Carscoops
What Would You Do With A Brand New Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine That’s Still In The Box?
There are good crate engines and then there are thrilling crate engines. This is your chance to own one from the latter category, because someone is selling an unused Ferrari Enzo V12 that’s still in its factory crate. A beautiful piece of design in its own right, the engine...
Top Speed
Gymkhana 12 Is Unadulterated, Rubber-Shredding, Air-Grabbing Insanity
Do you remember Travis Pastrana’s wild, 862-horsepower Subaru WRX STI that pushed physics to the limit alongside Ken Block in Gymkhana 11? Well, that car has practically been rendered obsolete, thanks to Pastrana’s new, 865-horsepower AWD Subaru GL Wagon known as “The Family Huckster.” Purpose-built to be beaten on brazenly, we finally see what it (and Travis Pastrana) is truly capable of in Gymkhana 2022 – the most extreme installation to the series yet, set in multiple venues from the Florida Keys to Fort Lauderdale and even parts of the Everglades.
fordmuscle.com
Ford Sneaks Carbon Clad GT MK IV With 800 Horsepower Into Market
Ford’s GT has long since been held as the ultimate Ford vehicle. The blend of mid-engine layout with aerodynamic exterior designs, strokes supercar vibes from a muscle car company. While the GT was designed and raced on tracks around the world, the street going derivative has long since been held in prestige, as well. While vehicles like the Ford GT GT1 reinvigorates its racing roots, it’s the latest from Multimatic that brings the Ford GT MK IV full circle.
Comments / 0