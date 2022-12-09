The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 15.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 10.12 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.

