Read full article on original website
Related
Broadway crowd erupts in applause after Nicole Kidman donates $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s signed hat
Over the weekend, Nicole Kidman received a standing ovation from the Broadway audience of "The Music Man" after she donated $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's signed hat.
Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ Scores $1M For Opening Week – Broadway Box Office
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical took in more than $1 million at the box office in the week leading up to, and including, its opening night on Sunday. Filling 91% of seats at the Broadhurst, the jukebox bio-musical joins & Juliet, Leopoldstadt and The Piano Lesson as one of the strongest newcomers of the fall season. Though critics were mixed on the show, Beautiful Noise grossed $1,011,961 for the week ending Dec. 4. A viral video of Diamond himself attending the opening night performance and surprising the audience with a post-show rendition of “Sweet Caroline” might go a long...
Comments / 0