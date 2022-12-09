Read full article on original website
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:. Axa AXAHY: This international group of insurance and related financial services companies which operates in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Lennar (LEN) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Lennar (LEN) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.92 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.03%. A quarter ago,...
Sohu.com (SOHU) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Sohu.com (SOHU). Shares have added about 1.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sohu.com due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Waste Management (WM) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
Waste Management (WM) closed the most recent trading day at $166.54, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) closed the most recent trading day at $9.82, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Is Mitek Systems (MITK) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $97.72, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) closed the most recent trading day at $81.28, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Core & Main (CNM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Core & Main (CNM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
RPC (RES) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
RPC (RES) closed the most recent trading day at $8.50, moving -1.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas services company had...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
AU vs. FNV: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Mining - Gold stocks have likely encountered both AngloGold (AU) and Franco-Nevada (FNV). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
HDSN vs. ASHTY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Industrial Services sector might want to consider either Hudson Technologies (HDSN) or Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their own...
MPLX LP (MPLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $32.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.18%...
AMG or TROW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Financial - Investment Management stocks are likely familiar with Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) and T. Rowe Price (TROW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value...
American Airlines (AAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
American Airlines (AAL) closed at $13.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest...
Lam Research (LRCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Lam Research (LRCX) closed the most recent trading day at $468.24, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment...
Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 15, 2022 : JBL, LIVE, TRIB
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 15.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 10.12 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.
