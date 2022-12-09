Read full article on original website
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Pure Weekend Madness: Will Bangor Get 3 inches of snow, or 10?
It's the question we ask... Every. Single. Storm. It's never just easy here in Bangor. At least when it comes to weather. Especially snow. Now rain, who cares. When it rains, it rains. No big deal. But snow has a tendency to collect on the ground, which significantly changes our outlook on snow. As folks who live in the Bangor area, there's one thing that nails us every time.
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
Brit Floyd Announces 2023 New Hampshire Show
Floyd Fans, this calls for a road trip. Pink Floyd tribute band, Brit Floyd, is plotting a U.S. tour. While dates are sparse, one date here in New England is an option. The group will make a stop in New Hampshire, at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom. The date is set for April 14, 2023.
Do You Want Ames To Come Back To Bangor?
A blast from the past could be returning to the area in 2023...Do you want it back?. In a post that was shared many times on social media, The Molyneux Group announced that the iconic Ames Department store chain will return after 21 years, with new stores coming to the United States in the spring of next year.
Beware Bangor…Holiday Porch Pirate Season Is Here
Rest assured, BPD is working hard to make sure no one rips off your holiday deliveries!. This is the time of the year when the USPS, UPS, and Fed-Ex, are busting their butts to make sure you get your packages. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in the dreaded phenomenon of "porch pirates".
Thomas Hill Standpipe Winter Open House Today
Here is your chance to see the views from this iconic landmark. Take a look at where the snow usually is. Where it will be, but the question is when. Bangor Water District only opens the Thomas Hill Standpipe to the public four times a year. Maybe that is why it is so special.
Take A Trip To Central Maine & Check Out This Winter Wonderland
While there seems to be no shortage of amazing spots to check out holiday light shows across the state this year, there's one in the Central Maine area you may not have heard of yet, but you'll definitely want to visit soon. Winter Wonderland at Augusta West, according to their...
Sweet Random Act of Kindness by Maine City Worker Brings a Smile
A Lisbon city worker was just doing a good deed, but the resulting picture is so sweet it will warm your heart. I always feel for people who work outside, this time of year in Maine. While I love all the beautiful holiday decorations put up by Maine's city and town workers, I try to remember that there were some people who stood outside in the freezing cold for hours, hanging lights and Christmas displays. That's what Johnny Westleigh was doing on Thursday. Westleigh works for Lisbon Public Works, so I'm sure he's used to being outside a lot in the winter. But that doesn't mean it isn't cold. So it would be easy to ignore the passing pedestrians and just focus on getting done, so he could get back inside. Still, when he noticed a potentially dangerous situation, he sprang into action.
Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
Hampden Academy Music Assoc. to Raise Big Bucks with Ozzy Tribute Show
I've often talked about H.A. fundraising in the 80s/90s. Lame isn't the word that springs to mind right away. Bad stocking stuffers and cheese spreads... That's how we raised money for our band trips. I have to admit though, I do kinda miss Mr. Z's Cheese. It was actually pretty good. I'd destroy a sleeve of Ritz Crackers eating that stuff on a Saturday afternoon.
New Vintage Shop In Bangor Will Have You Reliving Your Glory Days
There's a new shop in downtown Bangor that aims to help you relive your glory days...or at the very least take you back a minute. White Lobster is the brainchild of Bangor resident Chris Bryant. Bryant grew up in Waldo County but moved to Bangor more than a decade ago. He says both his parents and grandparents were antique dealers, so nostalgia is in his blood.
What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?
I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
Is ‘Christmas Tree Shops’ in Bangor Going to Change Its Iconic Name?
Rebranding can be a challenge. Every now and then, a company needs to re-position itself to either get with the times, or to grow larger, or any other number of reasons. But you can bet when you have a nationally established brand, when the talk of a re-brand comes up, the decision is likely pretty thorough and not taken lightly at all.
The Augusta Civic Center’s Rock Concert History is Very Impressive
This week starts the annual WBLM A to Z event. The yearly mix tape is a celebration of the station and all things classic rock. The station goes through the entire archive and plays in incredibly eclectic mix. It's also a tremendous event that brings back countless memories of bands...
The Snuggie Ripped Off The Invention of a University of Maine Student
It was a cold night at the University of Maine back in 1998 and freshman student Gary Clegg was trying to stay warm in the old, not always well-heated dorm rooms on the Orono campus. That's when he had an idea that would take the world by storm until another company stole that thunder.
New Biz in Winslow Would Really Love for You To Break All Their Stuff
I know you think you read that wrong, but you didn't. Years ago, my wife and I were buying our first house, and we joked about putting a room in our basement that we could destroy things. Like go and clean out Goodwill of all their cheap dishes and plates and glasses, then have a spot in the house where we could absolutely destroy them all, in the name of releasing anger, haha.
4 Maine Maritime Students Die in a Single-Vehicle Crash, 3 Hurt
State Police have identified four Maine Maritime students who died in a single-vehicle crash, while three others were injured. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Range Rover was driven by 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, New York, who was injured in the crash. Four passengers were killed. They have been identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, Maine, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Massachusetts, and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Massachusetts. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for autopsies.
Bangor Man Charged With a Felony for Driving Onto a Parade Route
A Bangor man is facing a Class C felony charge for driving onto a portion of Main Street that was blocked off for the Festival of Lights Parade. Sergeant Jason McAmbley identified the driver as William Wickware, 71. It was just before the start of the Festival of Lights parade in Downtown Bangor on December 4th, when a white van, driven by Wickware, traveled through the blocked-off intersection of Main and Cedar Streets, near the Bangor Police Department.
Burning Car Found in Penobscot River in Bangor; Driver Taken to Hospital
Bangor police are investigating an accident on State Street that left a burning car in the Penobscot River and sent the car's driver to the hospital. The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Monday near Cascade Park just south of Waterworks Road. Police were called to the scene to investigate a report of a car partially in the river and on fire.
