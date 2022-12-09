Read full article on original website
Delish
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
Epicurious
The Creamiest Vanilla Bean Flan
A popular dish throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other regions influenced by Spanish cuisine, flan is the ultimate simple but showy dessert. The creamy custard hides a layer of rich caramel that, when flipped out of the pan, reveals itself to be an amber sauce that spreads to the edges of whatever party platter you’ve transferred it to. Instant applause.
Delish
Vegan Chocolate Cake
Everyone deserves a cake on their birthday, and this one is great for chocolate lovers, vegan or not. Thanks to a couple of smart swaps and a special ingredient or two, we bet you might not even be able to guess this chocolate cake is completely egg- and dairy-free (meaning it’s perfect for when you’re low on ingredients too). Read on to find out what makes this cake SO good.
gordonramsayclub.com
Billionaire’s Shortbread Recipe
This billionaire’ shortbread dessert is so rich, crispy, chocolatey and really delicious! Easy to prepare and even easier to eat! Your family and friends would love it! The difference between the millionaire’s shortbread and this version is that this dessert is richer in ingredients – the hazelnuts are providing a special and unique taste. Try it!
thespruceeats.com
Orecchiette with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is originally from Puglia, the heel of the boot that is Italy. In it, orecchiette pasta (“little ears” in Italian) act like little catcher’s mitts that hold onto the chunky Italian sausage and broccoli rabe sauce. Dried orecchiette are available at well stocked grocery stores and Italian markets. Use another small cup-shaped pasta like cavatelli or conchiglie (medium shells) if you can’t find orecchiette.
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
Today’s Taste: Mediterranean Breakfast Bake
The perfect dish to share on holiday mornings! This Mediterranean Breakfast Bake is filled with veggies, tasty flavor, and fluffy biscuits. Easy to make ahead of time and reheat in the morning for your family to share. Here’s how to make it:. INGREDIENTS:. 10 eggs. ½ cup heavy whipping...
I made Ina Garten's and Julia Child's beef bourguignon recipes, and I preferred Child's heartier version
An Insider reporter thought that while Garten's beef bourguignon was faster to make, Child's version was more show-stopping.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Gluten Free Potato Latkes
What is the secret to making great latkes? We found that the starchier the potato, the crisper the latke. As for varieties, we tested baking potatoes (the starchiest), Yukon Golds, and boiling potatoes (the least starchy) and liked the flavor of them all. You can easily double this recipe for a crowd.
Personal, no-bake honey rum balls are too good to give away
You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
Chocolate, crunch and convenience meet in these decadent 4-ingredient cracker cookies
Saltines don't get the love and respect they deserve. I think it's the name: saltines. No capital letter, no flash, just saltines. I mean, it's such a throw away name; it's no wonder they don't get the love other crackers do. Whoever invented them should have given them an attention-getting, proper double-name like Captain's Wafers, Ritz Crackers, Melba Toast and Wheat Thins. You won't see any of those written in all lower case. It's a shame, I tell you. Saltines are little squares of perfection. Their plainness is so much better than, say, melba toast. Granted, I don't think melba toast lucked out in the name department either, but it's more than saltines got, that's for sure.
mvmagazine.com
Velvety Chocolate Mousse
Elegant and easy, this is the make-ahead holiday dessert you've been looking for. For this year’s holiday recipe for Cook the Vineyard, I’m sharing my easiest and most delicious chocolate mousse. No eggs involved here – just five ingredients. And the recipe can and should be made entirely ahead. Everything to love about that! I’ve also given you some fun topping ideas and flavor variations. For all my tips — and a recipe for chocolate shards — be sure to read Baking Together #30 before making the mousse. (Serving ideas are included in Kitchen Notes at the end of this recipe, too.)
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Dinner Ideas for Vegetarians
Christmas dinner should be delicious for the entire family—even for the vegetarian cousin. Although vegetarianism or veganism may have health benefits or a smaller environmental impact, many enjoy eating meat around the holidays whether it be spiral-cut ham, roast beef or turkey. However, a recent survey found that about...
Homemade Butterscotch Syrup
Caramel sauce gets plenty of love and attention in the world of baking, and rightly so. But I’d like to suggest that butterscotch, caramel’s brown sugar-based cousin, is equally worthy of adoration, thanks to its notes of molasses-y caramelized sugar and vanilla. Like caramel, butterscotch is simple to...
Mic
75 cheap, clever gifts that are 10x more impressive than what you usually give
When it comes to gifting, it’s the thought that counts... but I’d be lying if I didn’t get a deep feeling of satisfaction when someone truly loves the thing I’ve picked out for them. Plus, coming up with clever, impressive gifts for your loved ones doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — so why not get them something they’ll really enjoy?
thespruceeats.com
Instant Pot Braised Red Cabbage
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) My family is half Polish and half Irish/German, so to say we always had a pot of braised red cabbage on the stove (when sauerkraut wasn’t being served) is not a stretch. The Polish side cooked red cabbage sweet-and-sour-style, with brown sugar and vinegar, plus a generous amount of caraway. The Irish side preferred red cabbage braised with bacon and apple.
Cinnamon Rolls Recipe
Cinnamon RollsPhoto byVadim Vasenin (depositphotos) Today, I would like to share with you a recipe that you are familiar with: Cinnamon Rolls. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.
thespruceeats.com
Cream Puffs
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Did cream puffs originate in France or Italy? The answer is both!. A (Very) Brief History of the Cream Puff. The cream puff was first brought over to France in the 1500s...
fitfoodiefinds.com
Sweet Orange Rolls
These gooey sweet orange rolls are sticky, gooey, and topped with orange zest icing. Make them for the holidays or for a special breakfast. Orange rolls are always a good idea. We have pumpkin rolls, maple cinnamon rolls, and we needed to add an orange roll to our roster. These orange rolls have a bright and citrusy flavor, an ooey-gooey middle and a frosting you just can’t resist.
Delish
Spinach-Artichoke Christmas Tree Skewers
Have you tried these yet? Let us know how it went in the comments below!. Step 1Preheat oven to 400°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment. In a large bowl, combine spinach, cream cheese, mozzarella, and artichokes; season with salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Step 2On a...
