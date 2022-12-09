Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real
Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
Simple Tip Saves Folks From ‘Second Shovel’
With talks of our first significant snowfall for the state this winter season on the horizon, it seems appropriate to bring back this little trip that could save you a big hassle during your driveway cleanup efforts. Like many folks out there, snow removal is one of my least favorite...
Do We Still Need Front License Plates In Maine Anymore, or What?
Does anyone know why we actually need a front plate?. I've kind of always wondered this. Even as a kid. I've always been strangely fascinated with useless knowledge, and I'd say this fits that bill perfectly. As long as I've lived here we've always had them front and back, and yet there are plenty of states who don't require them at all. I was quite surprised to see that list split fairly evenly. Although, that same site claims we don't need front plates in Maine. Go figure.
4 Maine Maritime Students Die in a Single-Vehicle Crash, 3 Hurt
State Police have identified four Maine Maritime students who died in a single-vehicle crash, while three others were injured. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Range Rover was driven by 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, New York, who was injured in the crash. Four passengers were killed. They have been identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, Maine, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Massachusetts, and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Massachusetts. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for autopsies.
Brit Floyd Announces 2023 New Hampshire Show
Floyd Fans, this calls for a road trip. Pink Floyd tribute band, Brit Floyd, is plotting a U.S. tour. While dates are sparse, one date here in New England is an option. The group will make a stop in New Hampshire, at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom. The date is set for April 14, 2023.
Sweet Random Act of Kindness by Maine City Worker Brings a Smile
A Lisbon city worker was just doing a good deed, but the resulting picture is so sweet it will warm your heart. I always feel for people who work outside, this time of year in Maine. While I love all the beautiful holiday decorations put up by Maine's city and town workers, I try to remember that there were some people who stood outside in the freezing cold for hours, hanging lights and Christmas displays. That's what Johnny Westleigh was doing on Thursday. Westleigh works for Lisbon Public Works, so I'm sure he's used to being outside a lot in the winter. But that doesn't mean it isn't cold. So it would be easy to ignore the passing pedestrians and just focus on getting done, so he could get back inside. Still, when he noticed a potentially dangerous situation, he sprang into action.
Needhams Were Created in Maine But Named After a Non-Mainer Who Almost Got Eaten by Cannibals
What pops into your mind when you think of the Pine Tree State?. Pine trees, duh, and then of course you have the classic lobster roll, moose, blueberries, lighthouses, and whoopie pies. I would definitely say those are some classic Maine staples. But what about Needhams? Do you know what...
Iconic Star Shines Bright Again on Mount Battie in Camden, Maine, for the Holiday Season
There are so many things to love about the holiday season but one of the simple things that brings the most joy is towns covered in lights. We go in masses to holiday light shows, drive through light decorations, and around the neighborhoods and cities that are known to sparkle this time of year.
News Center Anchor Pat Callaghan’s Final Broadcast Is Tonight
After a whopping 43 years on the air, a Maine legend is calling it a day!. It sure is funny how you just take some things for granted. You always think the people you watch on TV, or listen to on the radio, or watch play sports, will do it forever. Obviously, this is not the case.
Is 15-30 Degrees Actually That Cold, Or Are You Just A Big Wimp?
It's probably an understatement, but social media makes us look soft. I was cruising the interwebs today and a couple different headlines caught my eye, concerning the weather this weekend. Like this one from WGME. Basically, the headline implies it's going to be downright arctic up here in Maine this weekend. And I saw two or three other media outlets claiming the same thing.
Nearly $7,000 Rare Guitar Was Just Stolen From Maine Guitar Center
According to WMTW News 8, a very valuable (and rare!) guitar was just stolen from the Guitar Center on Maine Mall Road in South Portland. WMTW reports that the South Portland Police Department is currently looking for who may have taken the 1960 Gibson Les Paul. Police said in a...
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
Car Repairs in Maine are The Cheapest in The Country
Although we don’t have winter weather in the Bangor area yet, actual winter is coming soon. And who would bet against winter weather being on the way as well?. This is the time of the year to make sure our vehicles are ready for what's on the horizon. Some...
13 Made-Up Maine Towns From Movies, TV You Wish You Could Visit
There are over 700 Maine cities and towns. That's a lot of places. And while there are some pretty recognizable ones for Mainers and those from away, like Portland, Augusta, Bangor, etc, some of the most famous Maine towns are not even real. In fact, some people's idea of what...
Maine Wardens are Looking for a Missing Saint George Woman
The Maine Warden Service is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman from Saint George. Francine Laporte, 71, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon by her husband, Paul. He told officials that he woke up Wednesday morning to find Francine was home. After several hours of waiting for her to return, he went looking for her. Eventually, he called the Knox County Sheriff's Office to report her missing. Paul says that Francine left her phone at the house and that he thinks she left the house on States Point Road on foot. It's not clear what she was wearing other than that she may have had a dark/black jacket.
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
The Augusta Civic Center’s Rock Concert History is Very Impressive
This week starts the annual WBLM A to Z event. The yearly mix tape is a celebration of the station and all things classic rock. The station goes through the entire archive and plays in incredibly eclectic mix. It's also a tremendous event that brings back countless memories of bands...
Will Weather Ruin Maine’s Super Rare Chance to See the Moon Eclipse Mars?
We just had that awesome lunar eclipse a while back. Several weeks ago, we actually had Mother Nature cooperating with us and actually gave us a solid glimpse of the lunar eclipse. More often than not, the weather ends up playing way more of a role than we'd like when it comes to viewing these heavenly happenings. Got an awesome sight to see? Not in Maine, hahaha!
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine
Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
No $450 Relief Checks for Mainers as Governor’s Proposal Fails
The Governor's Emergency Winter Heating Relief Plan failed to achieve the 2/3rds vote in the Legislature it needed to pass. With heating costs rising, and the general challenges of inflation, Governor Janet Mills' administration put together an initiative that would have paid each qualifying Maine resident a $450 check or, as the Governor announced it, an average of $900 per household. The money was intended to help residents defray the rising costs of heating their homes. As part of the proposal, money would have been made available to several heating assistance programs across the state, as well.
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0