Auburn, ME

Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real

Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
Simple Tip Saves Folks From ‘Second Shovel’

With talks of our first significant snowfall for the state this winter season on the horizon, it seems appropriate to bring back this little trip that could save you a big hassle during your driveway cleanup efforts. Like many folks out there, snow removal is one of my least favorite...
Do We Still Need Front License Plates In Maine Anymore, or What?

Does anyone know why we actually need a front plate?. I've kind of always wondered this. Even as a kid. I've always been strangely fascinated with useless knowledge, and I'd say this fits that bill perfectly. As long as I've lived here we've always had them front and back, and yet there are plenty of states who don't require them at all. I was quite surprised to see that list split fairly evenly. Although, that same site claims we don't need front plates in Maine. Go figure.
4 Maine Maritime Students Die in a Single-Vehicle Crash, 3 Hurt

State Police have identified four Maine Maritime students who died in a single-vehicle crash, while three others were injured. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Range Rover was driven by 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, New York, who was injured in the crash. Four passengers were killed. They have been identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, Maine, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Massachusetts, and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Massachusetts. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for autopsies.
Brit Floyd Announces 2023 New Hampshire Show

Floyd Fans, this calls for a road trip. Pink Floyd tribute band, Brit Floyd, is plotting a U.S. tour. While dates are sparse, one date here in New England is an option. The group will make a stop in New Hampshire, at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom. The date is set for April 14, 2023.
Sweet Random Act of Kindness by Maine City Worker Brings a Smile

A Lisbon city worker was just doing a good deed, but the resulting picture is so sweet it will warm your heart. I always feel for people who work outside, this time of year in Maine. While I love all the beautiful holiday decorations put up by Maine's city and town workers, I try to remember that there were some people who stood outside in the freezing cold for hours, hanging lights and Christmas displays. That's what Johnny Westleigh was doing on Thursday. Westleigh works for Lisbon Public Works, so I'm sure he's used to being outside a lot in the winter. But that doesn't mean it isn't cold. So it would be easy to ignore the passing pedestrians and just focus on getting done, so he could get back inside. Still, when he noticed a potentially dangerous situation, he sprang into action.
Is 15-30 Degrees Actually That Cold, Or Are You Just A Big Wimp?

It's probably an understatement, but social media makes us look soft. I was cruising the interwebs today and a couple different headlines caught my eye, concerning the weather this weekend. Like this one from WGME. Basically, the headline implies it's going to be downright arctic up here in Maine this weekend. And I saw two or three other media outlets claiming the same thing.
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
Car Repairs in Maine are The Cheapest in The Country

Although we don’t have winter weather in the Bangor area yet, actual winter is coming soon. And who would bet against winter weather being on the way as well?. This is the time of the year to make sure our vehicles are ready for what's on the horizon. Some...
Maine Wardens are Looking for a Missing Saint George Woman

The Maine Warden Service is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman from Saint George. Francine Laporte, 71, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon by her husband, Paul. He told officials that he woke up Wednesday morning to find Francine was home. After several hours of waiting for her to return, he went looking for her. Eventually, he called the Knox County Sheriff's Office to report her missing. Paul says that Francine left her phone at the house and that he thinks she left the house on States Point Road on foot. It's not clear what she was wearing other than that she may have had a dark/black jacket.
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1

It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
Will Weather Ruin Maine’s Super Rare Chance to See the Moon Eclipse Mars?

We just had that awesome lunar eclipse a while back. Several weeks ago, we actually had Mother Nature cooperating with us and actually gave us a solid glimpse of the lunar eclipse. More often than not, the weather ends up playing way more of a role than we'd like when it comes to viewing these heavenly happenings. Got an awesome sight to see? Not in Maine, hahaha!
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine

Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
No $450 Relief Checks for Mainers as Governor’s Proposal Fails

The Governor's Emergency Winter Heating Relief Plan failed to achieve the 2/3rds vote in the Legislature it needed to pass. With heating costs rising, and the general challenges of inflation, Governor Janet Mills' administration put together an initiative that would have paid each qualifying Maine resident a $450 check or, as the Governor announced it, an average of $900 per household. The money was intended to help residents defray the rising costs of heating their homes. As part of the proposal, money would have been made available to several heating assistance programs across the state, as well.
